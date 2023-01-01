Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto in Oakland

Oakland restaurants
Oakland restaurants that serve prosciutto

Item pic

PASTA

Belotti Bottega

4001 - B Piedmont Ave., Oakland

Avg 4.8 (2842 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto di Parma 18 months 4oz Ferrarini$13.99
Produced in Langhirano, Parma, Ferrarini’s Prosciutto di Parma DOP is made from high-quality pork legs that are slowly cured in temperature-controlled cellars and aged for 18 months, developing a sweet and delicate flavor from just sea salt, air from the Parma hills, and time.
More about Belotti Bottega
Item pic

 

Grand Lake Kitchen - Lake Merritt

576 Grand Ave., Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Side Prosciutto$4.00
More about Grand Lake Kitchen - Lake Merritt
Nick's Pizza image

PIZZA • BAGELS

Nick's Pizza

6400 Shattuck Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.1 (484 reviews)
Takeout
Prosciutto and Arugula$9.00
Fresh Arugula, Meyer Lemon Wedges, Grana Padano, Proscuitto and Extra Virgin Olive Oil
More about Nick's Pizza
Consumer pic

 

Ok's Deli - 3932 Telegraph Avenue

3932 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Prosciutto & Endive$20.00
16 month prosciutto di parma, fresh mozzarella, endive, garlic & anchovy vinaigrette,
house kalamata olive schiacciata (tuscan style focaccia)
More about Ok's Deli - 3932 Telegraph Avenue
Item pic

 

Caffe Chiave Piedmont

4045 Piedmont Ave, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Prosciutto Caprese$13.95
prosciutto, tomato, sweet basil, red onion, fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Caffe Chiave Piedmont
Pizzaiolo - Oakland image

 

Pizzaiolo

5008 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Arugula + prosciutto pizza$28.00
with red onions + grana
More about Pizzaiolo
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Grand Lake Kitchen- Dimond

2042 Macarthur Blvd, Oakland

Avg 4 (1464 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Side Prosciutto$4.00
More about Grand Lake Kitchen- Dimond

