Prosciutto in Oakland

PASTA
Belotti Bottega
4001 - B Piedmont Ave., Oakland
|Prosciutto di Parma 18 months 4oz Ferrarini
|$13.99
Produced in Langhirano, Parma, Ferrarini’s Prosciutto di Parma DOP is made from high-quality pork legs that are slowly cured in temperature-controlled cellars and aged for 18 months, developing a sweet and delicate flavor from just sea salt, air from the Parma hills, and time.
Grand Lake Kitchen - Lake Merritt
576 Grand Ave., Oakland
|Side Prosciutto
|$4.00
PIZZA • BAGELS
Nick's Pizza
6400 Shattuck Ave, Oakland
|Prosciutto and Arugula
|$9.00
Fresh Arugula, Meyer Lemon Wedges, Grana Padano, Proscuitto and Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Ok's Deli - 3932 Telegraph Avenue
3932 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland
|Prosciutto & Endive
|$20.00
16 month prosciutto di parma, fresh mozzarella, endive, garlic & anchovy vinaigrette,
house kalamata olive schiacciata (tuscan style focaccia)
Caffe Chiave Piedmont
4045 Piedmont Ave, Oakland
|Prosciutto Caprese
|$13.95
prosciutto, tomato, sweet basil, red onion, fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette
Pizzaiolo
5008 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland
|Arugula + prosciutto pizza
|$28.00
with red onions + grana