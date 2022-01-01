Go
Consumer picView gallery
Pizza

Square Pie Guys

Open today 11:30 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

499 9th St

Oakland, CA 94607

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Cheesy Bread$9.00
comes with a side of red sauce - (can be made vegan)
*Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
Mean Green Machine$22.00
garlic ricotta cream, Italian sausage, roasted broccoli, chile flake, mike's hot honey
*Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
*We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*
How Mush-Room$22.00
garlic ricotta cream, roasted mushroom medley, with parsley and grated grana cheese
*Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
*We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*
The 6x8$23.00
our pepperoni; red sauce, 48 pepperonis. *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
*We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*
Ellen Supreme$25.00
Vodka sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, caramelized onions, Mama Lil's pickled peppers, and roasted mushroom medley.
Meat lovers meet the works. This hearty pie is loaded with the best toppings, our spicy vodka sauce base, and of course melty mozzarella cheese
*We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*
*Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
Regular Square$17.00
our plain cheese; red sauce, fresh mozz
*Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
*We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*
Pork & Pineapple$23.00
Vodka sauce, slow-cooked pork shoulder, charred pineapple, pickled jalapeño, taco seasoning, cilantro onion salsa
No controversy here. When pineapple and jalapeño get together, it certainly belongs on pizza. Each bite is balanced with charred pineapple, tangy jalapeños and fall apart pork shoulder.
*We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*
*Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
Create Your Own$19.00
Create your own pizza is back!
Select your sauce and choose up to one meat and up two veggies for your own custom square pie. Pies come standard with our patented cheddar edge and mozzarella on the pie. You can select vegan cheese and gluten free dough as a substitute
*Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
*We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*
The Big Von$23.00
garlic ricotta cream, Italian sausage, pepperonis, and Mike's hot honey. 106.1's own Big Von has been a fan of Square Pie Guys since day one. Now you can eat like Big Von himself! Order the exclusive pie he created.
*Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
*We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*
Szechuan Wings$14.00
House Szechuan Dry Fried
(with house made cilantro lime crema & scallion) *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

499 9th St, Oakland CA 94607

Directions

Gallery

Cheesy Bread image
Regular Square image
Mean Green Machine image
Item pic
How Mush-Room image
Create Your Own image
The 6x8 image
The Big Von image
Item pic
Szechuan Wings image
Consumer pic
Square Pie Guys image
Square Pie Guys image
Square Pie Guys image

Nearby restaurants

La Guerrera's Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
907D Washington Oakland, CA 94607
View restaurantnext
Chop Bar
orange starNo Reviews
190 4th St Oakland, CA 94607
View restaurantnext
Tay Ho Oakland Restaurant & Bar
orange star4.0 • 715
344 12th street Suite B Oakland, CA 94607
View restaurantnext
Square Pie Guys - zOakland OLD
orange starNo Reviews
499 9th St Oakland, CA 94607
View restaurantnext

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Square Pie Guys

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston