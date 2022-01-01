Create your own pizza is back!

Select your sauce and choose up to one meat and up two veggies for your own custom square pie. Pies come standard with our patented cheddar edge and mozzarella on the pie. You can select vegan cheese and gluten free dough as a substitute

*Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*

*We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*

