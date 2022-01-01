Amazona's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
2427 telegraph ave.
Popular Items
Location
2427 telegraph ave.
Oakland CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Hopscotch - Oakland
Japanese inspired American Bistro located in Oakland's Uptown Neighborhood. Regional American food with Japanese preparation, technique and ingredients. Cocktails are focused on seasonality and balance. Homage to classics with modern, inventive twists and a scotch-centric bar program.
Drake's Dealership
Drake’s Dealership is a full-service restaurant with 32 beers on tap. This classic brick building on Oakland’s historic Broadway Auto Row was once the sales and service department of an old Dodge Dealership. The crown jewel of the beautiful space is a grand open-air beer garden, featuring fire pits and Adirondack seating. Enjoy a wood-fired pizza and sample our fresh beer, brewed in the East Bay.
Itani Ramen + Nikkei Sushi
ITANI RAMEN - Japanese izakaya for everyone in the heart of Uptown Oakland. Ramen, rice bowls, and housemade gyoza alongside cocktails, sake, and an extensive selection of Japanese whisky.
NIKKEI SUSHI- Chef Kyle Itani's new takeout only sushi restaurant. Find us under the same roof as Itani Ramen.
Alamar Kitchen & Bar
Oakland's Neighborhood Latin Caribbean Seafood Eatery