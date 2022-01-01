Salmon in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve salmon
Grand Lake Kitchen
576 Grand Ave., Oakland
|Smoked Salmon Sando
|$16.00
cold-smoked salmon, cream cheese, red onions, capers, lemon, chives, served open faced on toasted rye
|Salmon Benedict
|$17.00
smoked salmon, two eggs (poached or scrambled), shaved red onion, dill, hollandaise on sourdough toast, served with arugula salad with lemon vinaigrette
|Smoked Salmon Fry Bread
|$33.00
Fried dough, cold smoked salmon, crème fraîche, osetra caviar, sieved egg, herbs
Kingston 11 Cuisine
2270 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
|Crispy Skin Salmon Bowl
|$20.00
sauteéd spinach and jasmine rice
Mockingbird
416 13th St, Oakland
|Local Salmon Crudo
|$18.00
Amazingly fresh, rich local salmon sliced thin and served with bright ruby grapefruit, and shaved celery.
Lakeshore Cafe
3257 Lakeshore Ave, Oakland
|Salmon Benedict
|$20.95
Fresh grilled salmon and steamed spinach on toasted English muffin topped with poached eggs and Hollandaise sauce. Served with breakfast potatoes.
|Spring Salmon Salad
|$20.95
Grilled salmon over mixed greens with strawberries, blueberries, avocado, cucumbers, feta cheese and champagne vinaigrette.
Grand Lake Kitchen
2042 Macarthur Blvd, Oakland
|Side of Smoked Salmon
|$7.00
|Smoked Salmon Benedict
|$17.00
smoked salmon, two eggs (poached or scrambled), shaved red onion, dill, hollandaise on sourdough toast, served with arugula salad with lemon vinaigrette
Noodle Theory
6099 Claremont Avenue, Oakland
|SALMON SALAD
|$15.00
Grilled Salmon over Mixed Greens and Chilled Ramen Noodles in a Miso Vinaigrette
|GREEN CURRY SALMON
|$18.50
Grilled Salmon over Noodles in a Spicy Thai Green Curry
|SALMON RAMEN
|$18.00
Grilled Salmon Ramen in a Dashi Chicken Miso Broth
Perle Wine Bar
2058 MOUNTAIN BLVD, Oakland
|SMOKED SALMON TOAST TOGO
|$12.00
CRÈME FRAÎCHE, BEET PICKLED SHALLOTS, CHIVES
Itani Ramen + Nikkei Sushi
1736 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland
|Salmon 3 Way Donburi
|$19.00
Salmon 3 ways, grilled, sashimi + roe over rice, salad with sesame miso dressing.
|Kids Grilled Salmon Rice Bowl
|$10.00
Grilled salmon over rice.
Sidebar
542 Grand Ave, Oakland
|Grilled Atlantic Salmon
|$25.00
Grilled Atlantic Salmon Served with white bean salad of cucumber, radish, red onion and sun gold tomatoes, cilantro and lime.
Umami Burger
2100 Franklin St. #2190, Oakland
|King Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice
|$7.00
Salmon Yuzu, Grilled Sushi Rice, topped with Serrano (2 pieces)
Chop Bar
190 4th St, Oakland
|Yucatan Marinated Local Wild Salmon
|$35.00
ginger, lime, mashed sweet potatoes, snap peas, jicama slaw, Ancho vinaigrette
Hopscotch - Oakland
1915 San Pablo Ave, Oakland
|Smoked Salmon Benedict
|$22.00
Poached jidori eggs, yuzu hollandaise, challah. Served with green salad & choice: cast iron skillet potato gratin or fruit salad.
Oaklandish Coffee Collective
1 Airport Dr, Oakland
|SMOKED SALMON + DILL CREAM CHEESE + CAPERS
|$13.35
|SMOKED SALMON + DILL CREAM CHEESE + CAPERS TOAST
|$13.35