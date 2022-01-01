Salmon in Oakland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Oakland restaurants
Oakland restaurants that serve salmon

Grand Lake Kitchen

576 Grand Ave., Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Smoked Salmon Sando$16.00
cold-smoked salmon, cream cheese, red onions, capers, lemon, chives, served open faced on toasted rye
Salmon Benedict$17.00
smoked salmon, two eggs (poached or scrambled), shaved red onion, dill, hollandaise on sourdough toast, served with arugula salad with lemon vinaigrette
Smoked Salmon Fry Bread$33.00
Fried dough, cold smoked salmon, crème fraîche, osetra caviar, sieved egg, herbs
More about Grand Lake Kitchen
Kingston 11 Cuisine

2270 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Skin Salmon Bowl$20.00
sauteéd spinach and jasmine rice
More about Kingston 11 Cuisine
Mockingbird

416 13th St, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Local Salmon Crudo$18.00
Amazingly fresh, rich local salmon sliced thin and served with bright ruby grapefruit, and shaved celery.
More about Mockingbird
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Lakeshore Cafe

3257 Lakeshore Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.4 (3336 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Benedict$20.95
Fresh grilled salmon and steamed spinach on toasted English muffin topped with poached eggs and Hollandaise sauce. Served with breakfast potatoes.
Spring Salmon Salad$20.95
Grilled salmon over mixed greens with strawberries, blueberries, avocado, cucumbers, feta cheese and champagne vinaigrette.
More about Lakeshore Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Grand Lake Kitchen

2042 Macarthur Blvd, Oakland

Avg 4 (1464 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Side of Smoked Salmon$7.00
Smoked Salmon Benedict$17.00
smoked salmon, two eggs (poached or scrambled), shaved red onion, dill, hollandaise on sourdough toast, served with arugula salad with lemon vinaigrette
More about Grand Lake Kitchen
Noodle Theory

6099 Claremont Avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SALMON SALAD$15.00
Grilled Salmon over Mixed Greens and Chilled Ramen Noodles in a Miso Vinaigrette
GREEN CURRY SALMON$18.50
Grilled Salmon over Noodles in a Spicy Thai Green Curry
SALMON RAMEN$18.00
Grilled Salmon Ramen in a Dashi Chicken Miso Broth
More about Noodle Theory
SEAFOOD

Perle Wine Bar

2058 MOUNTAIN BLVD, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (499 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SMOKED SALMON TOAST TOGO$12.00
CRÈME FRAÎCHE, BEET PICKLED SHALLOTS, CHIVES
More about Perle Wine Bar
Itani Ramen + Nikkei Sushi

1736 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon 3 Way Donburi$19.00
Salmon 3 ways, grilled, sashimi + roe over rice, salad with sesame miso dressing.
Kids Grilled Salmon Rice Bowl$10.00
Grilled salmon over rice.
More about Itani Ramen + Nikkei Sushi
Sidebar

542 Grand Ave, Oakland

Avg 3.8 (1086 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Atlantic Salmon$25.00
Grilled Atlantic Salmon Served with white bean salad of cucumber, radish, red onion and sun gold tomatoes, cilantro and lime.
More about Sidebar
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Umami Burger

2100 Franklin St. #2190, Oakland

Avg 3.5 (2535 reviews)
Takeout
King Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice$7.00
Salmon Yuzu, Grilled Sushi Rice, topped with Serrano (2 pieces)
More about Umami Burger
Chop Bar

190 4th St, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Yucatan Marinated Local Wild Salmon$35.00
ginger, lime, mashed sweet potatoes, snap peas, jicama slaw, Ancho vinaigrette
More about Chop Bar
SUSHI • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Hopscotch - Oakland

1915 San Pablo Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.4 (7738 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Smoked Salmon Benedict$22.00
Poached jidori eggs, yuzu hollandaise, challah. Served with green salad & choice: cast iron skillet potato gratin or fruit salad.
More about Hopscotch - Oakland
Oaklandish Coffee Collective

1 Airport Dr, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SMOKED SALMON + DILL CREAM CHEESE + CAPERS$13.35
SMOKED SALMON + DILL CREAM CHEESE + CAPERS TOAST$13.35
More about Oaklandish Coffee Collective
Sweet Fingers Jamaican Restaurant

5859 Foothill Blvd, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon$27.00
Salmon$16.00
More about Sweet Fingers Jamaican Restaurant

