Sophie's Cuban Cuisine

Serving up NYC's favorite Cuban cuisine for over 24 years!

369 Lexington Avenue

Popular Items

Pernil with a Twist$11.49
Roasted Pork, Mayo, Onions, Sophie's Famous Green Sauce, and 3 pieces of yummy Sweet Plantains. Contains Gluten
*New* Spicy Chicken Sandwich$7.99
We’ve taken our love of Cuban flavors and combined them with crispy chicken, fried to perfection. Served on a fresh baked Brioche Bun, topped with Mayo, Pickles, and our famous. Special Green Sauce!
Papaya
El Cubano- The Cuban$10.99
Made with our delicous Roast Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Mayo, Mustard, and Garlic Sauce . Contatins Gluten
Beef$3.19
Contains Gluten.
Cheese$3.19
Contains Gluten. Dairy.
Mango
Vegetarian Platter (Includes Medley)$11.99
No meat? No problem. Enjoy any 3 sides of your choosing accompanied with our hearty Vegetable Medley.
Passion Fruit
Coke Zero$1.79
Location

369 Lexington Avenue

New York NY

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

