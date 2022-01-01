Go
Toast

Frida Midtown

American food with a touch of Latin!

214 E 52nd St • $$

Avg 4.3 (18 reviews)

Popular Items

DUCK TACOS$24.00
ANTICUCHOS$24.00
YUCA FRIES$5.00
GUACAMOLE$14.00
ARROZ CHAUFA$32.00
MAR Y TIERRA$26.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Takeout

Location

214 E 52nd St

New York NY

Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Il Postino

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Beatnic - Midtown East

No reviews yet

FRESH NEW NAME.
SAME CRAZY DELICIOUS FOOD.

Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery

No reviews yet

mahzedahr is the intangible essence of magic in every bite of our pastries

Magnolia Bakery

No reviews yet

Our Bloomingdale’s store is located on the Third Avenue side of the Bloomingdale’s flagship store on 59th Street. We bake everything from scratch on the premises, including cupcakes, cakes, an exclusive Boston Cream Pie banana pudding, pies, cookies and cheesecakes. In addition to the items we offer in store, we offer lots of delicious desserts for advance order, including birthday cakes, flower cupcakes, edible image cupcakes and bowls of banana pudding.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston