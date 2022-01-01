Go
Alidoro

Alidoro is an Italian specialty sandwich shop originally founded in 1986 in the heart of New York City’s SoHo, now with locations in New York and Miami. We offer over 40 different sandwiches that we make fresh daily from only the finest Italian ingredients.
We look forward to your visit and hope you enjoy the taste of Italy we bring to the neighborhood.

SANDWICHES

18 E 39th Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (638 reviews)

Popular Items

Build Your Own Sandwich$6.00
Pinocchio$14.50
prosciutto, sopressata, olive paste, sweet roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella
Gothamist$16.50
prosciutto, basil pesto, sun dried tomato paste, burrata
Matthew$13.50
prosciutto, arugula, dressing, fresh mozzarella
Sara$15.00
smoked chicken, sopressata, calabrian chili cream, arugula, sweet roasted peppers, provolone, hot honey
Alyssa$13.50
smoked chicken, arugula, dressing, fresh mozzarella
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
Italian Cheesesteak$16.50
roast beef, provolone, truffle cream, sautéed mushrooms
Chips$2.00
Fratelli D'Italia$16.00
porchetta, hot spread, basil pesto, arugula, sweet roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Digital Payments
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

18 E 39th Street

New York NY

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
