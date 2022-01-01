Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown
The Saad Family takes a lot of pride in our business roots. We began our journey on Plymouth and Southfield and we continue to invest in the very same neighborhood. We will never forget where it all began! We strive to ensure that you have the BEST DINING EXPERIENCE each and every time you dine with us!
4501 Woodward Ave Suite 108
Popular Items
Location
DETROIT MI
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
