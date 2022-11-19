- Home
Fourteen East
100 Reviews
$
2771 Woodward Ave
Detroit, MI 48201
Popular Items
Breakfast
Bagel Sandwich
Toasted Everything bagel with an egg patty. Add cheddar cheese. Add Black Forest ham. See options when ordering.
Baked Oatmeal
Lightly sweetened baked oatmeal with cinnamon and raisins. Great with added steamed milk or topped with vanilla yogurt. See options GF
Breakfast Croissant - Ham
Ham and Swiss cheese wrapped and baked in a buttery flaky croissant. Served hot.
Breakfast Croissant - Turkey
Turkey and Swiss cheese wrapped and baked in a buttery flaky croissant. Served hot.
Egg-Hard Boiled
Quiche
Thick and light egg "pie", made for us by Just Delicious Scones. The BEST quiche you will ever taste. Selections vary. Served hot. Available cold.
Strata
A baked breakfast or brunch treat made with bread, eggs, cream and cheeses. Select Cheese Strata or Sausage Strata. Served heated.
Yogurt Parfait
Vanilla yogurt, granola and fresh fruit
Lunch
Sandwich - Cold
Sandwich - Hot
Lunchbox - Cold
Lunchbox includes one sandwich from the Cold sandwich choices and a cup of soup. Biodegradable spoon, napkin included. Add chips found in Retail Food menu.
Lunchbox - Hot
Lunchbox includes one sandwich from the Hot sandwich choices and a cup of soup. Biodegradable spoon, napkin included. Add chips found in Retail Food menu.
Lunchbox 2
Sandwich, chips and cookie
Macaroni & Cheese
Rich and creamy 3-cheese macaroni and cheese. Large enough to share!
Pasta salad
Soup
Daily selections of soup including one vegetarian choice. Includes oyster crackers.
Vegetable Lasagna
Roman style grilled vegetable lasagna with cheeses. VEG A best seller!
Veggie Burger
Handmade veggie patty including spinach, carrot, onion, spices and cheeses, prepared for us by Elwin & Company, served with lettuce and tomato on toasted Naan bread.
Turkey Pesto Wrap
Pesto, oven roasted turkey, chopped red or green peppers, Swiss cheese and greens in a wrap.
URTH salads
Organic gluten free salads. Selections vary.
Brewed to Order
Cold Drinks
Espresso Bar
Americano
Two shots of freshly pulled espresso with 8-10 ounces of hot water added.
Cortado
Two shots of espresso with a shot of silky frothed milk.
Macchiato
Cafe Latte
Two shots of freshly pulled espresso filled with smooth and silky frothed milk.
Cafe Latte single
Cafe Latte triple
Cafe Mocha
Cafe Mocha - single
Cappuccino
Cappuccino single
Espresso single
Espresso double
Espresso triple
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Hot Drinks
Pepsi Products
Retail Food
Bubba's Snacks
Grain Free Snacks GF/Paleo Bourbon Vanilla Ungranola-blend of coconuts, bananas & premium nuts Savory Original Snack Mix-savory kettle cooked banana chips & premium nuts
Chips-Better Made
Chips-HenoftheWoods
D'lishus Choc
Sweet, salty, crunchy snack chips. made with all natural ingredients like roasted flax seeds, pumpkin seeds, pecans and agave nectar and dark chocolate. Vegan, gluten-free, packed with fiber, protein and Omega-3!
D'lishus Original
Sweet, salty, crunchy snack chips. made with all natural ingredients like roasted flax seeds, pumpkin seeds, pecans and agave nectar. Vegan, gluten-free, packed with fiber, protein and Omega-3!
Ethel's GF Dandy
Nosh Bar
Popcorn Bag
Teffola
Nutty TEFF granola, handmade in Michigan with teff, an ancient grain grown on the 7th generation family farm. Ingredients of the granola are locally sourced and non-GMO. Delicious!
Yogurt
Retail Merch
Cork Tumbler
"Coffee because it's too early for wine" 15 oz cork travel mug
Face Masks 3
Whimsical "Cough-y Filter" cotton mask by Chazzano Coffee Roasters
Travel Mug
20 oz travel tumbler with our logo, white with black imprint, with clear plastic lid. Keeps cold for 12 hours, hot for 8-10 hrs. Free fill-up with regular coffee at time of purchase.
Heart Tumbler w/straw
16 oz
Sanitzer dispenser
Gift Items-Tea
Bamboo Oval Tray
Clean, classic oval serving tray made of natural finish bamboo. Size: 9.6L x 7D x .75H
Cafe Cup
Elegant 2-piece porcelain teacup ensemble, designed to work seamlessly with the Tea Forte pyramid infuser. The custom lid keeps the temperature even while steeping. 8 ounce 4.4" diameter
Essential Greens Sampler
Single-portion, stay fresh packets make loose green tea easier than ever. 15 pouches, 3 of each: Green Mango Peach, Sencha, Moroccan Mint, Jasmine Green and Lemon Sorbetti
Ginger Lemongrass
Loose leaf herbal tea cannister with citrus notes balanced by cool spearmint and mellow licorice. Organic
Herbal Tea Assortment
Assortment of 5 varieties of calming herbs, flowers and fruits blended for a naturally caffeine-free experience. 15 Single Steep pouches
Infuser for Classic Teapot
Kati Cup
KATI cup. Contemporary ceramic tumbler with a stainless steel infusing basket and ceramic lid. Perfect way to steep a 12 ounce cup of tea. The double walled construction keeps tea hot.
Loose Leaf Canister Earl Grey
Classic black tea blend, Earl Grey loose leaf tea, in a recyclable, air-tight canister Organic, Certified Kosher
Loose Leaf Canister White Ginger Pear
In an attractive recyclable, airtight canister, White Ginger Pear loose leaf tea is a smooth, slightly sweet tea blend. Light caffiene. Organic
Loose Leaf Jasmine Green
Organic Chung Hao green tea and jasmine flowers in a loose leaf tea cannister. (K)
Loose Leaf Strawberry Hibiscus
A bright and fruity loose leaf tea with the calming touch of rose. Organic oolong tea. (K)
Loose Tea - Chai Trio
Three loose leaf tea Chai blends in stackable, interlocking tins. Vanilla Vida Chai, Rooibos Raja Chai, Turmeric Tantra Chai
Paradis Single Steeps
A collection of 5 organic teas that invite us to experience the fruits and flowers of paradise inspired by the New York Botanical Garden. 10 single serve pouches.
POOM
Contemporary double-walled insulated glass. Made to keep your hands cool to the touch even with the hottest contents and free of condensation with your iced drink.
PUGG Teapot and Infuser
Our favorite, PUGG teapot is gloss-glazed ceramic with an integrated stainless steel infuser basket. Steeps a generous 24 ounces. Dishwasher safe. Specify Spring Grass or White.
Pumpkin Spice Tea box
A comforting pumpkin pie spice blend with black tea for a perfect autumn harmony. Ten beautiful pyramid silk infusers in each box.
Soleil Gift Box
A curated collection with the New York Botanical Garden, includes a beautiful yellow Cafe cup with cover, a tea tray for your pyramid infuser and a box of 5 special teas. A beautiful gift for others or yourself!
Solstice Tea Cup and Saucer
White porcelain 6 ounce teacup and saucer, contemporary lines with square accents. SALE PRICED Reg $20 Sale $12 while supplies last
Solstice Teapot
White porcelain teapot with lid to work perfectly with the pyramid infuser. Contemporary lines with square accents, pairs with the Solstice teacup and saucer. Reg.$22 Sale $18 while supplies last
Sugar and creamer
Tea Tasting Assortment
10 beautiful silk infusers, a perfect introduction to the Tea Forte experience.Box includes: Black Currant, Earl Grey, Green Mango Peach, Jasmine Green, White Ambrosia, White Ginger Pear, African Solstice, Chamomile Citron, Ginger Lemongrass, Raspberry Nectar.
Warming Joy Gift Set
Gift Iems - Coffee
STAGG (X)
STAGG (XL)
Pour-Over Dripper - large Includes Double walled dripper, ratio aid (measuring cup) that can double as a drip cup and filters
STAGG POUR-OVER SET
For the perfect pour-over experience. Set includes the XL dripper plus a hand blown double walled carafe and 30 filters
CLARA French Press
Brew the perfect batch with Clara. an insulated stainless steel pot will keep your brew hot while looking ever so stylish on your table. Holds 24 ounces.
CARTER Move mug
Travel container for on-the-go compatibility. Steel with ceramic interior for true taste. Splash guard and leak-proof seal. Holds hot for 12 hours, cold for 24 hours. 16 oz. current in-stock color: WSU green
CARTER Move mug - 12 oz
Travel container for on-the-go compatibility. Steel with ceramic interior for true taste. Splash guard and leak-proof seal. Holds hot for 12 hours, cold for 24 hours. 12 oz. current in-stock color: WSU gold
CARTER Move mug-sip
Travel container for one-handed drinkability. Steel with ceramic interior for true taste. Splash guard and 360* Sip Lid. Always open for seamless sipping. 12 oz. current in-stock color: white
"Coffee" ceramic mug
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Contemporary cafe and gallery.
2771 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201