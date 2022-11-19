Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Fourteen East

100 Reviews

$

2771 Woodward Ave

Detroit, MI 48201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Lunchbox 2
Bagel Sandwich
Veggie Burger

Breakfast

Thick and rich egg "pie". Flavors vary. check for daily selections. Served hot. Available cold.

Bagel Sandwich

$2.45

Toasted Everything bagel with an egg patty. Add cheddar cheese. Add Black Forest ham. See options when ordering.

Baked Oatmeal

Baked Oatmeal

$3.00

Lightly sweetened baked oatmeal with cinnamon and raisins. Great with added steamed milk or topped with vanilla yogurt. See options GF

Breakfast Croissant - Ham

$6.95

Ham and Swiss cheese wrapped and baked in a buttery flaky croissant. Served hot.

Breakfast Croissant - Turkey

$6.95

Turkey and Swiss cheese wrapped and baked in a buttery flaky croissant. Served hot.

Egg-Hard Boiled

$1.00
Quiche

Quiche

$6.25

Thick and light egg "pie", made for us by Just Delicious Scones. The BEST quiche you will ever taste. Selections vary. Served hot. Available cold.

Strata

$5.95

A baked breakfast or brunch treat made with bread, eggs, cream and cheeses. Select Cheese Strata or Sausage Strata. Served heated.

Yogurt Parfait

$6.00

Vanilla yogurt, granola and fresh fruit

Lunch

Sandwich - Cold

$6.25

Sandwich - Hot

$6.35
Lunchbox - Cold

Lunchbox - Cold

$9.25

Lunchbox includes one sandwich from the Cold sandwich choices and a cup of soup. Biodegradable spoon, napkin included. Add chips found in Retail Food menu.

Lunchbox - Hot

$9.25

Lunchbox includes one sandwich from the Hot sandwich choices and a cup of soup. Biodegradable spoon, napkin included. Add chips found in Retail Food menu.

Lunchbox 2

$9.25

Sandwich, chips and cookie

Macaroni & Cheese

Macaroni & Cheese

$7.35

Rich and creamy 3-cheese macaroni and cheese. Large enough to share!

Pasta salad

$10.00
Soup

Soup

$3.50+

Daily selections of soup including one vegetarian choice. Includes oyster crackers.

Vegetable Lasagna

$9.45

Roman style grilled vegetable lasagna with cheeses. VEG A best seller!

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$6.25

Handmade veggie patty including spinach, carrot, onion, spices and cheeses, prepared for us by Elwin & Company, served with lettuce and tomato on toasted Naan bread.

Turkey Pesto Wrap

Turkey Pesto Wrap

$6.10

Pesto, oven roasted turkey, chopped red or green peppers, Swiss cheese and greens in a wrap.

URTH salads

$14.25

Organic gluten free salads. Selections vary.

Brewed to Order

French Press

$2.95+

Pour Over 12 oz

$2.95

Vacuum Siphon

$3.00+

Cold Drinks

Iced Cold Brew

$2.75

Ice Tea -Black

$2.55

Ice Tea - Hibiscus Rooibos

$2.55

Ice Tea - Lavendar Mint

$2.55

Soothing mint, sage and lavender in perfect harmony.

Ice water TO GO

$0.94

10 oz Juice

$1.10

16 oz Juice

$1.75

Espresso Bar

Americano

$2.79

Two shots of freshly pulled espresso with 8-10 ounces of hot water added.

Cortado

Cortado

$3.29

Two shots of espresso with a shot of silky frothed milk.

Macchiato

$3.29
Cafe Latte

Cafe Latte

$3.29

Two shots of freshly pulled espresso filled with smooth and silky frothed milk.

Cafe Latte single

$2.69

Cafe Latte triple

$3.69

Cafe Mocha

$4.25

Cafe Mocha - single

$3.69

Cappuccino

$3.29

Cappuccino single

$2.69

Espresso single

$2.69

Espresso double

$2.99

Espresso triple

$3.29

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.75

Hot Drinks

Chai Tea Latte

$3.29+

Coffee

$1.79+

Coffee refill

$0.71
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Ghiradelli chocolate in a creamy frothed milk.

Hot Chocolate Instant

$2.89

Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Cocoa

$4.00

White Chocolate Cocoa

$4.25Out of stock

Pepsi Products

Mountain Dew 12oz can

$1.10

Retail Food

Grain free treats. GF/Paleo Bourban Vanilla Ungranola- a surprising blend of coconut, bananas & premium nuts Savory Original Snack Mix-savory kettle cooked banana chips & premium nuts
Bubba's Snacks

Bubba's Snacks

$1.59

Grain Free Snacks GF/Paleo Bourbon Vanilla Ungranola-blend of coconuts, bananas & premium nuts Savory Original Snack Mix-savory kettle cooked banana chips & premium nuts

Chips-Better Made

$1.00

Chips-HenoftheWoods

$2.00
D'lishus Choc

D'lishus Choc

$5.50

Sweet, salty, crunchy snack chips. made with all natural ingredients like roasted flax seeds, pumpkin seeds, pecans and agave nectar and dark chocolate. Vegan, gluten-free, packed with fiber, protein and Omega-3!

D'lishus Original

D'lishus Original

$5.25

Sweet, salty, crunchy snack chips. made with all natural ingredients like roasted flax seeds, pumpkin seeds, pecans and agave nectar. Vegan, gluten-free, packed with fiber, protein and Omega-3!

Ethel's GF Dandy

Ethel's GF Dandy

$3.75Out of stock

Nosh Bar

$2.99

Popcorn Bag

$2.50
Teffola

Teffola

$9.95

Nutty TEFF granola, handmade in Michigan with teff, an ancient grain grown on the 7th generation family farm. Ingredients of the granola are locally sourced and non-GMO. Delicious!

Yogurt

$1.75

Retail Merch

"A New Day" teapot by iconic artist, Romero Britto. A perfect item for the teapot collector. Hand wash only.
Cork Tumbler

Cork Tumbler

$14.95

"Coffee because it's too early for wine" 15 oz cork travel mug

Face Masks 3

Face Masks 3

$6.00

Whimsical "Cough-y Filter" cotton mask by Chazzano Coffee Roasters

Travel Mug

Travel Mug

$25.00

20 oz travel tumbler with our logo, white with black imprint, with clear plastic lid. Keeps cold for 12 hours, hot for 8-10 hrs. Free fill-up with regular coffee at time of purchase.

Heart Tumbler w/straw

$21.00

16 oz

Sanitzer dispenser

$14.99

Gift Items-Tea

Bamboo Oval Tray

Bamboo Oval Tray

$15.00

Clean, classic oval serving tray made of natural finish bamboo. Size: 9.6L x 7D x .75H

Cafe Cup

Cafe Cup

$21.00

Elegant 2-piece porcelain teacup ensemble, designed to work seamlessly with the Tea Forte pyramid infuser. The custom lid keeps the temperature even while steeping. 8 ounce 4.4" diameter

Essential Greens Sampler

Essential Greens Sampler

$16.50Out of stock

Single-portion, stay fresh packets make loose green tea easier than ever. 15 pouches, 3 of each: Green Mango Peach, Sencha, Moroccan Mint, Jasmine Green and Lemon Sorbetti

Ginger Lemongrass

$16.00Out of stock

Loose leaf herbal tea cannister with citrus notes balanced by cool spearmint and mellow licorice. Organic

Herbal Tea Assortment

$16.50Out of stock

Assortment of 5 varieties of calming herbs, flowers and fruits blended for a naturally caffeine-free experience. 15 Single Steep pouches

Infuser for Classic Teapot

$5.00
Kati Cup

Kati Cup

$22.00

KATI cup. Contemporary ceramic tumbler with a stainless steel infusing basket and ceramic lid. Perfect way to steep a 12 ounce cup of tea. The double walled construction keeps tea hot.

Loose Leaf Canister Earl Grey

Loose Leaf Canister Earl Grey

$17.00

Classic black tea blend, Earl Grey loose leaf tea, in a recyclable, air-tight canister Organic, Certified Kosher

Loose Leaf Canister White Ginger Pear

Loose Leaf Canister White Ginger Pear

$17.00

In an attractive recyclable, airtight canister, White Ginger Pear loose leaf tea is a smooth, slightly sweet tea blend. Light caffiene. Organic

Loose Leaf Jasmine Green

Loose Leaf Jasmine Green

$17.00

Organic Chung Hao green tea and jasmine flowers in a loose leaf tea cannister. (K)

Loose Leaf Strawberry Hibiscus

Loose Leaf Strawberry Hibiscus

$17.00

A bright and fruity loose leaf tea with the calming touch of rose. Organic oolong tea. (K)

Loose Tea - Chai Trio

Loose Tea - Chai Trio

$19.00

Three loose leaf tea Chai blends in stackable, interlocking tins. Vanilla Vida Chai, Rooibos Raja Chai, Turmeric Tantra Chai

Paradis Single Steeps

Paradis Single Steeps

$22.00

A collection of 5 organic teas that invite us to experience the fruits and flowers of paradise inspired by the New York Botanical Garden. 10 single serve pouches.

POOM

POOM

$15.00

Contemporary double-walled insulated glass. Made to keep your hands cool to the touch even with the hottest contents and free of condensation with your iced drink.

PUGG Teapot and Infuser

PUGG Teapot and Infuser

$30.00Out of stock

Our favorite, PUGG teapot is gloss-glazed ceramic with an integrated stainless steel infuser basket. Steeps a generous 24 ounces. Dishwasher safe. Specify Spring Grass or White.

Pumpkin Spice Tea box

Pumpkin Spice Tea box

$22.00

A comforting pumpkin pie spice blend with black tea for a perfect autumn harmony. Ten beautiful pyramid silk infusers in each box.

Soleil Gift Box

Soleil Gift Box

$45.00

A curated collection with the New York Botanical Garden, includes a beautiful yellow Cafe cup with cover, a tea tray for your pyramid infuser and a box of 5 special teas. A beautiful gift for others or yourself!

Solstice Tea Cup and Saucer

Solstice Tea Cup and Saucer

$18.00

White porcelain 6 ounce teacup and saucer, contemporary lines with square accents. SALE PRICED Reg $20 Sale $12 while supplies last

Solstice Teapot

Solstice Teapot

$25.00

White porcelain teapot with lid to work perfectly with the pyramid infuser. Contemporary lines with square accents, pairs with the Solstice teacup and saucer. Reg.$22 Sale $18 while supplies last

Sugar and creamer

$12.00
Tea Tasting Assortment

Tea Tasting Assortment

$21.00

10 beautiful silk infusers, a perfect introduction to the Tea Forte experience.Box includes: Black Currant, Earl Grey, Green Mango Peach, Jasmine Green, White Ambrosia, White Ginger Pear, African Solstice, Chamomile Citron, Ginger Lemongrass, Raspberry Nectar.

Warming Joy Gift Set

$45.00

Gift Iems - Coffee

Items for the Coffee Lover

STAGG (X)

$59.00
STAGG (XL)

STAGG (XL)

$59.00

Pour-Over Dripper - large Includes Double walled dripper, ratio aid (measuring cup) that can double as a drip cup and filters

STAGG POUR-OVER SET

STAGG POUR-OVER SET

$99.00

For the perfect pour-over experience. Set includes the XL dripper plus a hand blown double walled carafe and 30 filters

CLARA French Press

CLARA French Press

$99.00

Brew the perfect batch with Clara. an insulated stainless steel pot will keep your brew hot while looking ever so stylish on your table. Holds 24 ounces.

CARTER Move mug

CARTER Move mug

$35.00

Travel container for on-the-go compatibility. Steel with ceramic interior for true taste. Splash guard and leak-proof seal. Holds hot for 12 hours, cold for 24 hours. 16 oz. current in-stock color: WSU green

CARTER Move mug - 12 oz

CARTER Move mug - 12 oz

$30.00

Travel container for on-the-go compatibility. Steel with ceramic interior for true taste. Splash guard and leak-proof seal. Holds hot for 12 hours, cold for 24 hours. 12 oz. current in-stock color: WSU gold

CARTER Move mug-sip

CARTER Move mug-sip

$32.00

Travel container for one-handed drinkability. Steel with ceramic interior for true taste. Splash guard and 360* Sip Lid. Always open for seamless sipping. 12 oz. current in-stock color: white

"Coffee" ceramic mug

$14.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markBike Parking
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCryptocurrency
check markParking
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info

Contemporary cafe and gallery.

Website

Location

2771 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201

Directions

Gallery
Fourteen East image
Fourteen East image
Fourteen East image
Fourteen East image

Similar restaurants in your area

Saucy Brew Works - Detroit
orange starNo Reviews
2671 John R Street Detroit, MI 48201
View restaurantnext
FOLK
orange starNo Reviews
1701 Trumbull Avenue Detroit, MI 48216
View restaurantnext
Madcap Coffee - Detroit
orange star4.8 • 199
1413 Farmer St Detroit, MI 48226
View restaurantnext
The Hudson Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1241 Woodward Ave\r\nDetroit, MI 48226 Detroit, MI 48226
View restaurantnext
Kidcadia
orange star4.9 • 61
13939 Michigan Ave Dearborn, MI 48126
View restaurantnext
Zs Bubble Tea Plymouth
orange starNo Reviews
575 Forest Ave Plymouth, MI 48170
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Detroit

Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Midtown Detroit
orange star4.6 • 1,575
5211 Anthony Wayne Dr Detroit, MI 48202
View restaurantnext
SheWolf Pastificio & Bar - 438 Selden St
orange star4.3 • 1,013
438 Selden St Detroit, MI 48201
View restaurantnext
Poke Poke - Sushi Unrolled - Midtown Detroit
orange star4.7 • 182
4501 Woodward Ave #103 Detroit, MI 48201
View restaurantnext
Street Beet - 4626 3rd Ave
orange star4.4 • 105
4626 3rd Ave Detroit, MI 48201
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Detroit
Wayne State
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Downtown Detroit
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Corktown
review star
No reviews yet
Eastern Market
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Southwest Detroit
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston