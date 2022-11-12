Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Madcap Coffee - Detroit

199 Reviews

1413 Farmer St

Detroit, MI 48226

Popular Items

Vanilla Latte
Miel
Latte

8oz Bags

Bolt - Retail

Bolt - Retail

$18.00

HOUSE BLEND Tasting notes: deep, syrupy, chocolate

Eureka - Retail

Eureka - Retail

$18.00

HOUSE ESPRESSO BLEND Tasting notes: orange, chocolate, brown sugar

Placebo (Decaf) - Retail

Placebo (Decaf) - Retail

$18.00

DECAF Tasting notes: creamy, sweet, deep

Fraction (Half Caff) - Retail

Fraction (Half Caff) - Retail

$18.00Out of stock

HALF CAFF Tasting notes: chocolate, cherry, syrupy

Cognition - Retail

Cognition - Retail

$18.00Out of stock

SIGNATURE BLEND Tasting notes: cherry, milk chocolate, creamy

Day Dream - Retail

Day Dream - Retail

$18.00

SIGNATURE BLEND Tasting notes: peach, floral, ginger

Harvest Moon - Retail

Harvest Moon - Retail

$20.00

FALL BLEND Tasting notes: baked apple, black cherry, maple syrup

Hunapu - Retail

Hunapu - Retail

$22.00

GUATEMALA Tasting notes: blackberry, milk chocolate, red grape

Kanzu - Retail

Kanzu - Retail

$24.00

RWANDA Tasting notes: plum, baking spice, orange

Reko - Retail

Reko - Retail

$24.00

ETHIOPIA Tasting notes: ginger, lime, lemongrass

Nano Challa - Retail

Nano Challa - Retail

$24.00

ETHIOPIA Tasting notes: cherry, coconut, jasmine

Finca De Dios - Retail

Finca De Dios - Retail

$24.00

GUATEMALA Tasting notes: pear, honey, grapefruit

Samuel Degelo - Retail

Samuel Degelo - Retail

$26.00

ETHIOPIA Tasting notes: citrus, peach, rose

Thiriku - Retail

Thiriku - Retail

$26.00

KENYA Tasting notes: cherry, brown sugar, tangerine

2lb Bags

Bolt - 2lb

Bolt - 2lb

$56.00

HOUSE BLEND Tasting notes: deep, syrupy, chocolate

Eureka - 2lb

Eureka - 2lb

$56.00

HOUSE ESPRESSO BLEND Tasting notes: orange, chocolate, brown sugar

5lb Bags

Eureka - 5lb

Eureka - 5lb

$100.00

HOUSE ESPRESSO BLEND Tasting notes: chocolate, orange, brown sugar

Seasonal

Manitou Sunset

Manitou Sunset

$6.00

The Manitou Sunset is a fall spin on an espresso old fashioned. Spiced vanilla syrup adds a round and warming sweetness while a palo santo and bitters ice cube slowly adds floral and citrus qualities as it melts.

Gourdie Howe

Gourdie Howe

$6.50

The Gourdie Howe combines espresso, baking spice, butternut squash, and oat milk for a comforting latte that can be enjoyed hot or iced for whatever fall weather brings.

The Lounge

The Lounge

$5.50

The Lounge combines hot cascara with maple syrup, baking spices, and orange zest for a drink that balances deep sweetness with a bright red fruit acidity. The Lounge is a cozy and refined drink that pairs best with a big leather chair, soft lighting, and your favorite vinyl.

Affogato

$6.00Out of stock

One scoop of local ice cream topped with a double shot of Eureka espresso

Coffee Float

$6.50Out of stock

One scoop of local cream ice cream topped with 6oz of cold coffee.

Espresso Drinks

Today's Featured Espresso: Kanzu

$0.50

RWANDA Tasting Notes: Plum, lemongrass, oolong, juicy

Espresso

Espresso

$3.50

A double shot of Eureka espresso

Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.25

A 2oz drink with a double house espresso and steamed whole milk

Cortado

Cortado

$4.50

A 4oz drink with a double house espresso and steamed whole milk

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.75

A 6oz drink with a double house espresso and steamed whole milk

Americano

Americano

$4.00

An 8oz drink with a double house espresso and hot water

Latte

Latte

$5.25

10oz drink with a double house espresso and steamed whole milk

Miel

Miel

$6.00

A latte with honey and cinnamon

Mocha

Mocha

$6.00

A latte with dark chocolate ganache

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$6.00

A latte with house made vanilla syrup

Brewed Coffee

Taste note: raspberry, milk chocolate, cherry, juicy
Finca De Dios

Finca De Dios

$6.00

GUATEMALA Tasting notes: green apple, red grape, grapefruit, balanced

Nano Challa

Nano Challa

$6.00

ETHIOPIA Tasting notes: strawberry, lemon zest, lavender, juicy

Placebo (Decaf)

Placebo (Decaf)

$4.50

COLOMBIA Tasting notes: orange zest, raisin, molasses, round

Fraction (Half Caff)

Fraction (Half Caff)

$4.50

HALF CAFF Tasting notes: milk chocolate, cherry, brown sugar, syrupy

Box of Coffee To Go (96oz)

$30.00

Coffee to share with your office, family, or friends! Comes with a full cup of milk, small side of simple syrup, and a stack of cups. Share the love!

Tea

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.75

MATCHA Premium matcha from Kettl prepared as a latte with whole milk.

Matcha Tea

Matcha Tea

$5.00

MATCHA Premium matcha from Kettl prepared as a tea.

Meadow

Meadow

$4.00

BOTANICAL Tasting notes: pandan, mint, green tea

Carrot

Carrot

$4.00

BOTANICAL Tasting notes: carrot, Chinese ginger, masala chai

Gold Guanyin

Gold Guanyin

$6.00

WHITE Tasting notes: osmanthus, dried lemon, honeysuckle

Shan Lin Xi Winter Sprout

Shan Lin Xi Winter Sprout

$6.00

LIGHT OOLONG Tasting notes: caramelized ginger, kettle corn, cotton candy

Nantou Dark

Nantou Dark

$5.00

DARK OOLONG Tasting notes: molasses, toffee, buttered toast

Song Red

Song Red

$4.00

RED Tasting notes: honeydew, maple syrup, orange

Cascara

Cascara

$4.00

COFFEE CHERRY Tasting notes: hibiscus, peach, vanilla

On Tap

Nitro Cold Coffee

Nitro Cold Coffee

$5.00

ETHIOPIA Tasting notes: nougat, baker's chocolate, raisin, silky

Box of Cold Coffee To Go (96oz)

$35.00

When one cold coffee just isn't enough... Take your favorite nitro coffee with you to the office, camping, or the beach!

Misc. Drinks

Flash

Flash

$5.00+

Our cold coffee now comes in a ready to go option. Take a can or a 4-pack anywhere life takes you!

Chai

Chai

$5.25

Tea latte with house made chai

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Dark chocolate ganache and 10oz of hot, steamed milk

Kids Hot Choc

Kids Hot Choc

$3.50

Dark chocolate ganache and 6oz of warm, steamed milk

Steamer

Steamer

$4.25

10oz of steamed milk

Water

Filtered water available still or sparkling

Carton of Oat Milk (32oz)

$6.00

Enjoy your favorite oat milk at home! Oat milk is a great, flavor neutral dairy alternative. It's dairy free, nut free, and certified gluten free.

Food

Plain Croissant

$2.50Out of stock

From Crispelli's Bakery

Chocolate Croissant

$3.50Out of stock

Turkey and Cheddar Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

From Crispelli's Bakery

Spinach and Feta Croissant

$4.00Out of stock

From Crispelli's Bakery

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

From Crispelli's Bakery

Banana Muffin (Vegan)

$4.50Out of stock

From Crispelli's Bakery

Raspberry Muffin (Vegan)

$4.50Out of stock

From Crispelli's Bakery

Granola

Granola

$3.50Out of stock

A lightly sweetened granola with oats, shredded coconut, almonds, dried cherries, honey, maple syrup, canola oil, brown sugar and salt. Great by itself or with a milk of your choice! (Contains nuts. Made with gluten free oats, but not in a gluten free facility.)

PREMIER

Miir Tumbler

Miir Tumbler

$32.00
Skate Deck

Skate Deck

$60.00
Pom Beanie

Pom Beanie

$30.00Out of stock
Beanie

Beanie

$30.00Out of stock
Black T-Shirt

Black T-Shirt

$38.00
Tan T-Shirt

Tan T-Shirt

$38.00Out of stock
Socks

Socks

$12.00Out of stock
Enamel Pin

Enamel Pin

$7.00

Miscellaneous

Tote Bag

Tote Bag

$25.00
Bolt Bandana (Black)

Bolt Bandana (Black)

$15.00Out of stock
Paisley Bandana (Black)

Paisley Bandana (Black)

$15.00Out of stock
Paisley Bandana (White)

Paisley Bandana (White)

$15.00Out of stock
Bolt Bandana (White)

Bolt Bandana (White)

$15.00Out of stock

Vessels

Diner Mug (Mug Club) - Black

Diner Mug (Mug Club) - Black

$15.00Out of stock
Diner Mug (Logo) - Black

Diner Mug (Logo) - Black

$15.00
Miir Camp Cup - Black

Miir Camp Cup - Black

$25.00
Miir Camp Cup - White

Miir Camp Cup - White

$25.00
Miir Tumbler - Black

Miir Tumbler - Black

$25.00
Miir Tumbler - White

Miir Tumbler - White

$25.00Out of stock
Miir Coffee Canister - Black

Miir Coffee Canister - Black

$30.00Out of stock
Miir Coffee Canister - White

Miir Coffee Canister - White

$30.00
Miir Lake Effect Howler - White

Miir Lake Effect Howler - White

$30.00

Apparel

All Smiles Tee - White

All Smiles Tee - White

$20.00
Smiley Bolt Tee - Black

Smiley Bolt Tee - Black

$20.00
Lake Effect Graphic Tee - White

Lake Effect Graphic Tee - White

$20.00
Mad Trip Tee - Black

Mad Trip Tee - Black

$20.00
Zip Up Hoodie - Black

Zip Up Hoodie - Black

$40.00
Circle Patch Beanie - Black

Circle Patch Beanie - Black

$15.00
Windy Pennant Hat - Black

Windy Pennant Hat - Black

$17.00

Brewing Gear

Fellow Stagg Kettle

Fellow Stagg Kettle

$159.00Out of stock
Fellow Clara French Press

Fellow Clara French Press

$99.00
Aeropress

Aeropress

$35.00Out of stock
Aeropress Filters

Aeropress Filters

$5.00
Chemex

Chemex

$42.00
Chemex Filters

Chemex Filters

$9.90
Kalita 185 - Glass

Kalita 185 - Glass

$35.00
Kalita Decanter - 300ml

Kalita Decanter - 300ml

$27.00Out of stock
Kalita Decanter - 500ml

Kalita Decanter - 500ml

$30.00
Third Wave Water

Third Wave Water

$15.00
V60 Filters

V60 Filters

$7.00
Rishi Tea Steeper

Rishi Tea Steeper

$20.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Thank you for ordering online! Your order will be at our pickup window. Your name will be on the receipt and next to your order. Thank you so much for your business! We'll text you when your order is ready!!

Website

Location

1413 Farmer St, Detroit, MI 48226

Directions

Gallery
Madcap Coffee image
Madcap Coffee image
Madcap Coffee image

