Go
Toast

Scarlet/Side Door

Step into the Side Door!

909 New Jersey Ave. SE.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CRISPY Chicken Sandwich$15.00
charred red cabbage slaw, pickles, spicy honey drizzle, fries
Wings$15.00
buffalo style, blue cheese
Spring Chicken Soup$10.00
broth, jasmine rice, green beans, carrots, fresh herbs
Fried Fish Sandwich$15.00
MD blue catfish, carrot jicama slaw, pineapple jam, spicy house salsa lizano, homemade bun
Classic Caesar$10.00
romaine, truffle pecorino, crouton
Roasted Prime Rib Sandwich$18.00
gruyere cheese, peppadew peppers, caraway mustard-naise, homemade sesame bun, side of au jus
Wedge$10.00
tomato, walnuts, bacon “bits”, smoked gorgonzola dressing
Double Smash Burger$16.00
two 4oz patties, american cheese, green tomato chutney, onion, pickle, shredded lettuce, homemade sesame bun, fries
Arugula$12.00
grilled chicken, strawberries, feta, almonds, pumpkin seed vinaigrette, thai basil, mint
Brussels Sprouts$12.00
garlic aioli
See full menu

Location

909 New Jersey Ave. SE.

Washington DC

Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday3:30 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday3:30 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday3:30 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday3:30 pm - 2:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Atlas Brew Works Half Street Brewery & Andy's Pizza

No reviews yet

Solar powered beer right from the source!
Online orders taken 11am-9pm daily.
Take-out orders available for pickup 11am-9pm, and later on Fri/Sat. Please have a valid drivers license showing you are 21+

RASA

No reviews yet

RASA is an Indian Fine Fast Casual Restaurant.
The locally-owned restaurant was founded in 2017, and shares authentic Indian food in a welcoming and cozy environment.
Navy Yard / Ballpark Location.

United Kitchens Group

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery

No reviews yet

mahzedahr is the intangible essence of magic in every bite of our pastries

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston