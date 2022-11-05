The Popcorn Bag DC imageView gallery
The Popcorn Bag DC

41 Reviews

$$

3421 Branch Ave

Temple Hills, MD 20748

Popular Items

Buffalo Ranch
White Chooclate Oreo
Cookie Monster

Savory

While DC is know for flavor this mix is definitely just that! With just enough spice for that added kick. This blend will definitely have you touchdown focused.
Buffalo Ranch

Buffalo Ranch

$11.50

Our Buffalo Ranch Popcorn combines the flavors of spicy buffalo sauce and cooling ranch to create a perfectly balanced flavor profile that has the perfect kick. It will enhance any get together and makes for the perfect Game Day snack.

Buttery White Cheddar

Buttery White Cheddar

$11.50

We’ve all had white cheddar popcorn, but you’ve never had it like this! Not only are you hit with a wonderfully intense cheddar flavor, but you can also taste a wonderful after note of butter on your palate. One taste and you’ll understand why this is a stable in our shop.

Jerk Chicken

$11.50Out of stock

Take your taste buds on an island adventure with the savory spice blends of our Jerked Chicken Popcorn. We combine the flavors of allspice, scotch bonnet peppers, and a few other select ingredients to create our secret jerk seasoning. This popcorn will transport you to the islands, no flight necessary!

Salt & Vinegar

Salt & Vinegar

$11.50

Like Salt & Vinegar Chips? Great! Our popcorn takes this mix of salty and tangy flavors to create a new vehicle for this classic combination.

Southwest Jalapeno

$11.50

Every now and then you need a little punch of spice to help jump start your taste buds. To help satisfy that desire, we’ve taken the spicy aroma of jalapeno and coated it on our delicious popcorn to create a mouth-watering, and sometimes sweat-inducing, treat that will satisfy any spice-lover’s need for heat.

Loaded Baked Potato

$11.50

Specialty

The velvety smooth texture and intense flavor of fresh lemon combine to make an irresistible southern classic. Now imagine that same amazing flavor on popcorn. That’s what you get in our Lemon Pound Cake Popcorn. Drizzled in white chocolate, this treat is just as good as our Lemon Bundt Cakes.

Apple Pie a la Mode

$15.50Out of stock

The warmth and gooeyness of a freshly baked apple pie is an American classic. Add on a scoop of freshly made vanilla bean ice-cream and you have a dessert masterpiece. We take these American stable flavors—of apple, cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla— and apply them to our freshly made popcorn, creating a new twist on a nostalgic classic.

Banana Puddin Oreo

$15.50

Birthday Cake

$15.50

With this popcorn every day is a celebration! Why limit yourself to birthday cake only on your big day when you can have it year round? This popcorn is a sweet and crunchy treat that brings the fun and festivities of a birthday to life with each bite you take.

Chocolate Henny

$17.50

You didn’t read that wrong! Our Chocolate Henny Popcorn takes our decadent Chocolate Caramel Popcorn and infuses it with Hennessy. Not only that, but we’ve taken it a step further with a white cocoa that has also been infused. While you may not get drunk off this popcorn we can’t guarantee that you won’t fall in love.

Cookie Monster

Cookie Monster

$15.50

We absolutely love this sweet treat. This is caramel based popcorn with Oreo’s & Chocolate Chip Cookies is definitely “Cookie Monster”

Lemon Pound Cake

$15.50

The velvety smooth texture and intense flavor of fresh lemon combine to make an irresistible southern classic. Now imagine that same amazing flavor on popcorn. That’s what you get in our Lemon Pound Cake Popcorn. Drizzled in white chocolate, this treat is just as good as our Lemon Bundt Cakes.

Maple Bacon

$15.50Out of stock

This sweet treat is a bacon lovers delight. Maple popcorn with REAL beacon hand drizzled on our popcorn is definitely worth every kernel…we mean bite!

Red Velvet Oreo

$15.50

Rum Cake

$15.50

Smores

$15.50

Oh, you read that right! What can we say about this marshmallow treat with graham cracker chunks covered in milk chocolate. This treat will remind you of a night near the fireplace.

White Chooclate Oreo

White Chooclate Oreo

$15.50

Real Oreo chunks are mixed together with our rich caramel popcorn and then drizzled in white chocolate, making the perfect treat for any Oreo or popcorn lover.

Candy

Take our delicious caramel popcorn, which is already a delightful mix of rich dark brown sugar and creamy buttery flavor and add a bit of sea salt to create the perfect salty sweet snack.

Salted Caramel

$12.00

Take our delicious caramel popcorn, which is already a delightful mix of rich dark brown sugar and creamy buttery flavor, and add a bit of sea salt to create the perfect salty-sweet snack.

Snickerdoodle

$12.00

What could be better than an ooey gooey soft and cinnamony cookie? When we add those delicious flavors to popcorn of course! We take the classic flavors of a snickerdoodle cookie—cinnamon and sugar— add them to our soft and decadent kernels to create out Snickerdoodle popcorn. A treat that is sure to remind you of grandma‘s fresh baked cookies.

Mixes

Now this here is what we are know for our “Ladies Night” popcorn what more can we say when you mix strawberry, champagne, and cheesecake all together!
Ladies Night

Ladies Night

$12.50

Just as the name suggests, this mix of ripe strawberries, bubbly champagne, and rich cheesecake is the perfect combination to celebrate any night out or in with your girlfriends.

Chi-town Remix

Chi-town Remix

$12.50

If you’re looking for a salty- sweet treat look no further than your Chi-Town Mix. A combination of cheesy cheddar and crunchy, rich caramel makes for a mouth-watering flavor that almost as bold as the city it’s named after.

Popped Shakes

White Chocolate Oreo

White Chocolate Oreo

$20.50Out of stock

Love our white chocolate Oreo popcorn, Why not try it in a milkshake flavor? Cookies and cream ice cream, place inside of a chocolate drizzled cup, topped with popcorn, whipped cream, even more chocolate drizzle, and cookies and cream candy create our white chocolate Oreo milkshake a creamy tree that is sure to hit the spot on any hot summer day.

Strawberry Milkshake

$20.50Out of stock

Do we have a sweet treat for you! We take delicious and creamy strawberry ice cream place it inside of a strawberry drizzle cup Toupet with popcorn, whip cream, more strawberry drizzle, and delicious strawberry wafers to create our colossal Strawberry milkshake that will have your taste buds begging for more.

Chocolate Milkshake

Chocolate Milkshake

$20.50Out of stock

Vanilla Milkshake

$20.50Out of stock

Popped Desserts

Chocolate Caramel Mini Bundt Cake

$10.00

This decadently rich chocolate cake, drizzled in deliciously salty caramel and a rich chocolate sauce, then topped with Heath Bar crumbles, will have your taste buds begging for more. *comes in Hennessy infused option*

Chocolate Caramel Whole Bundt Cake

$55.00Out of stock

This decadently rich chocolate cake, drizzled in deliciously salty caramel and a rich chocolate sauce, then topped with Heath Bar crumbles, will have your taste buds begging for more. o *comes in Hennessy infused option*

Lemon Pound Mini Bundt Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Lemon Pound Mini Bundt Cake with Tito's

$15.00Out of stock

Lemon Pound Whole Bundt Cake

$55.00Out of stock

Lemon Pound Whole Bundt Cake with Tito's

$75.00Out of stock

Strawberry Pound Mini Bundt Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Strawberry Crunch Cheesecake

$17.50

Chocolate Mini Bundt Cake with Henny

$15.00

Chocolate Henny Whole Bundt Cake with Henny

$75.00Out of stock

Banana Puddin Cheesecake

$17.50

Lemon Meringue Cheesecake

$17.50

Peach Cobbler Cheesecake

$17.50

Strawberry Lemon Pound Mini Bundt Cake

$10.00

Snack Packs

Snack Pack

$30.00

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.59
check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Gourment Popcorn Bar. We specialze in anything sweet!

3421 Branch Ave, Temple Hills, MD 20748

Directions

The Popcorn Bag DC image

