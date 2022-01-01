Washington dessert & ice cream spots you'll love
Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Washington
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Paris Ham & Cheese Sandwich
|$10.99
Paris ham, swiss cheese & butter spread on a traditional baguette.
|Raisin Danish
|$4.29
This delicious raisin pastry is a variation on a croissant dough, spread with vanilla custard and plump raisins, sliced, proved, and baked.
|Mini Macarons (6 pack assorted)
|$12.99
Six colorful mini macarons.
More about The Dabney
The Dabney
122 Blagden Alley NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Trade Secrets
|$30.00
johnny drum bourbon, santa maria al monte amaro, blackberry, rosemary, & lime (serves two)
|Prix Fixe Menu
FIRST COURSE:
Radicchio Salad, Fennel, Blood Orange, Barrel Aged Sorghum Vinaigrette
/ Cream of Cauliflower Soup, Country Ham, Hazelnut, Black Truffle
MAIN COURSE:
Poached Lobster, Heirloom Grits, Pepperonata
/ Hearth Grilled Pork Loin & Belly, Charred Sweet Potato, Brussels Sprout, Golden Raisin, Brown Butter Vinaigrette
|Dabnog
|$48.00
bourbon, rye, rum, madeira, sorghum,
milk & cream, farm eggs, & nutmeg (serves four)
More about Dolcezza - Logan Circle
Dolcezza - Logan Circle
1418 14th Street NW, washington
|Popular items
|Dulce De Leche Latte
|$5.50
Dulce de leche is a confection created from the caramelization of milk and sugar. It’s amazingly complex and rich. You can eat it on toast like peanut butter. And we made our own for this amazing drink. It’s the most popular flavored drink we make, and it’s the best caramel latte you’ll ever have.
|Vanilla Bean Latte
|$5.50
If you can find a better vanilla latte than this, I’ll eat my shoe.
Made in-house. We cook our own vanilla syrup using single origin extract from Madagascar. Then steep vanilla beans from Papau New Guinea in our syrup and age until time has extracted the wisdom of a millennia of flora, fauna, and mycelia . We know we’re done when the ancients of yore awake from their restless slumber to tell us we really need to stop listening to Lana Del Rey on repeat.
|Iced Vanilla Latte
|$5.50
“At that time, I often thought that if I had had to live in the trunk of a dead tree, with nothing to do but look up at the sky flowing overhead, little by little, I would have gotten used to it.”
— The Stranger, Albert Camus
More about Dolcezza - City Center DC
Dolcezza - City Center DC
904 Palmer Alley NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Large Latte
|$5.75
2 shots of espresso with 14 ounces of steamed milk. This drink weighs about 1 lb. Other things that weigh about 1 lb. include a block of butter, 20 AA batteries, and a guinea pig.
|Mocha Latte
|$5.50
In the popular canine remake of Romeo and Juliet that played exclusively at the Belasco theatre in nineteen-aught-seven starring Booger the Pug as Romeo and Lilibeth the precocious cocker spaniel as Juliet, production had to stop momentarily when Booger the pug found himself on the wrong side of a mocha latte belonging to an intern of the director. The intern was dismissed summarily from his position for his negligence but not before the director changed the potassium cyanide from the original Romeo and Juliet text to a mocha latte due to its deleterious effect on Booger throughout production. Booger unfortunately was never the same and was last seen crossing the border into Mexico after a peyote-induced vision showed him a map to pug coo coo land.
|Cappuccino
|$4.20
6 ounces of balance between coffee taste and milk texture. Take it in gulps whilst staring vacantly at the sky — questioning whether you truly did lock the front door before you left.
More about Negril Eatery
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Negril Eatery
2301 Georgia Ave NW, Washington
|Popular items
|1 Dozen Jerk Drumettes: 12 piece
|$14.00
A mixture of drumsticks and wingettes marinated and smoked with special seasonings
|Jerk Chicken Dinner
|$10.25
Jerk Chicken marinated in our spicy jerk seasoning and served with red beans & rice with cabbage.
|Oxtail Dinner
|$19.50
Oxtails stewed in a blend of spices and herbs, carrots, beans, spinners (mini dumplings), on rice & peas and cabbage.
More about Dolcezza Gelato & Coffee
Dolcezza Gelato & Coffee
1704 Connecticut Avenue NW, washington
|Popular items
|Dulce De Leche Alfajor
|$2.50
a classic argentine cookie. made with corn flour and a dulce de leche filling, wrapped delicately in coconut flakes.
|Peppermint (caffeine free)
|$3.00
Pacific-Northwest peppermint leaves, rich with distinct notes of chocolate and an intense refreshing finish.
|Breakfast Croissant
|$9.50
scrambled egg, smoked bacon, extra sharp cheddar cheese, avocado spread, romaine, sriracha mayo, chives
More about The Creamery at Union Market
The Creamery at Union Market
Union market at 1309 5th St Ne DC 20002, Washington
|Popular items
|Hooks 5 Year Cheddar
|$8.99
Sharp Wisconsin Cheddar cheese aged 5 years. Is great for snacking, cooking and melting.
~8oz
|Homestead Creamery 2% HG
|$4.50
Glass bottled milk from local Virginia based Homestead Creamery. Low-temperature pasteurized, grass-fed, and local. A $2 deposit will be applied to each bottle of milk please return the empty clean bottle for a refund of the deposit.
|Smores Box
|$19.99
A box with all the fixing to make Smores. Serves 2-4 ppl.
If you want to enjoy it at the Union Market fire pits please check that you have a fire pit available before purchasing.
More about Dolcezza at The Wharf
Dolcezza at The Wharf
99 District Square SW, washington
|Popular items
|Iced Vanilla Latte
|$5.50
“At that time, I often thought that if I had had to live in the trunk of a dead tree, with nothing to do but look up at the sky flowing overhead, little by little, I would have gotten used to it.”
— The Stranger, Albert Camus
|Iced Americano
|$3.65
Johnny Cash - Folsom Prison Blues (Live)
|Dulce De Leche Alfajor
|$2.50
a classic argentine cookie. made with corn flour and a dulce de leche filling, wrapped delicately in coconut flakes.
More about Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
1201 K St NW, washington
|Popular items
|Chef's Breakfast Sandwich
|$13.00
with Gruyere Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Virginia Ham, Baby Arugula, Espelette Aioli, Fried Egg, Toasted Sourdough.
|Roasted Potato, Caramelized Pepper, Onion, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Tacos (2)
|$9.00
Scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with fire roasted salsa. (Vegetarian)
|Chef's Breakfast Sandwich
|$13.00
*One of our most popular items!* Served with Applewood smoked Bacon, Ham, Baby Arugula, Espelette Aioli, Fried Egg on toasted Sourdough Bread.
More about Bistrot Lepic & Wine Bar
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Bistrot Lepic & Wine Bar
1736 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Paillasson De Saumon
|$29.00
Salmon in potato crust, butternut squash sauce with Frisee salad
|Joues De Veau Braisees
|$36.00
Braised veal cheeks (osso-bucco style) Orecchiette pasta, basil and truffle oil
|Tarte à L'oignon
|$14.00
Onion tart with bacon, Gruyere and baby green salad
More about Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar
Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar
465 K Street NW, Washington DC
|Popular items
|Chicken Parm
|$25.00
San Marzano tomato, basil & mozzarella, served with broccoli
|Spaghetti "AOP"
|$18.00
olive oil & garlic in a spicy tomato sauce
|Garlic Bread
|$8.00
Spicy Tomato Sauce
More about Sfoglina
PASTA
Sfoglina
4445 Connecticut Ave NW, washington
|Popular items
|Braised Beef Agnolotti
|$28.00
Braised Beef, Truffle Pesto
Contains: Dairy, Allium, Gluten, Nightshade, Egg, Fin Fish
|Handmade Spaghetti Chitarra
|$24.00
Baby Plum Tomatoes, Basil
Contains: Allium, Gluten, Nightshade
|Radiatore Cacio e Pepe
|$24.00
Sheep's Milk Pecorino, Crushed Peppercorns, Roman Style
Contains: Dairy, Allium, Gluten
More about The Red Hen
The Red Hen
1822 1st Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|2021 Thanksgiving Wine Kit
|$125.00
For your Thanksgiving this year we’ve created a kit of three wines selected to complement all the traditional turkey day dishes. This kit, priced for retail, showcases some of our favorite producers and is a perfect festive pairing for the holiday.
Featured in this wine kit:
- an amazingly complex, food-friendly Champagne made from 100% Pinot Noir by one of the most historic producers in the region
- one of the greatest whites made in all of Italy, the Greco di Tufo from the famous Vigna Cicogna vineyard farmed by Benito Ferrara
- a cult-favorite SuperTuscan from the tiny estate of Montepeloso
|A small something nice
|$1.00
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
1300 4th Street SE, Washington