In the popular canine remake of Romeo and Juliet that played exclusively at the Belasco theatre in nineteen-aught-seven starring Booger the Pug as Romeo and Lilibeth the precocious cocker spaniel as Juliet, production had to stop momentarily when Booger the pug found himself on the wrong side of a mocha latte belonging to an intern of the director. The intern was dismissed summarily from his position for his negligence but not before the director changed the potassium cyanide from the original Romeo and Juliet text to a mocha latte due to its deleterious effect on Booger throughout production. Booger unfortunately was never the same and was last seen crossing the border into Mexico after a peyote-induced vision showed him a map to pug coo coo land.

