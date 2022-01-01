Washington dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Washington

Paul French Bakery & Cafe image

 

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Paris Ham & Cheese Sandwich$10.99
Paris ham, swiss cheese & butter spread on a traditional baguette.
Raisin Danish$4.29
This delicious raisin pastry is a variation on a croissant dough, spread with vanilla custard and plump raisins, sliced, proved, and baked.
Mini Macarons (6 pack assorted)$12.99
Six colorful mini macarons.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
The Dabney image

 

The Dabney

122 Blagden Alley NW, Washington

Avg 5 (17431 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Trade Secrets$30.00
johnny drum bourbon, santa maria al monte amaro, blackberry, rosemary, & lime (serves two)
Prix Fixe Menu
FIRST COURSE:
Radicchio Salad, Fennel, Blood Orange, Barrel Aged Sorghum Vinaigrette
/ Cream of Cauliflower Soup, Country Ham, Hazelnut, Black Truffle
MAIN COURSE:
Poached Lobster, Heirloom Grits, Pepperonata
/ Hearth Grilled Pork Loin & Belly, Charred Sweet Potato, Brussels Sprout, Golden Raisin, Brown Butter Vinaigrette
Dabnog$48.00
bourbon, rye, rum, madeira, sorghum,
milk & cream, farm eggs, & nutmeg (serves four)
More about The Dabney
Dolcezza - Logan Circle image

 

Dolcezza - Logan Circle

1418 14th Street NW, washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dulce De Leche Latte$5.50
Dulce de leche is a confection created from the caramelization of milk and sugar. It’s amazingly complex and rich. You can eat it on toast like peanut butter. And we made our own for this amazing drink. It’s the most popular flavored drink we make, and it’s the best caramel latte you’ll ever have.
Vanilla Bean Latte$5.50
If you can find a better vanilla latte than this, I’ll eat my shoe.
Made in-house. We cook our own vanilla syrup using single origin extract from Madagascar. Then steep vanilla beans from Papau New Guinea in our syrup and age until time has extracted the wisdom of a millennia of flora, fauna, and mycelia . We know we’re done when the ancients of yore awake from their restless slumber to tell us we really need to stop listening to Lana Del Rey on repeat.
Iced Vanilla Latte$5.50
“At that time, I often thought that if I had had to live in the trunk of a dead tree, with nothing to do but look up at the sky flowing overhead, little by little, I would have gotten used to it.”
— The Stranger, Albert Camus
More about Dolcezza - Logan Circle
Dolcezza - City Center DC image

 

Dolcezza - City Center DC

904 Palmer Alley NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large Latte$5.75
2 shots of espresso with 14 ounces of steamed milk. This drink weighs about 1 lb. Other things that weigh about 1 lb. include a block of butter, 20 AA batteries, and a guinea pig.
Mocha Latte$5.50
In the popular canine remake of Romeo and Juliet that played exclusively at the Belasco theatre in nineteen-aught-seven starring Booger the Pug as Romeo and Lilibeth the precocious cocker spaniel as Juliet, production had to stop momentarily when Booger the pug found himself on the wrong side of a mocha latte belonging to an intern of the director. The intern was dismissed summarily from his position for his negligence but not before the director changed the potassium cyanide from the original Romeo and Juliet text to a mocha latte due to its deleterious effect on Booger throughout production. Booger unfortunately was never the same and was last seen crossing the border into Mexico after a peyote-induced vision showed him a map to pug coo coo land.
Cappuccino$4.20
6 ounces of balance between coffee taste and milk texture. Take it in gulps whilst staring vacantly at the sky — questioning whether you truly did lock the front door before you left.
More about Dolcezza - City Center DC
Negril Eatery image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Negril Eatery

2301 Georgia Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (4599 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1 Dozen Jerk Drumettes: 12 piece$14.00
A mixture of drumsticks and wingettes marinated and smoked with special seasonings
Jerk Chicken Dinner$10.25
Jerk Chicken marinated in our spicy jerk seasoning and served with red beans & rice with cabbage.
Oxtail Dinner$19.50
Oxtails stewed in a blend of spices and herbs, carrots, beans, spinners (mini dumplings), on rice & peas and cabbage.
More about Negril Eatery
Dolcezza Gelato & Coffee image

 

Dolcezza Gelato & Coffee

1704 Connecticut Avenue NW, washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dulce De Leche Alfajor$2.50
a classic argentine cookie. made with corn flour and a dulce de leche filling, wrapped delicately in coconut flakes.
Peppermint (caffeine free)$3.00
Pacific-Northwest peppermint leaves, rich with distinct notes of chocolate and an intense refreshing finish.
Breakfast Croissant$9.50
scrambled egg, smoked bacon, extra sharp cheddar cheese, avocado spread, romaine, sriracha mayo, chives
More about Dolcezza Gelato & Coffee
The Creamery at Union Market image

 

The Creamery at Union Market

Union market at 1309 5th St Ne DC 20002, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hooks 5 Year Cheddar$8.99
Sharp Wisconsin Cheddar cheese aged 5 years. Is great for snacking, cooking and melting.
~8oz
Homestead Creamery 2% HG$4.50
Glass bottled milk from local Virginia based Homestead Creamery. Low-temperature pasteurized, grass-fed, and local. A $2 deposit will be applied to each bottle of milk please return the empty clean bottle for a refund of the deposit.
Smores Box$19.99
A box with all the fixing to make Smores. Serves 2-4 ppl.
If you want to enjoy it at the Union Market fire pits please check that you have a fire pit available before purchasing.
More about The Creamery at Union Market
Dolcezza at The Wharf image

 

Dolcezza at The Wharf

99 District Square SW, washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Iced Vanilla Latte$5.50
“At that time, I often thought that if I had had to live in the trunk of a dead tree, with nothing to do but look up at the sky flowing overhead, little by little, I would have gotten used to it.”
— The Stranger, Albert Camus
Iced Americano$3.65
Johnny Cash - Folsom Prison Blues (Live)
Dulce De Leche Alfajor$2.50
a classic argentine cookie. made with corn flour and a dulce de leche filling, wrapped delicately in coconut flakes.
More about Dolcezza at The Wharf
Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton image

 

Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton

1201 K St NW, washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chef's Breakfast Sandwich$13.00
with Gruyere Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Virginia Ham, Baby Arugula, Espelette Aioli, Fried Egg, Toasted Sourdough.
Roasted Potato, Caramelized Pepper, Onion, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Tacos (2)$9.00
Scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with fire roasted salsa. (Vegetarian)
Chef's Breakfast Sandwich$13.00
*One of our most popular items!* Served with Applewood smoked Bacon, Ham, Baby Arugula, Espelette Aioli, Fried Egg on toasted Sourdough Bread.
More about Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
Bistrot Lepic & Wine Bar image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Bistrot Lepic & Wine Bar

1736 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (2592 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Paillasson De Saumon$29.00
Salmon in potato crust, butternut squash sauce with Frisee salad
Joues De Veau Braisees$36.00
Braised veal cheeks (osso-bucco style) Orecchiette pasta, basil and truffle oil
Tarte à L'oignon$14.00
Onion tart with bacon, Gruyere and baby green salad
More about Bistrot Lepic & Wine Bar
Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar image

 

Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar

465 K Street NW, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Parm$25.00
San Marzano tomato, basil & mozzarella, served with broccoli
Spaghetti "AOP"$18.00
olive oil & garlic in a spicy tomato sauce
Garlic Bread$8.00
Spicy Tomato Sauce
More about Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar
Sfoglina image

PASTA

Sfoglina

4445 Connecticut Ave NW, washington

Avg 4.7 (983 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Braised Beef Agnolotti$28.00
Braised Beef, Truffle Pesto
Contains: Dairy, Allium, Gluten, Nightshade, Egg, Fin Fish
Handmade Spaghetti Chitarra$24.00
Baby Plum Tomatoes, Basil
Contains: Allium, Gluten, Nightshade
Radiatore Cacio e Pepe$24.00
Sheep's Milk Pecorino, Crushed Peppercorns, Roman Style
Contains: Dairy, Allium, Gluten
More about Sfoglina
The Red Hen image

 

The Red Hen

1822 1st Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.2 (2130 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
2021 Thanksgiving Wine Kit$125.00
For your Thanksgiving this year we’ve created a kit of three wines selected to complement all the traditional turkey day dishes. This kit, priced for retail, showcases some of our favorite producers and is a perfect festive pairing for the holiday.
Featured in this wine kit:
- an amazingly complex, food-friendly Champagne made from 100% Pinot Noir by one of the most historic producers in the region
- one of the greatest whites made in all of Italy, the Greco di Tufo from the famous Vigna Cicogna vineyard farmed by Benito Ferrara
- a cult-favorite SuperTuscan from the tiny estate of Montepeloso
A small something nice$1.00
More about The Red Hen
Milk Bar image

COOKIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Milk Bar

1525 15th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1746 reviews)
Takeout
More about Milk Bar
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

1300 4th Street SE, Washington

Avg 4.8 (15 reviews)
Takeout
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

1925 14th St. NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1179 reviews)
Takeout
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

