Go
Toast

Stitch Cafe

We are located in West Village next to Jones Assembly.
835 W Sheridan
OKC, OK 73106

835 W Sheridan Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Tart$4.50
savory herb dough, espresso bacon, egg, cheddar cheese served with gravy
Latte$4.75
This is our largest milk beverage. It is the beverage that allows you to enjoy your coffee and sip a while.
Quick Draw$3.50
espresso glazed bacon, scrambled eggs, smoked cheddar cheese
Tots$2.95
texi-tots with house queso
Brown Sugar Cinnamon$5.00
Cinnamon dough with a brown sugar cream cheese filling topped with a vanilla-brown sugar icing.
Bam! Bam!$4.50
fruity pebbles dough, strawberry filling, cereal milk icing
Horchata latte$5.75
A latte that is sweet yet mellow. It doesn't punch you will a bunch of flavors hiding the coffee but it leaves you remembering your last camp outing.
BURRITO QUICK DRAW$7.25
10inch burrito with espresso glazed bacon, scrambled eggs, and smoked cheddar cheese.
Strawberry Prickly Pear$4.25
vanilla dough, strawberry-prickly pear jam, strawberry icing
Jalapeno Cactus$4.50
savory herb dough, 3 cheese blend, nopales, jalapeños, garlic, lime served with house ranch
See full menu

Location

835 W Sheridan Ave

Oklahoma City OK

Sunday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

3 Cubed

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Union

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cafe De L'asie Downtown OKC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gogi Go!

No reviews yet

Korean BBQ in a bowl! Locally owned. Come in for a completely customizable experience!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston