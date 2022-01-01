Stonehorse Market
Family owned and operated restaurant and market - the market is a one stop shop to freshly made products, hand butchered fish and meats, and delectable seasonal pastries highlighting local ingredients. Home made bread is baked daily and artisan chocolates and confections are scattered throughout the market. Made to order deli sandwiches and a huge selection of gourmet prepared fresh and frozen meals
1748 Utica Square
Popular Items
Location
1748 Utica Square
Tulsa OK
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
STONEHORSE CAFE
An Atmosphere For All
Queenies
Come in and enjoy!
Bagelarium STG Gelato - Cherry Street
Come in and enjoy!!
Prossimo
Light, artful dishes inspired by the Amalfi Coast in an intimate setting