Stonehorse Market

Family owned and operated restaurant and market - the market is a one stop shop to freshly made products, hand butchered fish and meats, and delectable seasonal pastries highlighting local ingredients. Home made bread is baked daily and artisan chocolates and confections are scattered throughout the market. Made to order deli sandwiches and a huge selection of gourmet prepared fresh and frozen meals

Popular Items

Dessert Choices
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.00
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Tomato, Crispy Garlic Bread Crumbs and Caesar dressing wrapped in a Tortilla
Thai Chicken Salad$11.00
Chips$0.75
Southwest Avocado Wrap$11.00
Vegetarian wrap
pepper jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cilantro, chipotle aioli, black bean spread in a jalapeno cheddar tortilla. Chipotle Chicken can always be added for an additional charge.
The Notorious B.I.G.$10.00
A base sandwich. Choice of meat & cheese with spring mix, tomato, onion, pickle, yellow mustard, and mayo.
Location

1748 Utica Square

Tulsa OK

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
