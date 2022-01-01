Go
Stories Coffee Company

You can feel good about every cup! Local coffee shop and roastery with a unique urban vibe that gives back to the Omaha community.

SANDWICHES

11426 Davenport Street • $

Avg 4.7 (272 reviews)

Popular Items

Egg & Sausage Sandwich$4.75
Fried egg, Sausage patty, square croissant, aged cheddar cheese
ICED Latte$3.75
Turkey Bacon Club$8.95
Thick cut bread, turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Diet Coke
Chef Salad$8.75
Roma blend, smoked ham and turkey, cheddar jack cheese, cherry tomatoes, veggies
French Dip$8.95
Slow smoked beef brisket, Brioche bun, caramelized Spanish onions, Havarti cheese, Bourbon BBQ sauce
Stories Salad$7.00
Romaine blend, dried cranberries, apples, candied pecans
Chicken Bacon$8.95
Fire-braised chicken breast, Rosemary focaccia, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, apple-wood smoked bacon
Mac & Cheese$4.50
HOT Latte
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Table Service
Drive-Thru
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

11426 Davenport Street

Omaha NE

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
