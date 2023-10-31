Sand Point
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
New England fare served in a casual environment. Lots of wonderful seafood, plus burgers, steaks, and plenty more for everyone to enjoy. We also have an event room with AV hook ups, a full bar, and a kids menu! Come down and find your new favorite!
Location
655 N 114th St, Omaha, NE 68154
Gallery