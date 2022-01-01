Go
Sweet Leaf -

honest food made from scratch - breakfast, bowls, toasts, sandwiches, smoothies, froyo, ice cream - family owned - community cafe

SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

650 N Quincy St • $

Avg 4.7 (783 reviews)

Popular Items

So Cali Club$12.09
roasted turkey, avocado, bacon, swiss, hard boiled egg, tomato, alfalfa sprout, herb aioli
Chimichurri$14.56
steak tender medallions, ripe avocado, roasted corn, grape tomato, cilantro, organic baby spinach, turmeric rice, lime squeeze, chimichurri dressing
Kale Kobb$12.94
shredded kale, chopped romaine, goat cheese, ripe avocado, grape tomato, thick-cut bacon, all-natural chicken breast, toasted almonds, balsamic vinaigrette
Spicy Avocado$12.65
organic mesclun, roamine, avocado, corn, black beans, pico-de-gallo, cilantro, cotija cheese, antibiotic-free chicken breast, tortilla chips, spicy cilantro–lime vinaigrette
Citrus Sesame Chicken$12.09
organic mesclun, romaine, sesame bean sprouts + purple cabbage + carrot slaw, cucumber, sliced orange, cilantro, antibiotic-free chicken, toasted almonds, plum vinaigrette
Steak Taco$13.43
steak tender medallions, roasted corn + red pepper, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, lime squeeze, tortilla chips, cilantro, romaine, jalapeno caesar
Sabroso$12.65
antibiotic-free chicken, turmeric rice, organic arugula, ripe avocado, grape tomato, black bean, cilantro, spice blend, cotija cheese, lime squeeze, tortilla chips, jalapeno caesar dressing
Cookies$1.12
chocolate chunk, oatmeal raisin, sugar
Chicken Club$12.09
chicken breast, bacon, provolone, tomato, herb aioli
Chicken Caesar$12.09
shredded kale, chopped romaine, grape tomato, shaved parmesan, all-natural chicken breast, house-made crouton, parmesan crisp, caesar dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

650 N Quincy St

Arlington VA

Sunday8:00 am - 10:30 am
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:30 am
