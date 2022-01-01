Go
Sweet Leaf -

honest food made from scratch - breakfast, bowls, toasts, sandwiches, smoothies, froyo, ice cream - family owned - community cafe

1359 Chain Bridge Rd

Popular Items

So Cali Club$12.09
roasted turkey, avocado, bacon, swiss, hard boiled egg, tomato, alfalfa sprout, herb aioli
Spicy Avocado$12.65
organic mesclun, roamine, avocado, corn, black beans, pico-de-gallo, cilantro, cotija cheese, antibiotic-free chicken breast, tortilla chips, spicy cilantro–lime vinaigrette
Cookies$1.12
chocolate chunk, oatmeal raisin, sugar
Vegetable Lentil$5.57
Turkey + Cranberry (seasonal)$12.09
roasted turkey, whole cranberry sauce, thick-cut bacon, cheddar, alfalfa sprouts, herb aioli
Chicken Caesar$12.09
shredded kale, chopped romaine, grape tomato, shaved parmesan, all-natural chicken breast, house-made crouton, parmesan crisp, caesar dressing
Caprese$11.18
fresh mozzarella, organic baby spinach, plum tomato, house-made pesto, balsamic glaze, fresh cracked pepper
Kale Kobb$12.94
shredded kale, chopped romaine, goat cheese, ripe avocado, grape tomato, thick-cut bacon, all-natural chicken breast, toasted almonds, balsamic vinaigrette
Sabroso$12.65
antibiotic-free chicken, turmeric rice, organic arugula, ripe avocado, grape tomato, black bean, cilantro, spice blend, cotija cheese, lime squeeze, tortilla chips, jalapeno caesar dressing
Chicken Club$12.09
chicken breast, bacon, provolone, tomato, herb aioli
1359 Chain Bridge Rd

McLean VA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
