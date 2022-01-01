Go
Taco Way

Authentic Mexican Tacos & More!

3145 Commodore Plaza • $$

Avg 3.5 (62 reviews)

Burrito Classico$8.00
12" wrapped flour tortilla filled with beans, rice, cheese and choice of protein topped with melted mozzarella cheese, homemade sour cream and cilantro. Served with salad.
Al Pastor Taco$3.99
1 taco per order. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with rotisserie pork marinated in traditional Mexican adobada topped with pineapple, onions and cilantro. Available as platter: 3 tacos with Mexican rice and beans
Pollo Taco$2.99
1 taco per order. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with grilled chicken topped with onions and cilantro. Available as platter: 3 tacos with Mexican rice and beans
Chorizo Taco$3.99
1 taco per order. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with grilled homemade chorizo topped with onions and cilantro. Available as platter: 3 tacos with Mexican rice and beans
Burrito Completo$11.00
12" wrapped flour tortilla filled with beans, rice, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and choice of protein topped with melted mozzarella cheese, homemade sour cream and cilantro. Served with salad.
Nachos con Queso Fundido$8.00
Homemade fried tortilla chips served with homemade queso dip.
Pollo Fajitas$13.00
Hot iron skillet with onions, peppers and chicken. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. Choice of 4 corn or flour tortillas. Served with rice and beans. --- Make it SUPREME (+cheese, bacon and mushrooms) +$4
Churros$5.00
Carne Taco$2.99
1 taco per order. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with grilled steak topped with onions and cilantro. Available as platter: 3 tacos with Mexican rice and beans
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
3145 Commodore Plaza

Miami FL

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
