The Bricks

New American Restaurant serving fresh foods, craft beer and cocktails, and local Kahwa Coffee.
SANDWICHES • GRILL

1327 E 7th Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (760 reviews)

Popular Items

Vegan & Sara$13.00
Rooster$12.00
Tasmanian$14.00
Fiesta$12.00
Kung Fury$13.00
Chicken Burrito$12.00
Bird & Pig$13.00
Chicken Salad BLT$10.50
Chips & Queso$8.00
Veggie Cuban$12.00
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1327 E 7th Ave

Tampa FL

Sunday12:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
