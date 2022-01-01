Go
Located on the outer edges of Cave Creek, AZ. Black Mountain Tavern & Distillery offers a warm and welcoming dining experience accompanied with in house distilled spirits.
Make sure to ask your server or bartender what the Daily Special is.

30855 N Cave Creek Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Blackened BBQ Cheese Burger$16.00
All American Burger$13.79
Tacos$16.00
Cajun Chicken Sandwich$14.29
Fish and Chips$14.99
Kids Cheeseburger$7.00
Black Mountain Cheese Burger$15.00
Black Mountain Cheese Burger$14.79
Green Chili Burger$15.29
Location

Phoenix AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
