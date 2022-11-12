Ling's Wok Shop North Scottsdale

Cooking for a Cause

$17.00

A monthly, Chef-created special benefiting a local Arizona charity. Our featured dish for the month of November will be Taipei Pepper Beef. This dish features grass-fed beef encrusted with black pepper, and wok'd with red bell peppers, mushrooms and asparagus in a traditional brown sauce. Proceeds from the sales of this dish will be donated to Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. The MS Foundation's mission is to provide a comprehensive approach to helping people with MS maintain their health and well-being.