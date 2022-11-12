Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Bars & Lounges

Ling's Wok Shop North Scottsdale

review star

No reviews yet

20511 N Hayden Rd

Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Popular Items

Uncle Fu's Fried Rice
New Wave Pad Thai
Korean Cauliflower

N/A BEVERAGE

Water

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Tonic Water

$2.50

Iced Black Tea

$3.00

Iced Green Tea

$3.00
Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

house-brewed Thai iced tea... served unsweetened or sweetened with condensed milk

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Pelligrino

$5.00

Fiji

$5.00

SMALL BITES

Black Orchid Ahi

$14.00

spicy soy mustard

Korean Steak Lettuce Wraps

$12.00

onions, cabbage, gochujang

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$11.50

water chestnuts, onions, lemon grass, thai basil, cilantro

Spicy Pork Lettuce Wraps

$11.50

szechwan marinade, water chestnuts, onions, cilantro, spicy soy

Crispy Calamari

$12.00

asian slaw, spicy aioli, sweet chili sauce

Sake-Poached Shrimp

$12.00

asian slaw, spicy aioli, sweet chili sauce

Edamame

$6.00Out of stock

sprinkled with kosher salt

Kung Pao Edamame

$6.00Out of stock

spicy chili-soy

Shishito Peppers

$8.00

sesame-soy glaze

Steamed Dumplings

$12.00

SOUPS

Long Life Chicken & Rice Soup

$2.00+

chicken, jasmine rice, cilantro, green onions

Tom Kha Gai

$3.00+

chicken, tomatoes, cilantro, thai basil, green curry-coconut broth

SALADS

Thai Quinoa Salad

$10.00+

fresh greens, red bell peppers, snap peas, fresh herbs, thai peanut dressing

Asian Chopped Salad

$10.00+

fresh greens, cabbage, tomatoes, red bell peppers, cilantro, green onions, avocado, cashews, sesame-soy dressing

Roasted Vegetable Salad

$12.00+

arugula, spinach, brussels sprouts, cauliflower, eggplant, red onion, dried fruit, black pepper vinaigrette

Vietnamese Noodz Salad

$11.00+

egg noodles, mango, spinach, cucumbers, fresh herbs, peanuts, sweet chili vinaigrette

LING'S SIGNATURES

Ling's Seafood Hot Pot

$22.00

jumbo shrimp, fresh fish, scallops, cilantro, green curry-coconut broth

Szechwan Sea Bass

$21.00

asparagus, green beans, dried chilies, spicy citrus-soy, pineapple salsa

The Mandarin

$15.50

crispy chicken, heirloom carrots, broccoli, citrus-chili sauce

Korean Glazed Salmon

$21.00

stir-fried veggies, sesame-garlic glaze

Cooking for a Cause

$17.00

A monthly, Chef-created special benefiting a local Arizona charity. Our featured dish for the month of November will be Taipei Pepper Beef. This dish features grass-fed beef encrusted with black pepper, and wok'd with red bell peppers, mushrooms and asparagus in a traditional brown sauce. Proceeds from the sales of this dish will be donated to Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. The MS Foundation's mission is to provide a comprehensive approach to helping people with MS maintain their health and well-being.

WOK-FIRED

The Monsoon

$15.50+

broccoli, red bell peppers, pineapple, green onion, thai basil, mint, peanut-red curry sauce

Seoul Bowl

$15.50+

radish, red bell peppers, onions, snap peas, spicy gochujang, sunny side up egg*

Buddha's Belly

$15.50+

mushrooms, onions, asparagus, green beans, radish, thai basil, traditional stir-fry sauce

Kung Pao

$15.50+

onions, red bell peppers, broccoli, dried chilies, peanuts, spicy chili-soy

Mongolian Feast

$15.50+

yellow & green onions, mushrooms, crispy rice noodles, sweet ginger-garlic soy

Cashew Stir-Fry

$15.50+

spinach, snap peas, red bell peppers, onions, cashews, garlic sauce

NOODZ

New Wave Pad Thai

$16.50

shrimp, chicken, egg, fresh vegetables, peanuts, rice noodles, sweet tamarind-chili sauce

Crown Jewel

$16.50

sliced grass-fed beef, snap peas, spinach, mushrooms, egg noodles, spicy chili-soy

Dan Dan Noodz

$15.50

marinated chicken & pork, bean sprouts, carrots, egg noodles, spicy szechwan sauce

Shanghai Noodz

$15.50+

fresh vegetables, mushrooms, yakisoba noodles, savory garlic sauce

COMPLEMENTS

Korean Cauliflower

$8.50

sesame-soy glaze, gochujang aioli

Spicy Eggplant

$9.00

chili oil, sesame, five spice

Wokin' Hot Brussels Sprouts

$10.50

spicy chili-soy, peanuts

Szechwan Green Beans

$7.00

ginger-garlic soy

Quinoa ‘Fried Rice’

$8.00+

spinach, edamame, red bell peppers, pineapple, egg, secret sauce

Uncle Fu's Fried Rice

$11.00+

chopped vegetables, jasmine rice, egg, secret sauce

Side Jasmine Rice

Side Brown Rice

KIDS MENU

Kids Lo Mein

$7.00+

Kids Orange Chicken

$7.00

Popcorn Chicken

$7.00

Mini Mongolian

$7.00+

SMALL BITES - CATERING

Black Orchid Ahi - Catering

$78.00

spicy soy mustard

Korean Steak Lettuce Wraps - Catering

$72.00

onions, cabbage, gochujang

Chicken Lettuce Wraps - Catering

$66.00

water chestnuts, onions, lemon grass, thai basil, cilantro

Spicy Pork Lettuce Wraps - Catering

$66.00

szechwan marinade, water chestnuts, onions, cilantro, spicy soy

Crispy Calamari - Catering

$72.00

asian slaw, spicy aioli, sweet chili sauce

Sake-Poached Shrimp - Catering

$72.00

asian slaw, spicy aioli, sweet chili sauce

Edamame - Catering

$36.00

sprinkled with kosher salt

Kung Pao Edamame - Catering

$36.00

spicy chili-soy

Shishito Peppers - Catering

$48.00

sesame-soy glaze

SALADS - CATERING

Thai Quinoa Salad - Catering

$78.00+

mixed greens, red bell peppers, tomatoes, miso-sesame vinaigrette, spicy chili-soy, pineapple salsa

Asian Chopped Salad - Catering

$78.00+

radish, cucumber, carrot, thai basil, cilantro, peanuts

WOK-FIRED - CATERING

Kung Pao - Catering

$90.00+

onions, red bell peppers, broccoli, dried chilies, peanuts, spicy chili-soy

Cashew Stir-Fry - Catering

$90.00+

spinach, snap peas, red bell peppers, onions, cashews, garlic sauce

The Monsoon - Catering

$90.00+

broccoli, red bell peppers, pineapple, green onion, thai basil, mint, peanut-red curry sauce

Buddha's Belly - Catering

$90.00+

mushrooms, onions, asparagus, green beans, radish, thai basil, traditional stir-fry sauce

Khan's Feast - Catering

$90.00+

yellow & green onions, mushrooms, crispy rice noodles, sweet ginger-garlic soy

Seoul Bowl - Catering

$90.00+

radish, red bell peppers, onions, snap peas, spicy gochujang, sunny side up egg*

NOODZ - CATERING

New Wave Pad Thai - Catering

$96.00

shrimp, chicken, egg, fresh vegetables, peanuts, rice noodles, sweet tamarind-chili sauce

Dan Dan Noodz - Catering

$90.00

marinated chicken & pork, bean sprouts, carrots, watercress, egg noodles, spicy szechwan sauce

Shanghai Noodz - Catering

$90.00+

fresh vegetables, mushrooms, yakisoba noodles, savory garlic sauce

Crown Jewel - Catering

$96.00

sliced grass-fed beef, snap peas, spinach, mushrooms, egg noodles, spicy chili-soy

COMPLEMENTS - CATERING

Korean Cauliflower - Catering

$48.00

sesame-soy glaze, gochujang aioli

Spicy Eggplant - Catering

$54.00

chili oil, sesame, five spice, watercress

Szechwan Green Beans - Catering

$42.00

ginger-garlic soy

Kickin' Quinoa - Catering

$48.00

spinach, edamame, red bell peppers, pineapple, egg, secret sauce

Uncle Fu's Fried Rice - Catering

$60.00+

chopped vegetables, jasmine rice, egg, secret sauce

Jasmine Rice - Catering

Brown Rice - Catering

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Ling's Wok Shop is the newest innovation from Ling & Louie's Restaurants! Sleekly combining the ease and speed of fast casual concepts with full-service dining establishments, Ling's Wok Shop is envisioned as a new and exciting dining experience.

Location

20511 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Directions

