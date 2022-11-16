Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Cook & Craft

1,150 Reviews

$$

7306 E Shea

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Order Again

Popular Items

Southwest Chopped Cobb
Mac & Cheese
Wagyu Sliders

APPETIZERS

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$11.00

pomegranate seeds | queso fresco | arugula

Caprese Cocktail

Caprese Cocktail

$14.00

homemade mozzarella | tricolor cherry tomato | fresh beets | grilled crostini

Caramelized Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

bacon | garlic | bourbon caramel

Cauliflower Wings

Cauliflower Wings

$14.00

buffalo sauce | cucumber dressing

Chocolate Bacon

Chocolate Bacon

$9.00

variety of toffee and praline

Deviled Eggs

$9.00
Filet Sliders

Filet Sliders

$17.00

seasoned, flat iron seared filet l crispy onion l tomato l spicy aioli l provolone l brioche bun l crispy fries

Meatballs

$13.00

2 veal, pork & beef meatballs l marinara l provolone

Parmesan Garlic Wings

Parmesan Garlic Wings

$14.00

chilled jicama | cucumber dressing

Wagyu Sliders

$15.00

spicy aioli | grilled onions | homemade sweet pickles | brioche bun

SALADS

Crafted Salad

$15.00

baby arugula | roasted beets | pomegranate seeds | marinated artichokes | grilled vegetables | goat cheese | balsamic dressing

House Salad

$9.00

mixed greens l pickled onions l jicama l heirloom tomatoes l cucumber l choice of dressing

Southwest Chopped Cobb

$16.00

roasted corn | tomato | chicken breast | smoked bacon | hardboiled egg | pickled red onion | queso fresco | avocado | cayenne lime dressing

Wedge Caesar & Grilled Salmon

Wedge Caesar & Grilled Salmon

$19.00

grilled artisan romaine l creamy caesar dressing l shaved parmesan l toasted crostini

SOUP & SIDES

* Special Chorizo & Beef Chili

$12.00

Gazpacho

$9.00

watermelon l bell pepper l cucumber l goat cheese

Grilled Watermelon

$6.00

olive oil l sea salt l basil

House Vegetable

$6.00

Jicama Slaw

$5.00

green apple l red kale l jicama l cabbage l carrots l pomegranate seeds l apple cider vinaigrette

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Side Fries

$5.00

crispy fries

Side House Salad

$6.00

mixed greens l pickled onions l jicama l heirloom tomatoes l cucumber l choice of dressing

Side Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Tomato Basil

$9.00

fresh basil | grilled crostini

ENTREES

creamy roasted beet sauce, tofu ricotta, roasted corn, basil, candied pecans, fettuccine.
Airline Chicken

Airline Chicken

$21.00

rosemary orange marmalade glaze | spinach | cherry tomato

Barramundi Perch

Barramundi Perch

$21.00

julienned zucchini | carrots | baby heirloom tomatoes | lemon quinoa

Craft Burger

$16.00

blend of chuck, brisket and short rib | lettuce | house made sweet pickles | tomato | grilled onion | house crafted sauce | toasted brioche bun | crispy fries

Crafted Grilled Cheese

$13.00

french baguette | provolone | cheddar | gruyere | parmesan | tomato basil soup

Cranberry Chicken Club

$16.00

crispy bacon | lettuce | tomato | cranberry cheese spread | toasted french bread | crispy fries

Filet Mignon

$30.00

7 pepper seasoning l garlic mashed potatoes l green beans l garlic butter l au jus

Fish & Chips FRIDAY ONLY

Fish & Chips FRIDAY ONLY

$15.00

Atlantic cod l crispy fries l house-made slaw l lemon

Gnocchi Stuffed Acorn Squash

Gnocchi Stuffed Acorn Squash

$15.00

pesto potato gnocchi | cherry tomato | deglazed sweet sake

Grilled Meatloaf

Grilled Meatloaf

$22.00

glazed brussels sprouts | red smashed potatoes | bordelaise

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$25.00

grilled atlantic salmon | vegetable orzo pasta

Mac & Cheese

$13.00

cavatappi | white cheddar | american | parmesan

Plant Based Burger

$17.00

plant-based burger grilled | lettuce | tomato | onion | homemade sweet pickles | homemade horseradish sauce | crispy fries

Portobello Sandwich

$15.00

grilled portobello l garlic aioli l lettuce l tomato l red onion l toasted focaccia l crispy fries

Short Rib

Short Rib

$25.00

red smashed potatoes l creamy bordelaise l sautéed broccolini

Wrapped Meatballs

Wrapped Meatballs

$17.00

veal, pork & beef meatball | pasta noodle | homemade marinara | mozzarella

Zach's Philly

Zach's Philly

$16.00

thinly sliced marinated chicken l sautéed onion & bell peppers l basil l provolone cheese l toasted focaccia l crispy fries

KIDS

Served with choice of fries or fruit

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

handmade buttermilk chicken tenders l crispy fries

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

cavatappi | white cheddar | american | parmesan l crispy fries

Kids Burger

$9.00

kid's burger l brioche bun l choice of cheese l crispy fries

DESSERTS

Chocolate Flourless Cake

$8.00Out of stock

chocolate flourless cake l vanilla ice cream

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$8.00

Ice cream - One Scoop

$3.00

vanilla l chocolate l mint chip

Ice Cream - Two Scoop

$5.50

vanilla l chocolate l mint chip

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$4.00

macadamia graham cracker crust l key lime custard l whipped cream

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Abita draught root beer l vanilla ice cream

64oz Growlers

Four Peaks Kiltlifter 64oz

$28.00

Lagunitas Hazy Wonder 64oz

$28.00

State 48 Mango Wheat - 64oz

$28.00

Wild Tonic Hard Kombucha - Raspberry 64oz

$28.00

BOTTLED WATER

San Benedetto (Still)

$4.00

Soft Drinks

Hibiscus Cooler (Copy)

$6.00

Lavender Lemonade (Copy)

$6.00

Abita's Draught Root Beer

$5.00

Wild Tonic Kombucha

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
a locals eatery

Website

Location

7306 E Shea, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Directions

