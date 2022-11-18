The Breakfast Joynt imageView gallery

The Breakfast Joynt 64th Street

3,665 Reviews

$$

6245 E Bell Rd #112

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Uncle Nick's Favorites

The Basic

$12.29

The Basic Description

The Basic/No Meat

$10.29

2X2

$11.00

Aunt Em's

$12.00

Breakfast Fried Chicken

$14.89

Breakfast Quesadilla

$12.00

Bruces' Bowl

$12.99

CFS

$13.89

Chicken And waffle

$13.00

Croissant Egg Sandwich

$11.00

French Toast Platter

$12.89

Huevos Rancheros

$13.00

Southwest B&G

$12.89

Waffle Platter

$12.00

6 eggs whites

$10.00

Egg Sandwich

$10.00

Benny's

Joynt Benny

$13.89

Cali Benny

$13.89

Benny Florentine

$13.89

Country Benny

$13.89

Irish Benny

$13.89

1/2 Benny

$11.89

1/2 Cali Benny

$11.89

1/2 Florentine Benny

$11.89

Burrito's

The Californian

$12.00

The Gringo

$12.00

Heart Healthy

$12.00

South of the Border

$12.00

Chorizo Chimi

$14.00

Sweet Stuffs

Full Stack

$10.00

Mike's Fluffy Full Stack

$11.00

Strawberry Full Stack

$12.00

Blueberry Full Stack

$12.00

Oreo Full Stack

$11.00

Banana Pecan Full Stack

$12.00

Bacon Full Stack

$12.00

Short Stack

$8.00

Belgian Waffle

$10.00

Strawberry Waffle

$12.00

Blueberry Waffle

$12.00

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$11.00

Banana Pecan Waffle

$12.00

Bacon Waffle

$12.00

Cinnamon French Toast

$9.00

Jess' French Toast Crunch

$11.00

Swedish Pancakes

$11.00

Fresh Fruit Crepes

$12.00

Chocolate Chip Crepes

$11.00

1 Apple Crepe

$4.00

1 Choc Crepe

$4.00

1 Fruit Crepe

$5.00

Punkin Short

$12.00

Babi's Omelet

Babi's BYO

$15.00

Pick 2

$12.00

Pick 1

$10.00

Burgers

Simply Burger

$13.00

The Cheesy

$14.00

Joynt Burger

$15.00

Mushroom & Swiss

$14.00

Patty Melt

$14.00

Salads

B.A. Chopped Salad

$12.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese & Tomato

$10.00

JALAAVOCHICKY

$12.00

Old School BLT

$10.00

Quinoa

Quinoa BYO

$13.00

Quinoa w/Chick

$15.00

Quinoa w/Egg Whites

$15.00

Quinoa Combo

$18.00

Sides

1/2 B&G

$5.00

1/2 SW B&G

$6.00

Full B&G

$9.00

Full SW B&G

$10.00

Avocado

$3.00

Burger Patty

$7.00

Corned Beef Hash

$5.00

Cottage

$3.00

Country Potatoes

$5.00

Dressing

$0.75

French Fries

$4.00

Fruit

$3.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Guac (sm)

$1.50

Guac (lg)

$3.00

Ham Off The Bone

$6.00

Hash Browns

$4.00

Side Holly

$1.50

Large pico

$1.50

Lingon

$1.50

Maple

$2.00

Mason's Fruit Bowl

$9.00

One Egg

$1.50

One Pancake

$4.00

Peanut Butter

$0.75

Pork Green Chile

$5.00

Sausage Links

$5.00

Sausage Patties

$6.00

Side Cakes

$5.00

Sour Cream

$0.75

Side French

$5.00

Side Gravy

$4.00

Side SW Gracy

$5.00

Side Toast (2 pieces)

$3.00

Small Pico

$0.75

Sriracha

$1.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Thick Cut Bacon

$5.00

Three eggs

$4.50

Turkey Sausage

$5.00

Two eggs

$3.00

Beverages

Sue's Cup 'o Coffee

$3.29

Joose

$3.00

Large Juice

$6.00

Sharon's Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

POP

$3.29

Milk

$3.00

Large Milk

$6.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Large Chocolate Milk

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.29

ToGo Drink

$2.00

Espresso Drinks

Americano

$2.75

Latte

$3.75

Cappuccino

$3.75

Mocha

$4.25

Caramel macchiato

$4.50

Chai

$4.25

Cold Brew

$5.00

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Espresso Shot

$2.00

ToGo Coffee

$2.00

Kid's Breakfast

Kid Egg

$6.00

Kid French Toast

$6.00

Kid Silver Dollar

$6.00

Kid Waffle

$6.00

Kid's Lunch

Kid Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Kid Mac n' cheese

$6.00

Kid Quesadilla

$6.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Daily Specials

Basic (Mon)

$9.00

Waffle Platter (Tues)

$9.00

H&C Omelet (Wed)

$9.00

FT Platter (Th)

$9.00

Egg Sandwich (Fri)

$9.00

Pork Chop n' Eggs

$10.00

Coffee w/a Cop

$10.00

Tues Vets

$10.00

Chamber

CH Basic

$15.00

CH Waffle Platter

$15.00

CH Denver Omelet

$15.00

CH Aunt Em's

$15.00

CH Joynt Benny

$15.00

CH Cali Burrito

$15.00

Fathers Day

Adult

$25.00

Kid

$15.00

Under 6 eat free

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

See ya in the morning!

Location

6245 E Bell Rd #112, Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Directions

Gallery
The Breakfast Joynt image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Buzz Eatery - Scottsdale, AZ
orange starNo Reviews
15215 N Kierland Blvd Suite 190 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
Etta Scottsdale Food Truck - Etta Scottsdale
orange starNo Reviews
15301 North Scottsdale Road Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
Sushi Brokers - Scottsdale - 17025 N Scottdale R. Suite 190
orange starNo Reviews
17025 N Scottdale R. Suite 190 Scottsdale, AZ 85255
View restaurantnext
Chin Up Donuts
orange starNo Reviews
7325 E Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd Suite 103 Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
Some Burros - 5 - N Scottsdale
orange starNo Reviews
7501 E. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd. Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
Santé - 15507 North Scottsdale Rd,AZ 85254
orange starNo Reviews
15507 North Scottsdale Road Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Scottsdale

Lo-Lo's Chicken And Waffles - Scottsdale
orange star4.2 • 6,721
3133 N Scottsdale Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85257
View restaurantnext
Thai Chili 2 Go -- North Scottsdale
orange star4.6 • 4,448
16203 N Scottsdale Rd. Ste 105 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill - Scottsdale
orange star4.5 • 3,868
9397 E. Shea Blvd Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
Postino Highland
orange star4.7 • 3,157
4821 North Scottsdale Road Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View restaurantnext
Butterfield's Pancake House - Scottsdale
orange star4.6 • 2,904
7388 E Shea Blvd SCOTTSDALE, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Joynt - McDowell Mountain
orange star4.6 • 2,437
10101 E Bell Road #107 Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Scottsdale
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Phoenix
review star
Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)
Cave Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston