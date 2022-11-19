Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill - Scottsdale

3,868 Reviews

$$

9397 E. Shea Blvd

Ste. #125

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Orange Peel
Pan-Seared Potstickers
General Ling's

Shareables

Black Orchid Ahi

Black Orchid Ahi

$15.00

lightly blackened, served with jicama slaw and spicy soy mustard

Edamame

$7.00

sprinkled with kosher salt

Kung Pao Edamame

Kung Pao Edamame

$7.00

wok'd with a spicy chili-soy

Shishito Peppers

$9.00

tossed in sesame-soy glaze

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$13.00

spicy aioli and sweet chili sauce

Loaded Sliders

Loaded Sliders

$13.00

sliced grass-fed beef wok'd with onions, bleu cheese and candied bacon, topped with lettuce and tomato

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$11.50

water chestnuts, onions, lemon grass, thai basil, cilantro

Pan-Seared Potstickers

$12.50

filled with pork and vegetables, served with seasoned soy dipping sauce

Crab Wontons

Crab Wontons

$12.50

filled with real crab, cream cheese and vegetables, drizzled with sweet chili sauce

Toledo Roll

Toledo Roll

$14.00

crispy tortilla filled with spicy ahi, kanikama, blistered shishitos, jalapenos and avocado, topped with tobiko, eel sauce and spicy aioli

Sharing Tower

$23.00

a sampling of crispy calamari, pan-seared potstickers and crab wontons

Sake Poached Shrimp

$12.00
Korean Steak Lettuce Wraps

Korean Steak Lettuce Wraps

$13.00

sliced flat iron steak, onions, cabbage, spicy gochujang

Sushi

Jalapeno Yellowtail Roll

Jalapeno Yellowtail Roll

$14.00

rolled with avocado, cucumber and cilantro, drizzled with spicy ginger-soy

The Tropics

The Tropics

$15.00

kanikama rolled with mango and cream cheese, topped with salmon and orange-ginger sauce

Spicy Ahi Roll

Spicy Ahi Roll

$13.00

rolled with asparagus and spicy mayo

The Baller

The Baller

$16.00

rolled with tempura shrimp and avocado, topped with marinated steak, spicy garlic sauce and green onions

Kani Sake

Kani Sake

$15.00

rolled with kanikama and avocado, topped with salmon and specially marinated red onion

Rainbow

Rainbow

$16.00

rolled with kanikama, cucumber and avocado, topped with ahi, salmon, yellowtail, sake-poached shrimp and ponzu

Baja

Baja

$16.00

rolled with tempura shrimp and avocado, topped with yellowtail, asian salsa and spicy ponzu

Soups & Salads

Tom Kha Gai

$6.00

green curry-coconut soup with chicken, tomatoes, mushrooms, cilantro and thai basil

Long Life Chicken & Rice Soup

Long Life Chicken & Rice Soup

$5.00

spicy chicken broth with chicken, jasmine rice, cilantro and green onions

Asian Chopped Salad

Asian Chopped Salad

$15.00+

mixed greens, cabbage, red bell peppers, avocado, tomatoes, cilantro, green onions, cashews and sesame-soy dressing

Miso Mixed Greens

Miso Mixed Greens

$11.00+

mixed greens, red bell peppers, jicama, cucumber, cilantro and miso-ginger vinaigrette

House Salad - Side

$5.00

fresh greens, tomatoes and carrots tossed in miso-ginger vinaigrette

Sushi + Salad

$18.00

your choice of sushi roll served with a small miso mixed greens salad

Signature Plates

Vietnamese Shaking Beef

Vietnamese Shaking Beef

$21.00

grass-fed ny strip stir-fried with red and green onions, tomatoes and citrus-soy, topped with crying tiger salsa

Ling's Seafood Hot Pot

Ling's Seafood Hot Pot

$22.00

jumbo shrimp, salmon, scallops and cilantro, simmered in green curry-coconut broth

Shanghai Shrimp & Scallops

Shanghai Shrimp & Scallops

$23.50

with asparagus, red onions, red bell peppers and mushrooms, served sizzling in spicy garlic-soy

Ling's Meatloaf

Ling's Meatloaf

$17.50

szechuan-style vegetables and wasabi mashed potatoes, topped with red wine-mushroom gravy

Korean Salmon

Korean Salmon

$22.00

wok-seared salmon and fresh vegetables, served sizzling in sesame-garlic soy

Surf & Turf

Surf & Turf

$25.00

grass-fed ny strip wok'd with shrimp, asparagus, red onions, mushrooms and thai basil, served sizzling

Chinese Style Branzino

Chinese Style Branzino

$24.00

steamed with chinese sausage, fresh ginger and scallions, served with fragrant ginger-sesame soy

Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich

Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

specially marinated crispy chicken topped with asian slaw, pickles and spicy aioli, served with garlic-parmesan fries

Big Burger in Little China

Big Burger in Little China

$15.00

marinated patty topped with cucumber salad, chinese sausage and hoisin bbq sauce, served with garlic-parmesan fries

Shishito Grilled Cheese

Shishito Grilled Cheese

$13.00

filled with blistered shishitos, candied bacon, cheddar-jack cheese and tomatoes, served with garlic-parmesan fries

DMHS Wolfpack Family Meal

DMHS Wolfpack Family Meal

$95.00

Enjoy this special Family Meal for 4 for just $95 and help support Desert Mountain High School Football! $12 from each meal will be donated back to the DMHS Gridiron Club, which supports Wolves Football.

Spicy Salmon and Shrimp

$22.00

From the Wok

fresh vegetables, mushrooms, thai basil, mint, peanut-curry sauce.
Evil Jungle Princess

Evil Jungle Princess

$17.50+

wok'd in peanut red curry sauce with vegetables, mushrooms, thai basil and mint

General Ling's

General Ling's

$17.00+

wok'd with green onions, red bell peppers, carrots and thai basil in sweet and spicy soy

Buddha's Feast

Buddha's Feast

$17.00+

asparagus, green beans, mushrooms, red onions and thai basil in traditional stir-fry sauce

Kung Pao

Kung Pao

$17.00+

with dried chilies, red onions, red bell peppers, broccoli, peanuts and chili-soy

Orange Peel

Orange Peel

$16.00+

in sweet citrus-chili soy, served over crispy spinach

Cashew Stir-Fry

$17.00+

wok'd with snap peas, red bell peppers, onions, spinach and cashews in garlic-soy

Firecracker

Firecracker

$17.00+

in thai chili-coconut sauce with broccoli, red bell peppers, shishito peppers and green onions

Mongolian

Mongolian

$17.00+

stir-fried with mushrooms, red and green onions in ginger-garlic soy

Honey Walnut

Honey Walnut

$17.00+

wok'd with broccoli and mushrooms in creamy honey sauce, topped with candied walnuts

Beef & Broccoli

$17.00+

sliced grass-fed beef, broccoli, savory garlic sauce

Noodles & Rice

New Wave Pad Thai

New Wave Pad Thai

$17.00

our signature noodle dish with shrimp, chicken, egg, peanuts and rice noodles in sweet tamarind-chili sauce

Lucky Lo Mein

Lucky Lo Mein

$17.00+

fresh vegetables wok'd with egg noodles in savory garlic sauce

Spicy Jeweled Beef

Spicy Jeweled Beef

$19.00

grass-fed ny strip stir-fried with snap peas, mushrooms, spinach, thai basil, egg noodles and sambal

Uncle Fu's Fried Rice

Uncle Fu's Fried Rice

$12.00+

chopped vegetables, scrambled egg and uncle fu's secret sauce

Louie's Hangover Fried Rice

Louie's Hangover Fried Rice

$16.00

uncle fu's fried rice topped with chicken, shrimp, candied bacon, pineapple and a sunny side-up egg

Kids Meals

Popcorn Chicken - Bento Box

$7.00

Popcorn Shrimp - Bento Box

$8.00

Orange Chicken - Bento Box

$7.00

Orange Shrimp - Bento Box

$8.00

Mongolian Chicken - Bento Box

$7.00

Mongolian Beef - Bento Box

$8.00

Lo Mein Chicken - Bento Box

$7.00

Sides

Extra Sauce - Side

$0.50

Jasmine Rice - Small

Brown Rice - Small

Yakisoba Noodles - Side

$2.50

Rice Noodles - Side

$2.50

Rice Stick Noodles - Side

$2.50

Wok'd Asparagus - Side

$5.00

Garlic Parmesan Fries - Side

$6.00

Uncle Fu's Fried Rice - Side

$2.50

Szechuan Green Beans - Side

$5.00

Wasabi Mashed Potatoes - Side

$5.00

Crispy Spinach - Side

$3.00

Wok'd Spinach - Side

$3.00

Steamed Broccoli - Side

$4.00

Stir-Fry Veggies - Side

$5.00

Asian Slaw - Side

$3.00

SD Scallops

$11.00

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

whipped cream, lime zest, chinese five spice

White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake

$8.00

fresh raspberries, whipped cream and orange zest

Ling's Honey Toast

$11.00

specially prepared toast bites layered with fresh berries, candied walnuts and whipped mascarpone, served with raspberry and honey syrups

Signature Plates - Lunch

Big Burger in Little China

Big Burger in Little China

$15.00

marinated patty topped with cucumber salad, chinese sausage and hoisin bbq sauce, served with garlic-parmesan fries

Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich

Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

specially marinated crispy chicken topped with asian slaw, pickles and spicy aioli, served with garlic-parmesan fries

Shishito Grilled Cheese

Shishito Grilled Cheese

$13.00

filled with blistered shishitos, candied bacon, cheddar-jack cheese and tomatoes, served with garlic-parmesan fries

Sushi + Salad

$18.00

your choice of sushi roll served with a small miso mixed greens salad

From the Wok - Lunch

Evil Jungle Princess - Lunch

$13.50+

wok'd in peanut-red curry sauce with vegetables, mushrooms, thai basil and mint

General Ling's - Lunch

$13.00+

wok'd with green onions, red bell peppers, carrots and thai basil in sweet and spicy soy

Buddha's Feast - Lunch

$13.00+

asparagus, green beans, onions, mushrooms and thai basil in traditional stir-fry sauce

Kung Pao - Lunch

$13.00+

with dried chilies, red onions, red bell peppers, broccoli, peanuts and chili-soy

Orange Peel - Lunch

Orange Peel - Lunch

$12.00+

in sweet citrus-chili soy, served over crispy spinach

Cashew Stir-Fry - Lunch

$13.00+

wok'd with snap peas, red bell peppers, red onions, spinach and cashews in garlic-soy

Firecracker - Lunch

$13.00+

in thai chili-coconut sauce with broccoli, red bell peppers, shishito peppers and green onions

Mongolian - Lunch

$13.00+

stir-fried with mushrooms, red and green onions in ginger-garlic soy

Honey Walnut - Lunch

$13.00+

wok'd with broccoli and mushrooms in creamy honey sauce, topped with candied walnuts

Beef & Broccoli - Lunch

$13.00+

Noodles & Rice - Lunch

New Wave Pad Thai - Lunch

New Wave Pad Thai - Lunch

$13.00

our signature noodle dish with shrimp, chicken, egg, peanuts and rice noodles in sweet tamarind-chili sauce

Lucky Lo Mein - Lunch

Lucky Lo Mein - Lunch

$13.00+

fresh vegetables wok'd with egg noodles in savory garlic sauce

Spicy Jeweled Beef - Lunch

Spicy Jeweled Beef - Lunch

$15.00

grass-fed ny strip stir-fried with snap peas, mushrooms, spinach, thai basil, egg noodles and sambal

Uncle Fu's Fried Rice

Uncle Fu's Fried Rice

$12.00+

chopped vegetables, scrambled egg and uncle fu's secret sauce

Louie's Hangover Fried Rice

Louie's Hangover Fried Rice

$16.00

uncle fu's fried rice topped with chicken, shrimp, candied bacon, pineapple and a sunny side-up egg

Brunch a la Carte

Blackened Chicken & Pork Hash

Blackened Chicken & Pork Hash

$15.00

candied bacon, char siu pork, chicken, scrambled egg, roasted potatoes, tomatillo salsa

Char Siu Pork Benedict

$14.00

poached eggs, sauteed spinach, sriracha hollandaise

Louie's Hangover Fried Rice

$16.00

chopped vegetables, pineapple, chicken, shrimp, candied bacon, sunny side up egg

Not Boring Burrito

$15.00

filled with candied bacon, shishito peppers, scrambled eggs, roasted potatoes, topped with cheddar-jack cheese, tomatillo salsa

Breakfast Sliders

$12.00

scrambled egg, candied bacon, cheddar-jack cheese, gochujang chili sauce

Mu Shu Chicken Tacos

$11.00

wok'd chicken, mushroom, egg, asian slaw, hoisin

Ling's Honey Toast

$11.00

specially prepared toast bites layered with fresh berries, candied walnuts and whipped mascarpone, served with raspberry and honey syrups

FIESTA PACKS

Fiesta Pack for 4

Fiesta Pack for 4

$75.00

Choice of four styles of tacos (12 tacos total) served with Wok-Charred Street Corn, Asian Guacamole, and Banana Churro Bites.

SHAREABLES

Ghost Street Tower

$23.00

a sampling of wok-charred street corn, taquito dumplings and asian guacamole

Wok-Charred Street Corn

Wok-Charred Street Corn

$8.00

gochujang aioli, fresh lime, cotija, togarashi

Asian Guacamole

$12.00

hand-made, served with wonton chips or sliced cucumbers

Taquito Dumplings

Taquito Dumplings

$12.00

filled with potato, chicken, corn and jalapeno, served with salsa verde, pico de gallo, wasabi sour cream

Tio Fu's Fried Rice

$12.00+

jasmine rice, fresh vegetables, egg, uncle fu's secret sauce

SUSHI

Toledo Roll

Toledo Roll

$14.00

crispy tortilla filled with spicy ahi, kanikama, blistered shishitos, jalapenos and avocado, topped with tobiko, eel sauce and spicy aioli

El Chingon

$16.00

rolled with yellowtail, jalapeno and cucumber, topped with guacamole

Carne Asada Roll

Carne Asada Roll

$14.00

jalapeno, cucumber, avocado, pickled fresno chilies, salsa verde

STREET TACOS & MORE

Char Siu Al Pastor Tacos

Char Siu Al Pastor Tacos

$13.00

sambal, avocado, thai chili-tomatillo salsa, pineapple salsa

Mu Shu Chicken Tacos

$12.00

wok'd chicken, mushroom, egg, cabbage, hoisin

Wokin' Hot Carne Asada Tacos

Wokin' Hot Carne Asada Tacos

$14.00

cabbage, guacamole, thai chili-tomatillo salsa, cotija

Gochujang Chicken Tacos

Gochujang Chicken Tacos

$13.00

tempura chicken, shredded romaine, gochujang, spicy aioli, pico de gallo

Blackened Ahi Tacos

Blackened Ahi Tacos

$14.00

asian slaw, avocado, spicy soy mustard, pico de gallo

Chicken Birria Tacos

$13.00

chili-braised chicken, cheddar-jack cheese, pineapple, crying tiger salsa, guacamole, wasabi sour cream

Korean Steak Tacos

$14.00

onions, cabbage, gochujang, spicy aioli

Tempura Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

shredded romaine, firecracker crema, spicy ginger-garlic soy, pineapple salsa

Stir-Fried Veggie Tacos

Stir-Fried Veggie Tacos

$11.00

roasted shishitos, jicama, cucumber, asian guacamole, sambal

Ghost Street Burger

$15.00

marinated patty topped with asian guacamole, pico de gallo and spicy aioli, served with garlic-parmesan fries

DESSERT

Banana Churro Bites

$10.00

GHOST STREET KIDS

Popcorn Chicken - Bento Box

$7.00

Popcorn Shrimp - Bento Box

$8.00

Cheese Quesadilla - Bento Box

$7.00

Chicken Quesadilla - Bento Box

$7.00

Chicken Tacos - Bento Box

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill is for people who want to have fun and enjoy a unique dining experience. Serving Modern Asian Cuisine with American Flair, our chefs use traditional Asian cooking techniques and ingredients in non-traditional ways to create bold, craveable flavors that appeal to all tastes. With an upbeat atmosphere, an innovative bar and friendly service, Ling & Louie's redefines what Asian restaurants are expected to be.

Website

Location

9397 E. Shea Blvd, Ste. #125, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Directions

Gallery
Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill image
Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill image
Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill image
Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sushi Ko Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
9301 E SHEA BLVD Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
Ahipoki at 92nd St and Shea Blvd.
orange star4.6 • 801
9301 E Shea Blvd #105 Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
Chompie's - Scottsdale
orange starNo Reviews
9301 East Shea Boulevard Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
Crust Simply Italian Scottsdale - Mercado del Lago
orange starNo Reviews
8300 N Hayden Rd F101 Scottsdale, AZ 85258
View restaurantnext
Thai Chili 2 Go - - Scottsdale (The Edge) 8870 N 90th St.
orange starNo Reviews
8870 North 90th Street Scottsdale, AZ 85258
View restaurantnext
OBON - McCormick Ranch - 7300 N Vía Paseo Del Sur Suite 102
orange starNo Reviews
7300 N Vía Paseo Del Sur Suite 102 Scottsdale, AZ 85258
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Scottsdale

Lo-Lo's Chicken And Waffles - Scottsdale
orange star4.2 • 6,721
3133 N Scottsdale Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85257
View restaurantnext
Thai Chili 2 Go -- North Scottsdale
orange star4.6 • 4,448
16203 N Scottsdale Rd. Ste 105 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Joynt - 64th Street
orange star4.5 • 3,665
6245 E Bell Rd #112 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
Postino Highland
orange star4.7 • 3,157
4821 North Scottsdale Road Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View restaurantnext
Butterfield's Pancake House - Scottsdale
orange star4.6 • 2,904
7388 E Shea Blvd SCOTTSDALE, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Joynt - McDowell Mountain
orange star4.6 • 2,437
10101 E Bell Road #107 Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Scottsdale
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Phoenix
review star
Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)
Cave Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston