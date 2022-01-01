Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Ahipoki at 92nd St and Shea Blvd.

801 Reviews

$

9301 E Shea Blvd #105

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Popular Items

Popular Items

2 Scoop Bowl
3 Scoop Bowl
Kids Poke Bowl

Bowls

2 Scoop Bowl with your choice of toppings
2 Scoop Bowl

2 Scoop Bowl

$12.95

2 Scoop Poke Bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.

3 Scoop Bowl

$14.95
Kids Poke Bowl

Kids Poke Bowl

$7.95

One Scoop Kids Bowl with Choice of Protein and Toppings

Add-ons

Add Miso Soup

$1.00
Macarons

Macarons

$3.75

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side of Salad

$3.00

Miso Soup

$2.50

Drinks

Iced Thai Tea

$3.95

Iced Green Tea

$3.95

Tropical Drink

$3.95

Small Bottled Water

$1.99

Large Bottled Water

$2.99

Fountain Drinks

$1.99

Coconut Water

$3.50

Infinite Hero Foundation

$5 Donation

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh Cut Poke Daily!

Location

9301 E Shea Blvd #105, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Directions

Gallery
Ahipoki image
Ahipoki image

