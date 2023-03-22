- Home
Chompie's - Scottsdale
9301 East Shea Boulevard
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Breakfast All Day
All American
Breakfast Classics
Two Egg Breakfast
Two eggs served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns. Includes authentic N.Y. Bagel with cream cheese or toast. Add bacon, ham steak, chorizo, or turkey sausage for $3.00
Corned Beef Hash
Our special blend of hash topped with two eggs any style. Served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns. Includes authentic N.Y. Bagel with cream cheese or toast
The Leo
Scramble of Nova lox, eggs, and onions. Served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns. Includes authentic N.Y. Bagel with cream cheese or toast
Chompie's Breakfast Sliders
Two (2) mini Challah rolls each filled with a potato pancake, turkey sausage patty, fried egg, and American cheese. Includes side of country gravy. Served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns.
Country Breakfast
Chicken fried steak, two (2) biscuits topped with country gravy, and two scrambled eggs. Served with home fries
Ultimate Breakfast Burrito
Ham, bacon, tomatoes, onions, peppers, green onions, and scrambled eggs wrapped in a tortilla and topped with Cheddar and Jack cheese. Served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns
The Early Riser
Egg sandwich with two fried eggs, your choice of bacon, ham, turkey sausage, plus Cheddar cheese on a fresh-baked bagel. Served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns
The Cragel Riser
(Cragel: a cross between a bagel and croissant) A scrambled egg sandwich mixed with bacon, diced green and yellow onions, and Havarti and Parmesan cheese on a fresh-baked cragel.
Skillets
Cabo Skillet
Home fries topped with cilantro, green chiles, jalapeños, tomato, onion, bell peppers, scallions, and melted Jalapeno Jack cheese, Topped with two eggs any style and avocado slices. Includes authentic N.Y. Bagel with cream cheese or toast
Corned Beef Hash Skillet
A layer of home fries, a layer of corned beef hash, and a layer of Cheddar cheese topped with two eggs any style. Includes authentic N.Y. Bagel with cream cheese or toast
Granny Girl's Country Skillet
Home fries, diced turkey sausage, bacon, sautéed onion, scallions, and melted Cheddar cheese, covered in country gravy, topped with two eggs any style. Includes authentic N.Y. Bagel with cream cheese or toast
Van Wyck Expressway Skillet
Home fries, ham, bacon, tomato, mushrooms, onion, green peppers, and melted Cheddar cheese topped with two eggs any style. Includes authentic N.Y. Bagel with cream cheese or toast
Omelets
Cheese Omelet
Avocado, tomato, onion, scallions, and Jack cheese. Served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns. Includes authentic N.Y. Bagel with cream cheese or toast
Veggie Omelet
Broccoli, onion, mushrooms, tomato, and scallions. Served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns. Includes authentic N.Y. Bagel with cream cheese or toast
Chompie's Western Omelet
Ham, green peppers, and onion. Served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns. Includes authentic N.Y. Bagel with cream cheese or toast
Western Corned Beef Omelet
Corned Beef, green peppers, and onion. Served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns. Includes authentic N.Y. Bagel with cream cheese or toast
Northern Omelet
Corned beef hash and Cheddar cheese. Served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns. Includes authentic N.Y. Bagel with cream cheese or toast
Chorizo Con Queso Omelet
Beef chorizo, Jalapeno Jack cheese, Cheddar cheese, and green chiles. Served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns. Includes authentic N.Y. Bagel with cream cheese or toast
Baja Omelet
Avocado, tomato, onion, scallions, and Jack cheese. Served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns. Includes authentic N.Y. Bagel with cream cheese or toast
Lumberjack Omelet
Home fries, mushrooms, bacon, and Jack cheese. Served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns. Includes authentic N.Y. Bagel with cream cheese or toast
French Omelet
Bacon, mushrooms, scallions, sautéed onion, and Parmesan and Havarti cheese. Served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns. Includes authentic N.Y. Bagel with cream cheese or toast
Greek Omelet
Spinach, mushrooms, Greek Feta cheese, and grilled onions. Served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns. Includes authentic N.Y. Bagel with cream cheese or toast
Fitness Omelet
Egg white omelet with diced turkey, spinach, mushrooms, green chiles, tomato, and topped with fresh Parmesan cheese. Served with fresh fruit salad or low-fat Cottage cheese. Includes your choice of fresh-baked bagel with lite plain or veggie cream cheese
Plain Omelet
Your choice of cheese, perfectly melted. Served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns. Includes authentic N.Y. Bagel with cream cheese or toast. With bacon or ham add $2.99
Pancakes
French Toast
Babka French Toast
Our classic French toast coated with bobka crumbs, grilled to perfection, and topped with caramelized bananas and whipped cream
Classic French Toast
Thick-sliced Challah dipped in our cinnamon egg batter and grilled to perfection
Chompie's French Toast
Our original “New York” style thick-sliced Challah dipped in batter and deep-fried until golden brown
Yummy Stuffed French Toast
Batter-dipped Challah stuffed with strawberry jam and cream cheese, fried crisp, and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with side of fresh fruit salad
Deli Faves
Josh's Bagel Breakfast Skins
Two open-faced bagels filled with scrambled eggs, chopped bacon, green onions, potatoes, and topped with melted Cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and fresh fruit salad
Blake's Cheese Blintzes
Two hand-rolled jumbo blintzes served with applesauce, sour cream, and fresh fruit salad
Matzo Brei
Chompie’s secret blend of matzo and eggs. Get it deep-fried (Lou’s way), pancake style, or scrambled (plain or onion). Served with fresh fruit salad
Grandma Sarah's Potato Pancakes
Hand-grated and crispy latkes! Includes three jumbo pancakes served with sour cream and applesauce.
Smoked Fish
Baked Salmon Plate
(Kippered) Salmon wood-fire smoked over a unique blend of hardwoods for an especially smoky flavor. Served with fresh-baked bagel or bialy, tomato, onion, cucumber, olives, and your choice of plain, chive, or veggie cream cheese.
Nova Lox Plate
Traditionally smoked Norwegian salmon with the perfect balance of flavors. Served with fresh-baked bagel or bialy, tomato, onion, cucumber, olives, and your choice of plain, chive, or veggie cream cheese.
All Salmon Half & Half Bagel
Split bagel with cream cheese, half topped with crumbled baked salmon; half topped with Nova lox and garnished with cucumber, red onion, tomato, olives, and capers
Extras! Sides
SD Bacon | Sliced
SD Grilled Ham
SD Sausage | Link
SD Sausage | Turkey
SD Corned Beef Hash
SD Home Fries
SD Hash Browns
SD Potato Pancake
SD Cottage Cheese
SD One Egg
SD Two Eggs
SD Avocado
SD Capers
SD Tomato Slices
SD Biscuits & Gravy
SD Toast
Kid Menu AM
Kid Pancake
Happy Mouse Pancake - Served with choice of bacon or turkey sausage
Kid Cheese Scramble
Scrambled egg mixed with Cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of bagel and bacon or turkey sausage
Kid French Toast
Grilled French toast. Served with your choice of bacon or turkey sausage
Veggie | Fruit | Sides
Lunch | Dinner
NY Mile High Sandwiches | Full Size
BLT | Full
Served on sliced bread or roll with choice of side.
Brisket | Full
A Valley Favorite! Served on sliced bread or roll with choice of side.
Chicken Salad | Full
Award winning recipe. Served on sliced bread or roll with choice of side.
Corned Beef | Full
Classic New York Presentation. Must Have! Served with choice of side
Egg Salad | Full
Served on sliced bread or roll with choice of side.
Ham | Full
Served on sliced bread or roll with choice of side.
Roast Beef | Full
Served on sliced bread or roll with choice of side.
Pastrami | Full
Our Famous NY Pastrami, baked with our secret blend of spices, then steamed to mouthwatering perfection. Hot Pastrami like you’ve never tasted! Served with choice of side
Tuna Salad | Full
White Albacore Tuna. Served on sliced bread or roll with choice of side.
Turkey | Full
Roasted Daily. Served on sliced bread or roll with choice of side.
Tongue | Full
Served on sliced bread or roll with choice of side.
Double Stack | Full
Served on sliced bread or roll with choice of side.
NY Mile High Sandwiches | Half
BLT | Half
Served on sliced bread or roll with choice of side.
Brisket | Half
A Valley Favorite! Served on sliced bread or roll with choice of side.
Chicken Salad | Half
Award winning recipe. Served on sliced bread or roll with choice of side.
Corned Beef | Half
Classic New York Presentation. Must Have! Served with choice of side
Ham | Half
Served on sliced bread or roll with choice of side.
Pastrami | Half
Our Famous NY Pastrami, baked with our secret blend of spices, then steamed to mouthwatering perfection. Hot Pastrami like you’ve never tasted! Served with choice of side
Roast Beef | Half
Served on sliced bread or roll with choice of side.
Tuna Salad | Half
White Albacore Tuna. Served on sliced bread or roll with choice of side.
Turkey | Half
Roasted Daily. Served on sliced bread or roll with choice of side.
Tongue | Half
Served on sliced bread or roll with choice of side.
Colossal Ruebens
Classic Grandpa Ruby's Rueben | Corned Beef
Corned Beef served with grilled sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and 1000 Island dressing on grilled Rye. Served with Coleslaw or Fries
Classic Grandpa Ruby's Rueben | Pastrami
Pastrami served with grilled sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and 1000 Island dressing on grilled Rye. Served with Coleslaw or Fries
Rachel's Motown | Corned Beef
Corned Beef served with Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and 1000 Island dressing on grilled Rye. Served with Coleslaw or Fries
Rachel's Motown | Pastrami
Pastrami served with Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and 1000 Island dressing on grilled Rye. Served with Coleslaw or Fries
Frank's Fowl Ball
Hot sliced turkey breast, Coleslaw, Swiss cheese, and 1000 Island dressing on grilled Rye. Served with Coleslaw or Fries
Signature Sandwiches
Mark's Monte Cristo
Oven-roasted turkey, Boar’s Head ham, bacon, and Swiss cheese. Dipped in batter, fried crisp, and served with strawberry jam. Served with your choice of Side
Chiel's Philly Cheesesteak
Shaved steak “Philly Style” with grilled peppers, onions, and topped with Jack cheese on a Club Roll. Served with your choice of Side
Becker's Brooklyner
Hot pastrami, corned beef, and braised brisket on double-baked Jewish Rye. Served with your choice of Side
Aaron's Choice
Hot Corned Beef and Pastrami, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and 1000 Island dressing on an Onion Roll. Served with your choice of Side
Grandpa Charlie's Grilled Tuna Melt
Served on your choice of bread with grilled tomato. Served with your choice of Side
Times Square NY | Corned Beef
Corned Beef smothered with coleslaw and 1000 Island dressing on double baked Jewish Rye. Served with your choice of Side
Times Square Square | Pastrami
Sliced Pastrami smothered with coleslaw and 1000 Island dressing on double baked Jewish Rye. Served with your choice of Side
Stevie G's Five-Town Special
Oven-roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on fresh-baked multigrain bread. Served with your choice of Side
Wendy's Favorite
Oven-roasted turkey breast, Havarti cheese, fresh leaf lettuce, and cranberry mayo on Cracked Whole Wheat bread. Served with your choice of Side
Jackie's Dippin' Sandwich
Hot beef brisket simmered in beef au jus on a grilled Club Roll. Served with your choice of Side
Ali's Grilled Cheese
Your choice of cheese served on your choice of bread with grilled tomato. Served with your choice of Side. Add a generous portion of Roast Beef, Turkey, or Ham for an additional $5.00
Sliders
Original Jewish Sliders
Three (3) mini Challah rolls filled with moist lean brisket, mini potato pancakes, and Jack cheese. Served with a side of brown gravy. Served with Coleslaw or Fries
Neil's New York Sliders
Three (3) mini Challah rolls filled with Corned Beef, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and 1000 Island dressing. Served with Coleslaw or Fries
Mona's New Jersey Sliders
Three (3) mini Challah rolls filled with Pastrami, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and 1000 Island dressing. Served with Coleslaw or Fries
Don's Western Sliders
Three (3) mini Challah rolls filled with lean BBQ brisket, Cheddar cheese, and awesome crispy onion strings. Served with a side of BBQ sauce. Served with Coleslaw or Fries
Sheila's Turkey Sliders
Three (3) mini Challah rolls filled with roasted turkey breast, turkey gravy, mini potato pancakes, Havarti cheese, and cranberry sauce. Served with Coleslaw or Fries
Salads
Alex's Asian Chicken Salad
Sweet and spicy sliced chicken breast, mandarin oranges, green onions, crispy rice noodles, and fresh crisp greens topped with toasted sesame seeds. Served with Asian Peanut dressing
Chelsea's Cobb Salad
Diced oven-roasted turkey, bacon, chopped eggs, diced tomato, avocado, and Bleu Cheese crumbles arranged on fresh crisp greens. Served with your choice of dressing
Christy's Chicken Caesar Salad
Sliced chicken breast, crisp Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and seasoned croutons mixed with Caesar dressing
Karl's Chef Salad
Sliced oven-roasted turkey, Boar’s Head ham, Swiss and Cheddar cheese, chopped eggs, diced tomato, diced red onion, and chopped cucumber served over fresh crisp greens. Served with your choice of dressin
Shirli's 'La Jolla' Salad
Sliced seasoned chicken breast, crumbled Feta cheese, avocado, tomato wedges, diced red onion, and cucumber served over fresh crisp greens and topped with croutons. Served with Italian vinaigrette
Deluxe Dinner Salad
Fresh crisp greens, diced tomato, Cheddar cheese, chopped eggs, and cucumber slices. Served with your choice of dressing
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and seasoned croutons mixed with Caesar dressing
Burgers
Borenstein Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and sliced red onion. Served with Coleslaw or Fries
Baja Burger
Served with bacon, avocado, Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sliced red onion. Served with Coleslaw or Fries
The 'Original' Grilled Patty Melt
On grilled Rye with grilled red onions and Swiss cheese. Served with Coleslaw or Fries
Chipotle Ranch Burger
Served with green chiles, Jalapeño Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, Chipotle Ranch dressing, and topped with awesome crispy onion strings. Served with Coleslaw or Fries
Chicken
Chicken BLT
Charbroiled chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with Coleslaw or Fries
The Baja Chicken
Charbroiled chicken breast with bacon, avocado, Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sliced red onion. Served with Coleslaw or Fries
Classic Chicken Sandwich
Charbroiled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and sliced red onion. Served with Coleslaw or Fries
Bob's Buffalo Chicken
Battered-and-fried chicken breast coated with our spicy buffalo sauce, topped with Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Bleu Cheese dressing. Served with Coleslaw or Fries
Sami's Munchy Crunchy Chicken Wrap
Diced crunchy chicken, chopped tomato, shredded lettuce, and Cheddar cheese wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with Coleslaw or Fries
Chicken Strips Platter
Premium chicken tenders fried crisp to a golden brown. Served with fries, coleslaw, BBQ sauce, and Chipotle Ranch dressing
Nosherie
Holy Pierogi!
Eight (8) homemade potato pierogies pan-fried and topped with sautéed onions. Served with sour cream and applesauce
Chopped Liver
House made daily. Served with Bagel Chips
Grandma Sarah's Mini Potato Pancakes
Five (5) hand-grated, crispy mini potato pancakes! Served with applesauce and sour cream.
Sweet & Sour Stuffed Cabbage Roll
Sweet & Sour Stuffed Cabbage Roll served with double baked Jewish Rye.
Chompie's Awesome Crispy Onion Strings
Hand-battered, thin-sliced onions, fried golden brown. Served with Chipotle Ranch dressing
Wedge Fries | Large
Sweet Potato Fries | Large
Homemade Knish | Coney
New to Knish? Here’s what you’ve missed! It’s a fluffy puff pastry baked golden brown and stuffed with your choice of filling
Homemade Knish | Potato
New to Knish? Here’s what you’ve missed! It’s a fluffy puff pastry baked golden brown and stuffed with your choice of filling
Homemade Knish | Meat
New to Knish? Here’s what you’ve missed! It’s a fluffy puff pastry baked golden brown and stuffed with your choice of filling
Smoked Salmon Tapas
Four (4) crispy latkes (potato pancakes) topped with a schmear of sour cream and a generous portion of sautéed Nova lox. Garnished with a tomato, cucumber, onion medley, and capers
Kid Menu PM
Kid Cheeseburger
Includes choice of: French Fries – Sweet Potato Fries – Fresh Fruit Salad – Carrot Sticks & Ranch Dressing
Kid Chicken Fingers
Includes choice of: French Fries – Sweet Potato Fries – Fresh Fruit Salad – Carrot Sticks & Ranch Dressing
Kid Dog
Includes choice of: French Fries – Sweet Potato Fries – Fresh Fruit Salad – Carrot Sticks & Ranch Dressing
Kid Grilled Cheese
Includes choice of: French Fries – Sweet Potato Fries – Fresh Fruit Salad – Carrot Sticks & Ranch Dressing
Kid Mac & Cheese
Kraft Macaroni & Cheese. Includes choice of: French Fries – Sweet Potato Fries – Fresh Fruit Salad – Carrot Sticks & Ranch Dressing
Protein | Salad | Sides
Veggie | Fruit | Sides
Desserts
Black & White Cookie
Traditional NYC Classic Cookie topped with chocolate and vanilla icing
Brooklyn 7 Cake | Mini
Yellow sponge cake, chocolate buttercream filling, and fudge frosting
Brooklyn 7 Layer Cake
Yellow sponge cake, chocolate buttercream filling, and fudge frosting
Brownie | Fudge
Traditional recipe with plenty of frosting
Carrot Cake
Fresh carrot cake, cream cheese frosting, raisins, and toasted almonds
Carrot Cake | Mini
Fresh carrot cake, cream cheese frosting, raisins, and toasted almonds
Cheesecake
Made with our own whipped cream cheese
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Chocolate cake, mousse filling, and chocolate ganache icing
Chocolate Mousse | Mini
Chocolate cake, mousse filling, and chocolate ganache icing
Fruit Tart
A sugar cookie crust filled with vanilla custard and topped with fresh strawberries, mandarin oranges, kiwis, and topped with an apricot glaze
Napoleon
Flaky sheets of pastry filled with vanilla custard and drizzled with vanilla and chocolate fondant icing
Napoleon | Mini
Flaky sheets of pastry filled with vanilla custard and drizzled with vanilla and chocolate fondant icing
Red Velvet Cake
Red velvet cake, cream cheese filling, and frosting
Red Velvet | Mini
Red velvet cake, cream cheese filling, and frosting
Éclair
An Eclair shell filled with homemade vanilla custard and dipped in chocolate
Éclair | Mini
An Eclair shell filled with homemade vanilla custard and dipped in chocolate
Online Café
Soup To Go!
Breakfast Bagel Sandwich
Original Breakfast Bagel
Scrambled or Fried Egg.
Spinach Breakfast Bagel
Scrambled egg, Spinach, and Swiss Cheese
Western Breakfast Bagel
Scrambled egg, Ham, Peppers, Onion, and American Cheese
Hash Breakfast Bagel
Scrambled egg, Corned Beef Hash, and Cheddar Cheese
Bagel with Cream Cheese
Choice of Bagel and Cream Cheese
Wall Street Bagel
Plain Cream Cheese, Slice Nova Lox, Tomato, and Red Onion
Breakfast Burrito
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
Chompie’s is a full-service restaurant that’s been serving up great food, including our freshly baked bread, cakes, pastries, and world-famous bagels, since 1979! We’re known for our authentic, timeless family recipes that have been handed down for generations. Our team is dedicated to serving our customers with exceptional service and quality, ensuring that every single experience is incredibly enjoyable and unmistakably delicious.
