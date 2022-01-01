Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Over Easy - Ancala Village

553 Reviews

$$

11162 N Frank Lloyd Wright

#101

Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Two Egg Breakfast
Breakfast Sandwich

Beverages

Cold Brew

$5.00

Iced Chai Latte

$5.00

Over Easy Iced

$6.00

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Milk

$3.19

Chocolate Milk

$3.19

Strawberry-Rose Lemonade

$4.00

SUB Almond Milk

$1.00

Pama Juice

$5.00

Non Alcoholic

Coffee

$3.19

Bottomless Soda

$2.89

Hot Tea

$3.19

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.19

Lemonade

$4.00

Hickmans $1 Donation

$1.00

Breakfast Favorites

Two Egg Breakfast

$11.95

eggs any style, hash browns, bacon, choice of toast

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$13.50

3 scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, hash browns, cheese, and choice of two additional ingredients , meat or veggie

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$15.35

corn tortilla chips, chicken, 2 eggs, cheddar, ranchero sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, green onion

Corned Beef Hash

Corned Beef Hash

$15.95

2 any style eggs , diced vienna corned beef with potato and onion, and a choice of toast

Flat Iron & Eggs

Flat Iron & Eggs

$20.95

seared flat iron, ranchero sauce, chimichurri, 2 eggs any style - choice of potato and toast

Biscuit & Gravy

Biscuit & Gravy

$10.95

fluffy cheddar-jalapeño biscuits smothered with scratch-made gravy

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.50

2 fried eggs, chipotle aioli, bacon, american cheese, toasted english muffin, and a choice of potato

Basil Melt

Basil Melt

$12.95

grilled sourdough, shaved ham, scrambled eggs, basil pesto sauce, sharp cheddar and swiss cheese

Johnny Cakes

Johnny Cakes

$14.95

golden brown corn cakes, chorizo verde, feta cheese, black bean & corn salsa, chive sour cream, 2 eggs any style

Loko Moko

Loko Moko

$14.35

OE-styled Hawaiian classic: a sunny-side up egg, 6oz ground beef patty, crispy onions, mushroom gravy, and sticky rice

Southwest Skillet

Southwest Skillet

$14.50

2 eggs any style, potatoes o'brien, melted pepperjack, chorizo verde, green onion avocado, black bean & corn salsa, green chile

Wolfpack

Wolfpack

$14.95

2 eggs, bacon, and a choice of cheese between layers of crispy hash browns

Harvest Omelette

$14.00

As Seen on TV

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$17.95

tender steak, scratch-made country gravy, 2 eggs, and choice of potato and toast

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$16.50

our take on the classic match, with a blend of hot sauce and real maple syrup

1/2 Banana Nut French Toast

$7.50

buttery slices of brioche in batter, griddled, topped with pecans, banana, caramel

Banana Nut French Toast

Banana Nut French Toast

$14.00

buttery slices of brioche in batter, griddled, topped with pecans, banana, caramel

Solo Waffle Dog

$5.00

1 hearty sausage link, dipped in vanilla waffle batter, then fried to a golden brown

(2) Waffle Dog

$9.00

2 hearty sausage links, dipped in vanilla waffle batter, then fried to a golden brown

(3) Waffle Dog

(3) Waffle Dog

$12.00

3 hearty sausage links, dipped in vanilla waffle batter, then fried to a golden brown

Ham Steak

Ham Steak

$14.00

thick cut slice served with our redeye gravy, 2 any style eggs, choice of potato and toast

Omelettes

all served with your choice of potato and toast

Build Your Own Omelette

$13.95

Your choice of 3 ingredients, additional ingredients $1

California Omelette

California Omelette

$14.95

egg white, tomato, spinach, feta cheese, sautéed garlic, topped with avocado

Southwest Omelette

Southwest Omelette

$14.95

chicken, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream, ranchero sauce

The Crying Pig

$13.95

bacon, sausage and onion with swiss cheese

Mile High

$13.95

Ham, cheddar, onion, red and green bell pepper

Breakfast Cakes

(1) Pancake

$5.00

Fluffy Buttermilk Pancake served with butter and maple syrup

(2) Pancake

$9.00

Fluffy Buttermilk Pancake served with butter and maple syrup

(3) Pancake

(3) Pancake

$12.00

Fluffy Buttermilk Pancake served with butter and maple syrup

(1) Lemon Ricotta

$5.00

light, lacy, fresh berries with butter and maple syrup

(2) Lemon Ricotta

$10.00

light, lacy, fresh berries with butter and maple syrup

(3) Lemon Ricotta

(3) Lemon Ricotta

$13.00

light, lacy, fresh berries with butter and maple syrup

(1) Protein Pancake

$6.00

Buttermilk pancake with quinoa, granola, pecans and blueberries. Served with butter and maple syrup

(2) Protein Pancake

$10.00

Buttermilk pancake with quinoa, granola, pecans and blueberries. Served with butter and maple syrup

(3) Protein Pancake

(3) Protein Pancake

$14.00

Buttermilk pancake with quinoa, granola, pecans and blueberries. Served with butter and maple syrup

Old Fashioned Malted Waffle

Old Fashioned Malted Waffle

$7.00

Crispy vanilla waffle with butter and maple syrup

Protein Waffle

Protein Waffle

$7.50

1/2 Brioche French Toast

$7.00

Thick sliced brioche soaked in a vanilla cinnamon custard. Served with butter and maple syrup

Brioche French Toast

$11.00

Thick sliced brioche soaked in a vanilla cinnamon custard. Served with butter and maple syrup

Lite Fare

Fit Chicken

Fit Chicken

$17.95

tender breast, egg whites, sliced tomato

Protein Bowl

Protein Bowl

$14.95

2 sunny side up eggs, red and white quinoa, arugula grape tomatoes, sausage, red and green peppers

Yogurt + Quinoa

Yogurt + Quinoa

$9.00

greek yogurt, quinoa crunch, seasonal fruit, agave nectar

Vegan Wrap

Vegan Wrap

$16.95

Overnight Oats

$11.00

chopped pecans, cherry vanilla granola, sliced banana, fresh berries, agave nectar

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$13.50

fresh smashed avocado whipped ricotta, lemon, lemon infused olive oil, salt, red pepper flakes, sliced tomatoes, and a sunny-side up egg

Sandwiches

all burgers and sandwiches incl. a choice of home fries, tater tots, or hash browns
Breakfast Burger

Breakfast Burger

$15.96

6oz beef patty, an over easy egg, arugula, tomato, three cheese melt, crispy onions, toasted brioche bun

California Chicken

California Chicken

$15.95

grilled chicken, pepperjack, caramelized onion, tomato, avocado, arugula, honey mustard, brioche bun

Cubano

Cubano

$15.95

an Over Easy favorite: ham, slow-cooked pork shoulder, melted swiss, wild arugula, pickle, a sunny side up egg, mustard, spicy mayo

Classic Rueben

Classic Rueben

$15.95

shaved corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, Over Easy signature bread

Diablo Chicken

Diablo Chicken

$15.95

buffalo sauce, tender fried chicken, ranch dressing, arugula, pickle, tomato, brioche bun

Avocado Blt

Avocado Blt

$15.95

applewood smoked bacon, avocado, pesto sauce, wild arugula, and tomato on toasted sourdough

Salads

Caesar Chicken Salad

Caesar Chicken Salad

$14.00

grilled breast, parmesan cheese, romaine, croutons caesar dressing

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.00

romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, cherry tomato, hard boiled egg, onion, shredded cheddar cheese, blue cheese dressing

Spinach Feta Salad

Spinach Feta Salad

$13.00

spinach, strawberries, feta cheese, pecans, balsamic vinaigrette

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$15.00

blackened chicken, romaine, avocado, feta cheese, black bean & corn salsa, pico de gallo, crisp tortilla chips, cilantro vinaigrette

Kids’ Menu

Kids One Egg & Tater Tots

$6.00

1 slice of bacon, an egg and tater tots

Kids French Toast

$6.00

Griddled thick cut brioche bread

Kids Waffle Dog

$6.00

1 Golden brown waffle dog with fruit

Kids Waffle

$6.00

Crispy golden waffle with butter and maple syrup

Kids Chocolate Waffle

$6.00

Crispy golden waffle with choc chips and choc syrup

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Grilled sourdough with american cheese and choice of side

Kids Buttermilk Pancakes

$6.00

2 fluffy buttermilk pancakes with butter and syrup

Kids Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$6.00

2 fluffy buttermilk chocolate chip pancakes with butter and syrup

Kids M&M Pancakes

$6.00

2 fluffy buttermilk M&M pancakes with butter and syrup

Kids Reese’s Pieces Pancakes

$6.00

2 fluffy buttermilk reeses pieces pancakes with butter and syrup

Kids Blueberry Pancakes

$6.00

2 fluffy buttermilk blueberry pancakes with butter and syrup

Kids Strawberry Pancakes

$7.00

2 fluffy buttermilk strawberry pancakes with butter and syrup

Kids Banana Pancakes

$6.00

2 fluffy buttermilk banana pancakes with butter and syrup

Sides

Side Bacon

$4.50

Side Sausage

$4.50

Side Ham

$4.50

Side Cornbeef Hash

$5.50

Chicken Sausage

$4.50

Side Chicken Breast

$6.00

Side Burger Patty

$6.00

Side Pork

$3.00

Side Flat Iron 6oz

$13.00

Vegan Sausage

$7.00

Side Vegan Egg

$2.25

Side One Egg

$1.50

Side Two Eggs

$3.00

Side Three Eggs

$4.50

Side Four Eggs

$6.00

Side Potatoes

$4.00

Side 1 Biscuit & Gravy

$6.00

Side 2 Biscuit & Gravy

$10.00

Side 3 Biscuit & Gravy

$15.00

Side Toast

$4.00

Side Biscuit

$3.00

Flour Tortilla

$1.50

Fruit

$4.25

Quinoa Crunch

$4.00

Side Spinach

$2.00

Slice Tomato

$3.00

Spicy Cottage Cheese

$4.00

Cottage Cheese

$4.00

Side Wild Mushrooms

$4.00

Side Avocado

$2.50

Extra Syrup

$1.00

$$$Side of Country Gravy

$2.00

Side Pico

$1.00

Side Ranchero

$1.00

Side Green Chile

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Peanut Butter

$1.00

Side Pesto

$1.00

Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Side Hollandaise

$1.00

1 Sausage Link

$2.00

1 Strip of Bacon

$1.50

2 Strips of Bacon

$3.00

Fried Jalapeno

$2.00

$1 Upcharge

$1.00

$1.50 Upcharge

$1.50

Extra Plate

1 Slice Toast

$2.00

Yogurt

$4.00

Rice

$3.00

Side Mushroom Gravy

$2.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Aioli

$1.00

Side Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Side of Bechamel

$2.00

Side of Mushroom Gravy

$1.00

Side of Red Eye Gravy

$1.00

Non Alcoholic

Coffee

$3.19

Bottomless Soda

$2.89

Hot Tea

$3.19

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.19

Lemonade

$4.00

Hickmans $1 Donation

$1.00

Beverages

Cold Brew

$5.00

Iced Chai Latte

$5.00

Over Easy Iced

$6.00

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Milk

$3.19

Chocolate Milk

$3.19

Strawberry-Rose Lemonade

$4.00

SUB Almond Milk

$1.00

Kids’ Drinks

Kids OJ N/C

Kids Apple N/C

Kids Cranberry N/C

Kids Grapefruit N/C

Kids OJ $

$3.00

Kids Apple $

$3.00

Kids Cranberry $

$3.00

Kids Grapefruit $

$3.00

Kids Milk N/C

Kids Milk $

$3.00

Kids Chocolate Milk N/C

Kids Chocolate Milk $

$3.00

Kids Strawberry Lemonade

Kids Stawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Kids Mint Lemonade

Kids Mint Lemonade

$3.00

Kids Lemonade N/C

Kids’ Drinks (Copy)

Kids OJ N/C

Kids Apple N/C

Kids Cranberry N/C

Kids Grapefruit N/C

Kids OJ $

$3.00

Kids Apple $

$3.00

Kids Cranberry $

$3.00

Kids Grapefruit $

$3.00

Kids Milk N/C

Kids Milk $

$3.00

Kids Chocolate Milk N/C

Kids Chocolate Milk $

$3.00

Kids Strawberry Lemonade

Kids Stawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Kids Mint Lemonade

Kids Mint Lemonade

$3.00

Kids Lemonade N/C

Beverages

Cold Brew

$5.00

Iced Chai Latte

$5.00

Over Easy Iced

$6.00

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Small Grapefruit

$3.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Milk

$3.19

Chocolate Milk

$3.19

Strawberry-Rose Lemonade

$4.00

SUB Almond Milk

$1.00

Pama Juice

$5.00

Non Alcoholic

Coffee

$3.19

Bottomless Soda

$2.89

Hot Tea

$3.19

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.19

Lemonade

$4.00

Hickmans $1 Donation

$1.15

Breakfast Favorites

Two Egg Breakfast

$11.95

eggs any style, hash browns, bacon, choice of toast

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$13.50

3 scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, hash browns, cheese, and choice of two additional ingredients , meat or veggie

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$15.35

corn tortilla chips, chicken, 2 eggs, cheddar, ranchero sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, green onion

Corned Beef Hash

Corned Beef Hash

$15.95

2 any style eggs , diced vienna corned beef with potato and onion, and a choice of toast

Biscuit & Gravy

Biscuit & Gravy

$10.95

fluffy cheddar-jalapeño biscuits smothered with scratch-made gravy

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.50

2 fried eggs, chipotle aioli, bacon, american cheese, toasted english muffin, and a choice of potato

Basil Melt

Basil Melt

$12.95

grilled sourdough, shaved ham, scrambled eggs, basil pesto sauce, sharp cheddar and swiss cheese

Johnny Cakes

Johnny Cakes

$14.95

golden brown corn cakes, chorizo verde, feta cheese, black bean & corn salsa, chive sour cream, 2 eggs any style

Loko Moko

Loko Moko

$14.35

OE-styled Hawaiian classic: a sunny-side up egg, 6oz ground beef patty, crispy onions, mushroom gravy, and sticky rice

Flat Iron & Eggs

Flat Iron & Eggs

$20.95

seared flat iron, ranchero sauce, chimichurri, 2 eggs any style - choice of potato and toast

Wolfpacks

Wolfpack

Wolfpack

$14.95

2 eggs, bacon, and a choice of cheese between layers of crispy hash browns

As Seen on TV

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$17.95

tender steak, scratch-made country gravy, 2 eggs, and choice of potato and toast

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$16.50

our take on the classic match, with a blend of hot sauce and real maple syrup

1/2 Banana Nut French Toast

$7.50

buttery slices of brioche in batter, griddled, topped with pecans, banana, caramel

Banana Nut French Toast

Banana Nut French Toast

$14.00

buttery slices of brioche in batter, griddled, topped with pecans, banana, caramel

Solo Waffle Dog

$5.00

1 hearty sausage link, dipped in vanilla waffle batter, then fried to a golden brown

(2) Waffle Dog

$9.00

2 hearty sausage links, dipped in vanilla waffle batter, then fried to a golden brown

(3) Waffle Dog

(3) Waffle Dog

$12.00

3 hearty sausage links, dipped in vanilla waffle batter, then fried to a golden brown

Ham Steak

Ham Steak

$14.00

thick cut slice served with our redeye gravy, 2 any style eggs, choice of potato and toast

Omelettes

all served with your choice of potato and toast

Build Your Own Omelette

$13.95

Your choice of 3 ingredients, additional ingredients $1

California Omelette

California Omelette

$14.95

egg white, tomato, spinach, feta cheese, sautéed garlic, topped with avocado

Southwest Omelette

Southwest Omelette

$14.95

chicken, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream, ranchero sauce

The Crying Pig

$13.95

bacon, sausage and onion with swiss cheese

Mile High

$13.95

Ham, cheddar, onion, red and green bell pepper

Breakfast Cakes

(1) Pancake

$5.00

Fluffy Buttermilk Pancake served with butter and maple syrup

(2) Pancake

$9.00

Fluffy Buttermilk Pancake served with butter and maple syrup

(3) Pancake

(3) Pancake

$12.00

Fluffy Buttermilk Pancake served with butter and maple syrup

(1) Lemon Ricotta

$5.00

light, lacy, fresh berries with butter and maple syrup

(2) Lemon Ricotta

$10.00

light, lacy, fresh berries with butter and maple syrup

(3) Lemon Ricotta

(3) Lemon Ricotta

$13.00

light, lacy, fresh berries with butter and maple syrup

(1) Protein Pancake

$6.00

Buttermilk pancake with quinoa, granola, pecans and blueberries. Served with butter and maple syrup

(2) Protein Pancake

$10.00

Buttermilk pancake with quinoa, granola, pecans and blueberries. Served with butter and maple syrup

(3) Protein Pancake

(3) Protein Pancake

$14.00

Buttermilk pancake with quinoa, granola, pecans and blueberries. Served with butter and maple syrup

Old Fashioned Malted Waffle

Old Fashioned Malted Waffle

$7.00

Crispy vanilla waffle with butter and maple syrup

1/2 Brioche French Toast

$7.00

Thick sliced brioche soaked in a vanilla cinnamon custard. Served with butter and maple syrup

Brioche French Toast

$11.00

Thick sliced brioche soaked in a vanilla cinnamon custard. Served with butter and maple syrup

Protein Waffle

Protein Waffle

$7.50

Lite Fare

Fit Chicken

Fit Chicken

$17.95

tender breast, egg whites, sliced tomato

Protein Bowl

Protein Bowl

$14.95

2 sunny side up eggs, red and white quinoa, arugula grape tomatoes, sausage, red and green peppers

Yogurt + Quinoa

Yogurt + Quinoa

$9.00

greek yogurt, quinoa crunch, seasonal fruit, agave nectar

Sunshine Wrap

$13.50
Vegan Wrap

Vegan Wrap

$16.95

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$13.50

fresh smashed avocado whipped ricotta, lemon, lemon infused olive oil, salt, red pepper flakes, sliced tomatoes, and a sunny-side up egg

Sandwiches

all burgers and sandwiches incl. a choice of home fries, tater tots, or hash browns
Breakfast Burger

Breakfast Burger

$15.96

6oz beef patty, an over easy egg, arugula, tomato, three cheese melt, crispy onions, toasted brioche bun

California Chicken

California Chicken

$15.95

grilled chicken, pepperjack, caramelized onion, tomato, avocado, arugula, honey mustard, brioche bun

Cubano

Cubano

$15.95

an Over Easy favorite: ham, slow-cooked pork shoulder, melted swiss, wild arugula, pickle, a sunny side up egg, mustard, spicy mayo

Classic Rueben

Classic Rueben

$15.95

shaved corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, Over Easy signature bread

Diablo Chicken

Diablo Chicken

$15.95

buffalo sauce, tender fried chicken, ranch dressing, arugula, pickle, tomato, brioche bun

Avocado Blt

Avocado Blt

$15.95

applewood smoked bacon, avocado, pesto sauce, wild arugula, and tomato on toasted sourdough

Salads

Caesar Chicken Salad

Caesar Chicken Salad

$14.00

grilled breast, parmesan cheese, romaine, croutons caesar dressing

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.00

romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, cherry tomato, hard boiled egg, onion, shredded cheddar cheese, blue cheese dressing

Spinach Feta Salad

Spinach Feta Salad

$13.00

spinach, strawberries, feta cheese, pecans, balsamic vinaigrette

Kids’ Menu

Kids One Egg & Tater Tots

$6.00

1 slice of bacon, an egg and tater tots

Kids French Toast

$6.00

Griddled thick cut brioche bread

Kids Waffle Dog

$6.00

1 Golden brown waffle dog with fruit

Kids Waffle

$6.00

Crispy golden waffle with butter and maple syrup

Kids Chocolate Waffle

$6.00

Crispy golden waffle with choc chips and choc syrup

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Grilled sourdough with american cheese and choice of side

Kids Buttermilk Pancakes

$6.00

2 fluffy buttermilk pancakes with butter and syrup

Kids Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$6.00

2 fluffy buttermilk chocolate chip pancakes with butter and syrup

Kids M&M Pancakes

$6.00

2 fluffy buttermilk M&M pancakes with butter and syrup

Kids Reese’s Pieces Pancakes

$6.00

2 fluffy buttermilk reeses pieces pancakes with butter and syrup

Kids Blueberry Pancakes

$6.00

2 fluffy buttermilk blueberry pancakes with butter and syrup

Kids Strawberry Pancakes

$7.00

2 fluffy buttermilk strawberry pancakes with butter and syrup

Kids Banana Pancakes

$6.00

2 fluffy buttermilk banana pancakes with butter and syrup

Sides

Side Bacon

$4.50

Side Sausage

$4.50

Side Ham

$4.50

Side Cornbeef Hash

$5.50

Chicken Sausage

$4.50

Side Chicken Breast

$6.00

Side Burger Patty

$6.00

Side Pork

$3.00

Side Flat Iron 6oz

$13.00

Vegan Sausage

$7.00

Side Vegan Egg

$2.25

Side One Egg

$1.50

Side Two Eggs

$3.00

Side Three Eggs

$4.50

Side Four Eggs

$6.00

Side Potatoes

$4.00

Side Toast

$4.00

Side Biscuit

$3.00

Flour Tortilla

$1.50

Fruit

$4.25

Quinoa Crunch

$4.00

Side Spinach

$2.00

Slice Tomato

$3.00

Spicy Cottage Cheese

$4.00

Cottage Cheese

$4.00

Side Wild Mushrooms

$4.00

Side Avocado

$2.50

Extra Syrup

$1.00

$$$Side of Country Gravy

$2.00

Side Pico

$1.00

Side Ranchero

$1.00

Side Green Chile

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Peanut Butter

$1.00

Side Pesto

$1.00

Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Side Hollandaise

$1.00

1 Sausage Link

$2.00

1 Strip of Bacon

$1.50

2 Strips of Bacon

$3.00

Fried Jalapeno

$2.00

$1 Upcharge

$1.00

$1.50 Upcharge

$1.50

Extra Plate

1 Slice Toast

$2.00

Yogurt

$4.00

Rice

$3.00

Side Mushroom Gravy

$2.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Aioli

$1.00

Side Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Side of Bechamel

$2.00

Side of Mushroom Gravy

$1.15

Side of Red Eye Gravy

$1.15
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markThemed
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 7:25 am, 7:26 am - 8:25 am, 8:26 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 7:59 am, 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 7:59 am, 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:59 am, 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:59 am, 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 7:59 am, 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 7:25 am, 7:26 am - 8:25 am, 8:26 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

A modern twist on breakfast and brunch classics.

Website

Location

11162 N Frank Lloyd Wright, #101, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Directions

Gallery
Over Easy image
Over Easy image
Over Easy image

Similar restaurants in your area

Chompie's - Scottsdale
orange starNo Reviews
9301 East Shea Boulevard Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Joynt - McDowell Mountain
orange star4.6 • 2,437
10101 E Bell Road #107 Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
Butters Pancakes & Cafe - Northsight
orange star4.5 • 874
14795 N Northsight Blvd Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
Happy's Hamburgers - NEW
orange star4.7 • 676
10435 N Scottsdale Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85253
View restaurantnext
Butterfield's Pancake House - Scottsdale
orange star4.6 • 2,904
7388 E Shea Blvd SCOTTSDALE, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
Breakfast Kitchen Bar - Scottsdale Quarter
orange starNo Reviews
15147 N. SCOTTSDALE ROAD SUITE H133 SCOTTSDALE, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Scottsdale

Lo-Lo's Chicken And Waffles - Scottsdale
orange star4.2 • 6,721
3133 N Scottsdale Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85257
View restaurantnext
Thai Chili 2 Go -- North Scottsdale
orange star4.6 • 4,448
16203 N Scottsdale Rd. Ste 105 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill - Scottsdale
orange star4.5 • 3,868
9397 E. Shea Blvd Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Joynt - 64th Street
orange star4.5 • 3,665
6245 E Bell Rd #112 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
Postino Highland
orange star4.7 • 3,157
4821 North Scottsdale Road Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View restaurantnext
Butterfield's Pancake House - Scottsdale
orange star4.6 • 2,904
7388 E Shea Blvd SCOTTSDALE, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Scottsdale
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Phoenix
review star
Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
Cave Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston