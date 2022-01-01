- Home
Over Easy - Ancala Village
553 Reviews
$$
11162 N Frank Lloyd Wright
#101
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Popular Items
Beverages
Non Alcoholic
Breakfast Favorites
Two Egg Breakfast
eggs any style, hash browns, bacon, choice of toast
Breakfast Burrito
3 scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, hash browns, cheese, and choice of two additional ingredients , meat or veggie
Chilaquiles
corn tortilla chips, chicken, 2 eggs, cheddar, ranchero sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, green onion
Corned Beef Hash
2 any style eggs , diced vienna corned beef with potato and onion, and a choice of toast
Flat Iron & Eggs
seared flat iron, ranchero sauce, chimichurri, 2 eggs any style - choice of potato and toast
Biscuit & Gravy
fluffy cheddar-jalapeño biscuits smothered with scratch-made gravy
Breakfast Sandwich
2 fried eggs, chipotle aioli, bacon, american cheese, toasted english muffin, and a choice of potato
Basil Melt
grilled sourdough, shaved ham, scrambled eggs, basil pesto sauce, sharp cheddar and swiss cheese
Johnny Cakes
golden brown corn cakes, chorizo verde, feta cheese, black bean & corn salsa, chive sour cream, 2 eggs any style
Loko Moko
OE-styled Hawaiian classic: a sunny-side up egg, 6oz ground beef patty, crispy onions, mushroom gravy, and sticky rice
Southwest Skillet
2 eggs any style, potatoes o'brien, melted pepperjack, chorizo verde, green onion avocado, black bean & corn salsa, green chile
Wolfpack
2 eggs, bacon, and a choice of cheese between layers of crispy hash browns
Harvest Omelette
As Seen on TV
Chicken Fried Steak
tender steak, scratch-made country gravy, 2 eggs, and choice of potato and toast
Chicken & Waffles
our take on the classic match, with a blend of hot sauce and real maple syrup
1/2 Banana Nut French Toast
buttery slices of brioche in batter, griddled, topped with pecans, banana, caramel
Banana Nut French Toast
buttery slices of brioche in batter, griddled, topped with pecans, banana, caramel
Solo Waffle Dog
1 hearty sausage link, dipped in vanilla waffle batter, then fried to a golden brown
(2) Waffle Dog
2 hearty sausage links, dipped in vanilla waffle batter, then fried to a golden brown
(3) Waffle Dog
3 hearty sausage links, dipped in vanilla waffle batter, then fried to a golden brown
Ham Steak
thick cut slice served with our redeye gravy, 2 any style eggs, choice of potato and toast
Omelettes
Build Your Own Omelette
Your choice of 3 ingredients, additional ingredients $1
California Omelette
egg white, tomato, spinach, feta cheese, sautéed garlic, topped with avocado
Southwest Omelette
chicken, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream, ranchero sauce
The Crying Pig
bacon, sausage and onion with swiss cheese
Mile High
Ham, cheddar, onion, red and green bell pepper
Breakfast Cakes
(1) Pancake
Fluffy Buttermilk Pancake served with butter and maple syrup
(2) Pancake
Fluffy Buttermilk Pancake served with butter and maple syrup
(3) Pancake
Fluffy Buttermilk Pancake served with butter and maple syrup
(1) Lemon Ricotta
light, lacy, fresh berries with butter and maple syrup
(2) Lemon Ricotta
light, lacy, fresh berries with butter and maple syrup
(3) Lemon Ricotta
light, lacy, fresh berries with butter and maple syrup
(1) Protein Pancake
Buttermilk pancake with quinoa, granola, pecans and blueberries. Served with butter and maple syrup
(2) Protein Pancake
Buttermilk pancake with quinoa, granola, pecans and blueberries. Served with butter and maple syrup
(3) Protein Pancake
Buttermilk pancake with quinoa, granola, pecans and blueberries. Served with butter and maple syrup
Old Fashioned Malted Waffle
Crispy vanilla waffle with butter and maple syrup
Protein Waffle
1/2 Brioche French Toast
Thick sliced brioche soaked in a vanilla cinnamon custard. Served with butter and maple syrup
Brioche French Toast
Thick sliced brioche soaked in a vanilla cinnamon custard. Served with butter and maple syrup
Lite Fare
Fit Chicken
tender breast, egg whites, sliced tomato
Protein Bowl
2 sunny side up eggs, red and white quinoa, arugula grape tomatoes, sausage, red and green peppers
Yogurt + Quinoa
greek yogurt, quinoa crunch, seasonal fruit, agave nectar
Vegan Wrap
Overnight Oats
chopped pecans, cherry vanilla granola, sliced banana, fresh berries, agave nectar
Avocado Toast
fresh smashed avocado whipped ricotta, lemon, lemon infused olive oil, salt, red pepper flakes, sliced tomatoes, and a sunny-side up egg
Sandwiches
Breakfast Burger
6oz beef patty, an over easy egg, arugula, tomato, three cheese melt, crispy onions, toasted brioche bun
California Chicken
grilled chicken, pepperjack, caramelized onion, tomato, avocado, arugula, honey mustard, brioche bun
Cubano
an Over Easy favorite: ham, slow-cooked pork shoulder, melted swiss, wild arugula, pickle, a sunny side up egg, mustard, spicy mayo
Classic Rueben
shaved corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, Over Easy signature bread
Diablo Chicken
buffalo sauce, tender fried chicken, ranch dressing, arugula, pickle, tomato, brioche bun
Avocado Blt
applewood smoked bacon, avocado, pesto sauce, wild arugula, and tomato on toasted sourdough
Salads
Caesar Chicken Salad
grilled breast, parmesan cheese, romaine, croutons caesar dressing
Cobb Salad
romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, cherry tomato, hard boiled egg, onion, shredded cheddar cheese, blue cheese dressing
Spinach Feta Salad
spinach, strawberries, feta cheese, pecans, balsamic vinaigrette
Taco Salad
blackened chicken, romaine, avocado, feta cheese, black bean & corn salsa, pico de gallo, crisp tortilla chips, cilantro vinaigrette
Kids’ Menu
Kids One Egg & Tater Tots
1 slice of bacon, an egg and tater tots
Kids French Toast
Griddled thick cut brioche bread
Kids Waffle Dog
1 Golden brown waffle dog with fruit
Kids Waffle
Crispy golden waffle with butter and maple syrup
Kids Chocolate Waffle
Crispy golden waffle with choc chips and choc syrup
Kids Grilled Cheese
Grilled sourdough with american cheese and choice of side
Kids Buttermilk Pancakes
2 fluffy buttermilk pancakes with butter and syrup
Kids Chocolate Chip Pancakes
2 fluffy buttermilk chocolate chip pancakes with butter and syrup
Kids M&M Pancakes
2 fluffy buttermilk M&M pancakes with butter and syrup
Kids Reese’s Pieces Pancakes
2 fluffy buttermilk reeses pieces pancakes with butter and syrup
Kids Blueberry Pancakes
2 fluffy buttermilk blueberry pancakes with butter and syrup
Kids Strawberry Pancakes
2 fluffy buttermilk strawberry pancakes with butter and syrup
Kids Banana Pancakes
2 fluffy buttermilk banana pancakes with butter and syrup
Sides
Side Bacon
Side Sausage
Side Ham
Side Cornbeef Hash
Chicken Sausage
Side Chicken Breast
Side Burger Patty
Side Pork
Side Flat Iron 6oz
Vegan Sausage
Side Vegan Egg
Side One Egg
Side Two Eggs
Side Three Eggs
Side Four Eggs
Side Potatoes
Side 1 Biscuit & Gravy
Side 2 Biscuit & Gravy
Side 3 Biscuit & Gravy
Side Toast
Side Biscuit
Flour Tortilla
Fruit
Quinoa Crunch
Side Spinach
Slice Tomato
Spicy Cottage Cheese
Cottage Cheese
Side Wild Mushrooms
Side Avocado
Extra Syrup
$$$Side of Country Gravy
Side Pico
Side Ranchero
Side Green Chile
Side Sour Cream
Peanut Butter
Side Pesto
Ranch Dressing
Side Hollandaise
1 Sausage Link
1 Strip of Bacon
2 Strips of Bacon
Fried Jalapeno
$1 Upcharge
$1.50 Upcharge
Extra Plate
1 Slice Toast
Yogurt
Rice
Side Mushroom Gravy
Honey Mustard
Aioli
Side Cheese Sauce
Side of Bechamel
Side of Mushroom Gravy
Side of Red Eye Gravy
Beverages
Kids’ Drinks
Kids OJ N/C
Kids Apple N/C
Kids Cranberry N/C
Kids Grapefruit N/C
Kids OJ $
Kids Apple $
Kids Cranberry $
Kids Grapefruit $
Kids Milk N/C
Kids Milk $
Kids Chocolate Milk N/C
Kids Chocolate Milk $
Kids Strawberry Lemonade
Kids Stawberry Lemonade
Kids Mint Lemonade
Kids Mint Lemonade
Kids Lemonade N/C
A modern twist on breakfast and brunch classics.
11162 N Frank Lloyd Wright, #101, Scottsdale, AZ 85259