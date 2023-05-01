Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sushi Crush

6501 E Greenway Parkway Suite 123

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Appetizer

Edamame

$5.50
Garlic Edamame

$7.25
Spicy Garlic Edamame

$7.75
Gyoza

$7.25
Shishito Pepper

$8.25
Jalapeno Popper

$8.25
Crab Puff

$7.75
Takoyaki

$7.75
Veggie Tempura

$8.25
Mixed Tempura

$8.95
Shrimp Tempura

$8.25
Calmari Tempura

$8.25
Popcorn Chicken

$8.25
Crispy Spicy Tuna

$8.25
Rock Shrimp

$8.25
Sashimi Sampler

$16.00
Yellowtail Ponzu

$12.00
Tuna Orgasm

$16.00
Hamachi Kama

$12.95
Baked Mussel w/Scallop

$11.95
Miso Soup

$3.25
Greean Salad

$3.55
Cucumber Salad

$4.55
Seaweed Salad

$4.95
Squid Salad

$6.25
Tofu Salad

$6.75
Udon Salad

$8.75
Tuna Poke Salad

$14.00
Tuna Orgasm

$16.00

Soup & Salad

Miso soup

$3.25
Green Salad

$3.55
Cucumber Salad

$4.55
Seaweed Salad

$4.95
Squid Salad

$6.25
Tofu Salad

$6.75
Udon Salad

$8.75
Tuna Poke Salad

$14.00

Basic Roll

CALIFORNIA ROLL

$6.25

Crab Meat, Avocado, Cucumber

CRUNCH CALIFORNIA ROLL

$6.75

Crab mix, Avocado, Cucumber. +Tempura flakes

TOOTSIE ROLL

$8.50

Crab mix, Avocado, Cucumber, Ebi. +Tempura flakes, Eel sauce

SPICY CRAB ROLL

$6.75

Spicy crab mix, Avocado, Cucumber

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$7.25

Spicy tuna, Cucumber

CRUNCH SPICY TUNA ROLL

$7.75

Spicy tuna, Cucumber. +Tempura flakes

SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL

$8.50

Shrimp tempura, Avocado, Cucumber. +Eel sauce

CRUNCH SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL

$8.75

Shrimp tempura, Cucumber. +Tempura flakes, Eel sauce

PHILLY ROLL

$8.50

Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber, Cream cheese

CRUNCH ROLL

$9.00

Shrimp tempura. Cucumber. +Crab mix. Tempura flakes. Eel sauce

SALMON ROLL

$7.50

Salmon.

SALMON AVOCADO ROLL

$7.75

Salmon. Avocado.

TUNA ROLL

$8.50

Tuna.

TUNA AVOCADO ROLL

$8.75

Tuna. Avocado.

SALMON TEMPURA ROLL

$8.75

Deep fried Salmon +Bonito. 3 sauces

SALMON SKIN ROLL

$9.00

Salmon skin. Cucumber. Yamagobo.

YELLOWTAIL ROLL

$7.50

Yellowtail. Green Onion.

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$7.75

Yellowtail, Green Onion, Spicy Sauce

UNAGI ROLL

$9.75

Unagi, Avocado, Cucumber. +Eel sauce

Specialty Roll

ALASKA ROLL

$11.00

Spicy crab mix. Avocado. Cucumber. +Salmon.

AMIGO ROLL

$10.50

Spicy tuna. Cucumber. +Avocado. Eel & Spicy Sauce

ARIZONA ROLL

$12.00

Spicy crab mix. Cucumber. +Tuna. Avocado

BOOTY BOOTY ROLL

$11.00

Shrimp tempura. Eel. Spicy tuna. Avocado. Cream cheese. +Eel & Spicy & White sauce.

CATERPILLAR ROLL

$11.00

Eel. Cucumber. +Avocado. Eel sauce.

CHERRY BLOSSOM ROLL

$15.00

Salmon. Avocado. +Tuna.

CLIMAX ROLL

$14.00

Shrimp tempura. Cream cheese. +Spicy tuna. Jalapeno. Garlic. Tobiko & 3 sauces

CRAZY RICHARD ROLL

$16.00

Shrimp tempura. Spicy Tuna. Cucumber. +Spicy Kanikama. Crunch. Spicy Mayo. Sriracha

DRAGON ROLL

$13.50

Shrimp tempura. Cucumber. +Eel. Avocado. Eel sauce

FIRST LOVE ROLL

$14.00

Spicy crab mix. Avocado. Cucumber. +Salmon. Tuna. Lemon. Eel sauce. Massago

GODZILLAR ROLL

$12.00

Shrimp tempura. Eel. Yellowtail. Crab mix. Avocado. Cucumber. +Eel sauce

GUILTY PLEASURE ROLL

$14.00

Spicy crab mix. Avocado. Cucumber. +Salmon. Tuna. Lemon. Eel sauce. Massago

RAINBOW ROLL

$13.00

Crab mix. Avocado. Cucumber. +Salmon. Tuna. Yellowtail. White tuna. Shrimp

SCHOOL BUS ROLL

$13.00

Tuna. Avocado. +Salmon

SECOND CLIMAX ROLL

$14.00

Spicy tuna. Cucumber. +Yellowtail. Jalapeno. Garlic. Tobiko & 3 sauces

SNOW FOX ROLL

$13.00

Shrimp tempura. Spicy Tuna. Cucumber. +Spicy Kanikama. Crunch. Spicy Mayo. Sriracha

SMOW WHITE ROLL

$14.00

Spicy tuna. Cucumber. +White tuna. Green onion. Massago. Eel & Soy mustard sauces

SUNSET ROLL

$12.00

Crab mix. Avocado. Cucumber. +Salmon. Lemon. Massago. Eel sauce

SPIDER ROLL

$13.00

Soft shell crab. Crab mix. Cucumber. Massago. +Eel sauce

Vegan Roll

AVOCADO ROLL

$5.50

Avocado

CUCUMBER ROLL

$5.50

Cucumber

VEGGIE ROLL

$7.50

Yamagobo. Avocado. Cucmber. Seaweed Salad.

VEGGIE TEMPURA ROLL

$7.50

Deep fired Seasonal Veggies

Baked Roll

LION KING ROLL

$12.00

Spicy crab mix. Avocado. +Baked salmon. Bake sauce. Eel sauce

BAKED LOBSTER ROLL

$15.95

Shrimp tempura. Cucumber. +Baked lobster. Bake sauce. Eel sauce

BAKED SCALLOP ROLL

$13.00

Crab mix. Avocado. Cucumber. + Baked scallop. Bake sauce. Eel sauce Crab mix. Avocado. Cucumber. + Baked scallop. Bake sauce. Eel sauce

Deep Fried Roll

GOLDEN CALIFORNIA ROLL

$8.50

Crab mix. Avocado. +Eel sauce

LAS VEGAS ROLL

$9.50

Eel. Avocado. Crab mix. Cream cheese. +Eel sauce

$9.95

Salmon. Avocado. Crab mix. Cream cheese. +Eel sauce

SWEET THANG ROLL

$9.50

Las Vegas Roll. +Spicy tuna. Crab mix. & 3 sauces

911 ROLL

$9.95

Spicy tuna. Avocado. Jalapeno. +Eels & Spicy mayo

Sashimi

BlueFin Tuna Sashimi * Maguro

$16.00
BlueFin Tuna Belly Sashimi* Toro Sashimi

$33.80
Yellowtail Belly Sashimi*

$16.00
Salmon Sashimi* Shake

$14.00
Salmon Belly Sashimi*

$16.00
White Tuna Sashimi* Ono