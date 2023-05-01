- Home
Sushi Crush
6501 E Greenway Parkway Suite 123
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Appetizer
Edamame
Garlic Edamame
Spicy Garlic Edamame
Gyoza
Shishito Pepper
Jalapeno Popper
Crab Puff
Takoyaki
Veggie Tempura
Mixed Tempura
Shrimp Tempura
Calmari Tempura
Popcorn Chicken
Crispy Spicy Tuna
Rock Shrimp
Sashimi Sampler
Yellowtail Ponzu
Tuna Orgasm
Hamachi Kama
Baked Mussel w/Scallop
Miso Soup
Greean Salad
Cucumber Salad
Seaweed Salad
Squid Salad
Tofu Salad
Udon Salad
Tuna Poke Salad
Soup & Salad
Basic Roll
CALIFORNIA ROLL
Crab Meat, Avocado, Cucumber
CRUNCH CALIFORNIA ROLL
Crab mix, Avocado, Cucumber. +Tempura flakes
TOOTSIE ROLL
Crab mix, Avocado, Cucumber, Ebi. +Tempura flakes, Eel sauce
SPICY CRAB ROLL
Spicy crab mix, Avocado, Cucumber
SPICY TUNA ROLL
Spicy tuna, Cucumber
CRUNCH SPICY TUNA ROLL
Spicy tuna, Cucumber. +Tempura flakes
SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL
Shrimp tempura, Avocado, Cucumber. +Eel sauce
CRUNCH SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL
Shrimp tempura, Cucumber. +Tempura flakes, Eel sauce
PHILLY ROLL
Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber, Cream cheese
CRUNCH ROLL
Shrimp tempura. Cucumber. +Crab mix. Tempura flakes. Eel sauce
SALMON ROLL
Salmon.
SALMON AVOCADO ROLL
Salmon. Avocado.
TUNA ROLL
Tuna.
TUNA AVOCADO ROLL
Tuna. Avocado.
SALMON TEMPURA ROLL
Deep fried Salmon +Bonito. 3 sauces
SALMON SKIN ROLL
Salmon skin. Cucumber. Yamagobo.
YELLOWTAIL ROLL
Yellowtail. Green Onion.
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Yellowtail, Green Onion, Spicy Sauce
UNAGI ROLL
Unagi, Avocado, Cucumber. +Eel sauce
Specialty Roll
ALASKA ROLL
Spicy crab mix. Avocado. Cucumber. +Salmon.
AMIGO ROLL
Spicy tuna. Cucumber. +Avocado. Eel & Spicy Sauce
ARIZONA ROLL
Spicy crab mix. Cucumber. +Tuna. Avocado
BOOTY BOOTY ROLL
Shrimp tempura. Eel. Spicy tuna. Avocado. Cream cheese. +Eel & Spicy & White sauce.
CATERPILLAR ROLL
Eel. Cucumber. +Avocado. Eel sauce.
CHERRY BLOSSOM ROLL
Salmon. Avocado. +Tuna.
CLIMAX ROLL
Shrimp tempura. Cream cheese. +Spicy tuna. Jalapeno. Garlic. Tobiko & 3 sauces
CRAZY RICHARD ROLL
Shrimp tempura. Spicy Tuna. Cucumber. +Spicy Kanikama. Crunch. Spicy Mayo. Sriracha
DRAGON ROLL
Shrimp tempura. Cucumber. +Eel. Avocado. Eel sauce
FIRST LOVE ROLL
Spicy crab mix. Avocado. Cucumber. +Salmon. Tuna. Lemon. Eel sauce. Massago
GODZILLAR ROLL
Shrimp tempura. Eel. Yellowtail. Crab mix. Avocado. Cucumber. +Eel sauce
GUILTY PLEASURE ROLL
Spicy crab mix. Avocado. Cucumber. +Salmon. Tuna. Lemon. Eel sauce. Massago
RAINBOW ROLL
Crab mix. Avocado. Cucumber. +Salmon. Tuna. Yellowtail. White tuna. Shrimp
SCHOOL BUS ROLL
Tuna. Avocado. +Salmon
SECOND CLIMAX ROLL
Spicy tuna. Cucumber. +Yellowtail. Jalapeno. Garlic. Tobiko & 3 sauces
SNOW FOX ROLL
Shrimp tempura. Spicy Tuna. Cucumber. +Spicy Kanikama. Crunch. Spicy Mayo. Sriracha
SMOW WHITE ROLL
Spicy tuna. Cucumber. +White tuna. Green onion. Massago. Eel & Soy mustard sauces
SUNSET ROLL
Crab mix. Avocado. Cucumber. +Salmon. Lemon. Massago. Eel sauce
SPIDER ROLL
Soft shell crab. Crab mix. Cucumber. Massago. +Eel sauce
Vegan Roll
Baked Roll
LION KING ROLL
Spicy crab mix. Avocado. +Baked salmon. Bake sauce. Eel sauce
BAKED LOBSTER ROLL
Shrimp tempura. Cucumber. +Baked lobster. Bake sauce. Eel sauce
BAKED SCALLOP ROLL
Crab mix. Avocado. Cucumber. + Baked scallop. Bake sauce. Eel sauce Crab mix. Avocado. Cucumber. + Baked scallop. Bake sauce. Eel sauce
Deep Fried Roll
GOLDEN CALIFORNIA ROLL
Crab mix. Avocado. +Eel sauce
LAS VEGAS ROLL
Eel. Avocado. Crab mix. Cream cheese. +Eel sauce
VIVA LAS VEGAS ROLL
Salmon. Avocado. Crab mix. Cream cheese. +Eel sauce
SWEET THANG ROLL
Las Vegas Roll. +Spicy tuna. Crab mix. & 3 sauces
911 ROLL
Spicy tuna. Avocado. Jalapeno. +Eels & Spicy mayo