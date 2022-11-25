  • Home
Sushi Brokers - Scottsdale 17025 N Scottdale R. Suite 190

No reviews yet

17025 N Scottdale R. Suite 190

Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Starters

Edamame

$6.00

Steamed and salted soybeans

Volcano Chicken

$10.00

Tempura chicken bites tossed in Louisiana hot sauce served with white rice or fried rice

5 pc Tepmpura Shrimp

$12.50

Tempura Vegetables

$12.00

Onion rings, broccoli, mushrooms, sweet potatoes, carrots, zucchi

Chicken Skewers

$10.00

Spring rolls

$9.50

Spring vegetables wrapped in a crispy wonton served with chili apricot sauce

Calamari

$10.50

Lightly battered squid rings served with spicy miso dipping sauce

Potstickers

$9.50

Krab Rangoons

$10.50

Wontons with cream cheese, scallions, crab, served with apricot chili sauce

Lettuce Cups

$12.00

Chicken or vegetable wokked with mushrooms, garlic, and water chestnuts

Crispy Wings

$12.00

A pound of crispy wings in volcano sauce or sweet spicy asian and ranch

Fried Rice

$12.00

Rice, Carrots, onion, scallions, egg. Protein add on optional

Entrees

Teriyaki Chicken

$18.50

Grilled chicken breast, veggies, rice

Grilled Mahi Mahi

$18.50Out of stock

Lightly seasoned, grilled mahi mahi with pineapple salsa, veggies, rice

Hamachi Kama

$18.00

yellowtail collar, masago, ponzu

Grilled Salmon

$19.00

miso or teriyaki style, wokked vegetables, steamed rice

Wok Bowl

$15.00

Lightly seasoned, grilled mahi mahi with pineapple salsa, veggies, rice

Yakisoba

$15.00

Veggie stir fry with ramen noodles

Sushi Pizza

$20.50

Shrimp, tuna, yellowtail, jalapeno, cheese,onion, pineapple, red onion, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sriracha. Whole or half

Seafood Dynamite

$20.50

Shrimp, Lobster, crab onion, mushrooms roasted poblano pepper.

Brokers Cheeseburger

$16.00Out of stock

1/3 lb beef patty, spicy mayo, sweet soy, tempura onion ring with mix of sweet potato and regular fries.

Teppan Shrimp Bowl

$18.00

Sauteed shrimp, onion, red bell peppers, chili sauce, rice or undo noodles.

Cheese Burger Sliders

$8.50

One beef slider with cheese and spicy mayo. Comes with fries

Chicken Katsu Sandwich

$17.00

Breaded Chicken, lettuce, tomato, spicy mayo, French fries.

Salads

House

$8.50

Mixed greens, carrot, cucumber, wontons, miso vinaigrette

Cucumber Salad

$8.50

Cucumber, krab, sweet rice wine vinagrette

Seaweed Salad

$8.50

seaweed, sesame oil dressing

Ahi Tuna Salad

$19.00

Mixed greens topped with sesame crusted seared ahi tuna, mango, avocado, wontons in miso vinaigrette

Mango Chicken Salad

$15.50

Mixed greens topped with chicken breast, mango, avocado, wontons in creamy mango vinaigrette

Sashimi Salad

$19.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail over mixed green, cucumber, avocado with ginger vinaigrette

Squid Salad

$10.50

Marinated squid

Tako Salad

$10.50

Marinated octopus

Sides

Miso Soup

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Steamed Rice

$5.00

Udon Noodles

$5.00

Assorted Vegetables

$5.00

Cheese Burger Slider

$5.50

Pickled Wasabi

$3.00

Fresh Wasabi

$3.00

Desserts

Fried Cheesecake

$10.50

fried cheesecake roll, cinnamon sugar, whipped cream, choice of chocolate, raspberry or caramel sauce

Ice Cream

$5.50

Tempura Fried Apples

$10.00

tempura apples, cinnamon sugar, vanilla ice cream. chocolate, caramel, raspberry sauce

Banana Spring Rolls

$10.00

banana, walnuts, cinnamon sugar, crispy wonton, vanilla ice cream, chocolate, caramel.

2pc Sushi

2pc Tuna

$9.75

2pc Yellowtail

$9.75

2pc Albacore

$9.50

2pc Salmon

$9.50

2pc Smoked Salmon

$9.25

2pc Snapper

$9.25

2pc Squid

$9.25

2pc Octopus

$9.25

2pc Shrimp

$9.50

2pc Sweet Shrimp

$10.00

2pc Sea Urchin

$14.00

2pc Smelt Egg

$8.25

2pc Quail Egg

$5.00

2pc Scallop

$9.75

2pc Eel

$10.00

2 pc Snow Crab

$10.00

2pc Salmon egg

$9.25

2pc Flying Fish Roe

$9.25

2 pc Sweet Egg

$8.00

Chefs 5 pc Sushi Selection

$19.00

Sashimi

5pc Tuna

$18.00

5pc Tuna Tataki

$17.50

5pc Blackened Tuna

$18.00

5pc Yellowtail

$18.50

5pc Albacore Tataki

$17.00

5pc Salmon

$16.00

5pc Smoked Salmon

$18.00

5pc Snapper

$16.00

5pc Octopus

$16.00

Chef's 12 pc Sashimi Selection

$29.50

Poke Bowl

$20.00

Jalapeno Tail

$20.00

Citrus Yellowtail

$20.00

Rolls

California

$9.50

Krab stick, cucumber, and avocado

Spicy Tuna

$10.25

Fresh tuna mixed with chili paste, and chili oil with cucumbers.

Spicy Yellowtail

$10.25

Fresh yellowtail mixed with chili paste, and chili oil with cucumbers.

Spicy Salmon

$10.25

Fresh salmon mixed with chili paste, and chili oil with cucumbers.

Spicy Shrimp

$10.25

Fresh shrimp mixed with chili paste, and chili oil with cucumbers.

Eel and Cucumber

$12.75

Cooked eel & cucumbers topped with eel sauce.

Scallop

$12.75

Bay scallops, mayonnaise, & masago

Salmon Skin

$10.75

Crispy salmon skin with yamabobo, kaiware sprouts, & cucumber.

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$13.50

Tempura shrimp with krab mix, avocado, & cucumber.

Spider

$17.00

Soft shell crab, avocado, krab mix, & cucumber.

Rainbow

$18.75

California roll topped with avocado, sliced tuna, yellowtail, salmon, & shrimp.

Caterpillar

$18.75

Eel & cucumber topped with avocado & eel sauce.

Vegetable

$10.75

Takuan, kampyo, avocado, cucumber, yamagobo, & kaiware sprouts.

Tuna Roll

$10.75

Sliced tuna rolled in seaweed.

Philly

$12.75

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, & cucumber.

Alaskan

$10.75

Baked salmon, cucumber, & avocado.

Tootsie

$12.75

Cowboy

$18.50

Cowgirl

$18.50

Outlaw

$16.75

Diamondback

$19.50

Asparagus

$12.75

Summer

$13.00

Specialty Rolls

California club roll

$17.50

Pineapple roll

$16.75

Hot lips

$18.50

Crunchy

$16.75

Yummy

$17.00

Las Vegas

$17.00

Lollipop

$18.50

Del Sol

$16.75

Samba

$16.75

Sanchez

$16.75

Chimichanga

$16.00

Sunshine

$16.75

Hawaiian

$16.75

Surfer

$18.50

Damn Good

$16.75

Surf n Turf

$18.50

Gus Handroll

$18.50

Mini Handrolls

$17.50

NA Beverages

Iced Tea

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Acqua Panna

$3.50

San Pellegrino

$3.50

Water

Soda Water

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Juice

$3.50

Arnold Palm

$3.50

Shirly Temple

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

17025 N Scottdale R. Suite 190, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Directions

