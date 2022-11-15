- Home
Santé 15507 North Scottsdale Rd,AZ 85254
No reviews yet
15507 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
GLASS
Glass of Naturalis Sauv Blanc
$12.00
Glass of Sivi Pinot Grigio
$13.00
Glass of Montinore Pinot Gris
$12.00
Glass of Fitvine Chardonnay
$12.00
Glass of Lioco Chardonnay
$16.00
Glass of Cloisonne Chardonnay
$14.00Out of stock
Glass of Prost Riesling
$12.00
Glass of Jose M Fonesca "Twin Vines"
$12.00Out of stock
Glass of Neboa Albarino
$13.00
Glass of Tonnino Pinot Grigio
$12.00
GLASS - WINE OF THE MONTH
$15.00
Glass of Alto Adige Pinot Grigio
$17.00Out of stock
VIA ALPINA PINOT GRIGIO
$17.00Out of stock
DUE TORRI - PINOT NOIR
$12.00
REQUIEM - CABERNET
$14.00
MCMANIS - CABERNET
$12.00Out of stock
TRAJECTORY - RED BLEND
$18.00Out of stock
Montinore Pinot Noir
$12.00
MESSANGES - CAB FRANC
$14.00Out of stock
ALTOS - MALBEC
$14.00
Terrazas Malbec
$16.00Out of stock
Funsu Nebiolo
$17.00Out of stock
MAURO MOLINO - BARBERA
$13.00Out of stock
LAURELWOOD - PINOT NOIR
$15.00Out of stock
WINE OF THE MONTH
$15.00
CHATEAU MEILIER - BORDEAUX
$14.00Out of stock
GLASS - CANTALORA - ROSE
$14.00
GLASS - AZUL Y GARANZA - ROSE
$13.00
GLASS - BERTRAND - SOURCE OF JOY
$13.00Out of stock
GLASS - SURIEL - BRUT ROSE
$13.00
GLASS - FITVINE - ROSE
$12.00
GLASS - LEVERAGE ROSE
$14.00
GLASS - GRANDIAL - BLANC DE BLANC
$10.00
GLASS - POGGIO COSTA - PROSECCO
$12.00Out of stock
GLASS - GUY LARMANDIER - CHAMPAGNE
$27.00Out of stock
SPLIT ZONIN PROSECCO
$13.00
GLASS - FITVINE - PROSECCO
$12.00
GLASS - FRE - CABERNET SAUVIGNON
$12.00
GLASS - FRE - CHARDONNAY
$12.00Out of stock
GLASS - GRUVI - DRY SECCO
$12.00
BOTTLE
CHATEAU LAUBARIT - ENTRE DE MERS BTL
$75.00Out of stock
Bottle of Cloisonne Chardonnay
$53.00Out of stock
CLOS VIGNES "MACON VILLAGES"BTL
$160.00
DOMAIN DU CAILLOU - COTE DU RHONE BLANC BTL
$120.00Out of stock
FITVINE - CHARDONNAY BTL
$46.00
FRANCO SERA - BLANCO BTL
$50.00
JM FONSECA TWIN VINES - VINHO VERDE BTL
$46.00Out of stock
Bottle of Lioco Chardonnay
$60.00
LOUIS MICHEL - CHARDONNAY BTL
$82.00
MEINKLANG - OSTERREICH WHITE BTL
$64.00
MONTINORE ESTATE - L' ORANGE PINOT GRIS
$46.00
NATURALIS - SAUV BLANC BTL
$46.00
NEBOA - ALBARINO BTL
$50.00
PROST - RIESLING BTL
$46.00
LAPORTE LE ROCHOY - SANCERRE BTL
$80.00
SLAVCEK - SIVI PINOT BTL
$50.00
TERLANO - PINOT GRIGIO BTL
$60.00Out of stock
TONNINO - PINOT GRIGIO BTL
$46.00
VALRAVN - CHARDONNAY BTL
$60.00
BOTTLE - EVENT PINOT GRIGIO
$60.00
DUE TORRI - PINOT NOIR
$46.00
GRAMERCY - CABERNET BTL
$130.00
REQUIEM - CABERNET BTL
$54.00
MCMANIS CABERNET
$46.00Out of stock
LEVERAGE TRAJECTORY - RED BLEND BTL
$70.00Out of stock
LEVERAGE ACCELERATION - RED BLEND BTL
$115.00
MONTINORE PINOT NOIR
$46.00Out of stock
ALTOS LAS HORMIGAS - MALBEC BTL
$53.00
Terrazas Malbec
$62.00Out of stock
FUNSU - NEBBIOLO BTL
$60.00Out of stock
ALEXANDER VALLEY - CABERNET SAUVIGNON BTL
$80.00
ARPEPE - NEBBIOLO BTL
$100.00Out of stock
BERTRAND - CIGALUS ROUGE BLEND BTL
$83.00
CASTILLO Y LEON BTL
$60.00Out of stock
CHATEAU MASSERAU - 2018 BORDEAUX BTL
$64.00Out of stock
CHATEAU MASSERAU BORDEAUX 2009 BTL
$124.00
CHATEAU MEILIER - BORDEAUX BTL
$54.00Out of stock
COTES DE NUITS - BURGUNDY BTL
$150.00
FEL "SAVOY VINEYARD" - PINOT NOIR BTL
$180.00Out of stock
I COMUNALI - AMARONE BTL
$130.00
IL POGGIO - SANGIOVESE BTL
$50.00
LA TORRE - BRUNELLO BTL
$170.00Out of stock
MAGNUM CHATEAU MASSERAU - B0RDEAUX BTL
$400.00Out of stock
MAGNUM SYLVAIN BOCK - LES GRELETS BTL
$350.00Out of stock
MATIAS RICCITELLI - CABERNET SAUVIGNON BTL
$81.00
MAURO MOLINO - BARBERA BTL
$50.00Out of stock
MESSANGES ROUGE - CAB FRANC BTL
$53.00Out of stock
ORIN SWIFT - ZINFANDEL BTL
$110.00Out of stock
PASANAU - GARNACHA BTL
$70.00
ROCO " THE STALKER" - PINOT NOIR BTL
$110.00Out of stock
SINSKEY "POV" - BORDEAUX BTL
$130.00
THEVENET BOURGOGNE BTL
$62.00Out of stock
TITUS - CABERNET SAUVIGNON BTL
$310.00