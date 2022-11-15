Main picView gallery

Santé 15507 North Scottsdale Rd,AZ 85254

review star

No reviews yet

15507 North Scottsdale Road

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

GLASS

Glass of Naturalis Sauv Blanc

$12.00

Glass of Sivi Pinot Grigio

$13.00

Glass of Montinore Pinot Gris

$12.00

Glass of Fitvine Chardonnay

$12.00

Glass of Lioco Chardonnay

$16.00

Glass of Cloisonne Chardonnay

$14.00Out of stock

Glass of Prost Riesling

$12.00

Glass of Jose M Fonesca "Twin Vines"

$12.00Out of stock

Glass of Neboa Albarino

$13.00

Glass of Tonnino Pinot Grigio

$12.00

GLASS - WINE OF THE MONTH

$15.00

Glass of Alto Adige Pinot Grigio

$17.00Out of stock

VIA ALPINA PINOT GRIGIO

$17.00Out of stock

DUE TORRI - PINOT NOIR

$12.00

REQUIEM - CABERNET

$14.00

MCMANIS - CABERNET

$12.00Out of stock

TRAJECTORY - RED BLEND

$18.00Out of stock

Montinore Pinot Noir

$12.00

MESSANGES - CAB FRANC

$14.00Out of stock

ALTOS - MALBEC

$14.00

Terrazas Malbec

$16.00Out of stock

Funsu Nebiolo

$17.00Out of stock

MAURO MOLINO - BARBERA

$13.00Out of stock

LAURELWOOD - PINOT NOIR

$15.00Out of stock

WINE OF THE MONTH

$15.00

CHATEAU MEILIER - BORDEAUX

$14.00Out of stock

GLASS - CANTALORA - ROSE

$14.00

GLASS - AZUL Y GARANZA - ROSE

$13.00

GLASS - BERTRAND - SOURCE OF JOY

$13.00Out of stock

GLASS - SURIEL - BRUT ROSE

$13.00

GLASS - FITVINE - ROSE

$12.00

GLASS - LEVERAGE ROSE

$14.00

GLASS - GRANDIAL - BLANC DE BLANC

$10.00

GLASS - POGGIO COSTA - PROSECCO

$12.00Out of stock

GLASS - GUY LARMANDIER - CHAMPAGNE

$27.00Out of stock

SPLIT ZONIN PROSECCO

$13.00

GLASS - FITVINE - PROSECCO

$12.00

GLASS - FRE - CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$12.00

GLASS - FRE - CHARDONNAY

$12.00Out of stock

GLASS - GRUVI - DRY SECCO

$12.00

BOTTLE

CHATEAU LAUBARIT - ENTRE DE MERS BTL

$75.00Out of stock

Bottle of Cloisonne Chardonnay

$53.00Out of stock

CLOS VIGNES "MACON VILLAGES"BTL

$160.00

DOMAIN DU CAILLOU - COTE DU RHONE BLANC BTL

$120.00Out of stock

FITVINE - CHARDONNAY BTL

$46.00

FRANCO SERA - BLANCO BTL

$50.00

JM FONSECA TWIN VINES - VINHO VERDE BTL

$46.00Out of stock

Bottle of Lioco Chardonnay

$60.00

LOUIS MICHEL - CHARDONNAY BTL

$82.00

MEINKLANG - OSTERREICH WHITE BTL

$64.00

MONTINORE ESTATE - L' ORANGE PINOT GRIS

$46.00

NATURALIS - SAUV BLANC BTL

$46.00

NEBOA - ALBARINO BTL

$50.00

PROST - RIESLING BTL

$46.00

LAPORTE LE ROCHOY - SANCERRE BTL

$80.00

SLAVCEK - SIVI PINOT BTL

$50.00

TERLANO - PINOT GRIGIO BTL

$60.00Out of stock

TONNINO - PINOT GRIGIO BTL

$46.00

VALRAVN - CHARDONNAY BTL

$60.00

BOTTLE - EVENT PINOT GRIGIO

$60.00

DUE TORRI - PINOT NOIR

$46.00

GRAMERCY - CABERNET BTL

$130.00

REQUIEM - CABERNET BTL

$54.00

MCMANIS CABERNET

$46.00Out of stock

LEVERAGE TRAJECTORY - RED BLEND BTL

$70.00Out of stock

LEVERAGE ACCELERATION - RED BLEND BTL

$115.00

MONTINORE PINOT NOIR

$46.00Out of stock

ALTOS LAS HORMIGAS - MALBEC BTL

$53.00

Terrazas Malbec

$62.00Out of stock

FUNSU - NEBBIOLO BTL

$60.00Out of stock

ALEXANDER VALLEY - CABERNET SAUVIGNON BTL

$80.00

ARPEPE - NEBBIOLO BTL

$100.00Out of stock

BERTRAND - CIGALUS ROUGE BLEND BTL

$83.00

CASTILLO Y LEON BTL

$60.00Out of stock

CHATEAU MASSERAU - 2018 BORDEAUX BTL

$64.00Out of stock

CHATEAU MASSERAU BORDEAUX 2009 BTL

$124.00

CHATEAU MEILIER - BORDEAUX BTL

$54.00Out of stock

COTES DE NUITS - BURGUNDY BTL

$150.00

FEL "SAVOY VINEYARD" - PINOT NOIR BTL

$180.00Out of stock

I COMUNALI - AMARONE BTL

$130.00

IL POGGIO - SANGIOVESE BTL

$50.00

LA TORRE - BRUNELLO BTL

$170.00Out of stock

MAGNUM CHATEAU MASSERAU - B0RDEAUX BTL

$400.00Out of stock

MAGNUM SYLVAIN BOCK - LES GRELETS BTL

$350.00Out of stock

MATIAS RICCITELLI - CABERNET SAUVIGNON BTL

$81.00

MAURO MOLINO - BARBERA BTL

$50.00Out of stock

MESSANGES ROUGE - CAB FRANC BTL

$53.00Out of stock

ORIN SWIFT - ZINFANDEL BTL

$110.00Out of stock

PASANAU - GARNACHA BTL

$70.00

ROCO " THE STALKER" - PINOT NOIR BTL

$110.00Out of stock

SINSKEY "POV" - BORDEAUX BTL

$130.00

THEVENET BOURGOGNE BTL

$62.00Out of stock

TITUS - CABERNET SAUVIGNON BTL

$310.00

TURLEY - CABERNET BTL