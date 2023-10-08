- Home
EVO - North Scottsdale
15507 North Scottsdale Road #100
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Dinner
Pizza
Old World Pepperoni Pizza
Pepperoni + Mozzarella + Pomodoro + Oregano + Olive Oil
Mushroom & Caramelized Onion Pizza
Roasted Mushroom + Caramelized Onion + Mozzarella + Cream Sauce Confit Garlic + Parmesan
Margherita Pizza
Confit Tomato & Garlic + Basil + Fresh Mozzarella
Meatball Smoked Provolone Pizza
House Meatball + Pomodoro + Smoked Provolone + Mozzarella + Herbs
Potato & Ricotta Pizza
Basil Pesto + Ricotta Cheese + Ricotta Salata + Pine-nuts Roasted Leek + Confit tomato & garlic
Calabrian & Prosciutto Pizza
Thin Prosciutto + Pomodoro + Mozzarella + Truffle Arugula + Hot Honey + Chili Oil
Pasta
Bolognese Pasta
Strozzapreti Pasta + Beef/Pork/Veal + Ricotta + Parmesan + Basil + Olive oil
Pomodoro Pasta
Spaghetti Pasta + Tomato + Basil + Olive Oil + Parmesan
Chile Shrimp Pasta
Tagliatelle Pasta + White wine Chile Sauce + Mint + Olive Oil
Fennel Sausage Pasta
Cresta de Gallo Pasta + Fennel Sausage + Broccolini + Grape Tomato Confit Tomato & Garlic + Calabrian Chile oil + Parmesan
Chicken Primavera Pasta
Campanella Pasta + Grilled Chicken + Pesto + Tomato + Basil + Sweet Pepper Broccolini + Asparagus + Pine nut + Parmesan
Chicken Alfredo Pasta
Tagliatelle Pasta + Blackened Grilled Chicken + Cream Sauce + Parmesan
Appetizer
Charcuterie Board
Homemade Jams + Artisan Cheese + Cured Meats + Pickled Veggies + Olives Dry Fruit + Dry Nuts + Pickled Vegetables + House Bread
Arancini
Arborio Rice + Sweet Pea + Mozzarella + Pomodoro + Parmesan Cheese
Charred Octopus
Charred Octopus + Chard Lemon + Soppressata + Lemon oil Tangerine Olive + Potato coin + Romesco
Cheese Ravioli
Confit Garlic + Parmesan Cheese + Herbs+ Lemon Aioli + Pomodoro
EVO Meatballs
Veal/ Pork/ Beef + Pomodoro + Parmesan + House Bread
Foccacia Rustica
Crème de Brie + Taleggio + Mascarpone + Local Honey + Olive oil + Maldon Salt
Frito Misto
Calamari + Shrimp + Zucchini + Sweet Pepper+ Pomodoro Lemon Oil + Chili Aioli
Salt Spring Mussels
White Wine + Confit Garlic + Fresno Chile + Fennel Sausage Herb Butter + House Bread
Shrimp Arrabiatta
Butter + Confit Tomato & Garlic + Spicy Pomodoro Sauce + House Bread
Truffle Fries
Parmesan Cheese + Herbs + Truffle Aioli
Whipped Feta Dip
Smooth Fetta & Ricotta + Garlic herb Honey + Chile flake + Sesame Seed Za’atar + Ciabatta
Salad
EVO Salad
Crispy Brussel Sprout + Kale + Balsamic Reduction + Pear + Pine-nuts Crispy Pancetta + Balsamic Dressing
Chopped Salad
Kalamata Olive + Red Onion + Cucumber + Tomato + Shaved Charcuterie Roasted Sweet Peppers + Mozzarella/Parmesan/Asiago Cheese Red Wine Vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine + House Crouton + Parmesan + Traditional Cesar Dressing
Caprese Salad
Entree
Baked Eggplant Parmesan
Crispy Eggplant + Pomodoro Sauce + Mozzarella Cheese + Potato Mash
Branzino
White Caponata + Potato leek puree + Tear drop pepper + Crispy Leek Broken Chive oil
Chicken Parmesan
Mozzarella Cheese + Parmesan + Pomodoro Sauce + Crispy Gnocchi
Chicken Piccata
Butter + Lemon + Caper + Sundried Tomato + Green Bean + Potato mash
Cioppino Frutti Di Mare
Shrimp + Calamari + Black Mussels + Tomato + Fingerling Potato Pomodoro + Charred Lemon Butter
Crispy Lasagna
Layered Pasta Sheets + Bolognese Sauce + Parmesan/Mozzarella/Ricotta Cheese Herbs + Confit Garlic
Filet au Poivre
9oz Beef Filet + Pepper Cream Sauce + Glazed Carrot + Potato Mash
Lobster Gnocchi
Butter Poached Lobster + Potato Gnocchi + Crispy Prosciutto + Lemon Oil + Herbs
Mafia Burger
Shaved Prosciutto + Balsamic Onion + Smoked Mozzarella Spicy Peppers + Arugula + Truffles + Butter Bun
Pork Milanese
Bone-In Pork Chop + Pomodoro + Mozzarella + Pettie Squash
Roasted Vegetable Gnocchi
Sweet Pepper + Zucchini + Tomato + Green Pea + Calabrian Chile Parmesan Crunch
Dessert
Tiramisu
Coffee Mascarpone + Espresso dipped Lady Fingers + Cocoa Dust
Lemon Olive Oil Cake
Candy Lemon + Sicilian Pistachio Gelato
Butter Cake
Pecan butter glaze + Anglaise + Vanilla gelato + Caramel Sugar
Sticky Toffee
Coffee Toffee + Anglaise + Vanilla gelato + Drunken Dates
Chocolate Tart
Flourless rich Chocolate Cake + Chocolate Sauce + Cocoa nibs
Affogato & Lady Fingers
Espresso + Vanilla Gelato + Cookie
Gelato/Sorbet
Various Flavors
Non Alcoholic Beverage
Apple Juice
Aqua Pana 1L
BMO Ginger Beer
BMO Proper Hibiscus
BMO Proper Lemon
BMO Tonic
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Decaf Coffee
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Ginger Ale
Iced Tea
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Red Bull
San Pelegrino 1L
Soda Water
Sprite
Sugar Free Red Bull
Tonic Water
Liquor
Vodka
Rum
Gin
Whiskey
Well Whiskey (Benchmark)
Basil Haydens
Basil Haydens
Blantons
Buffalo Trace
Crown Royal
Eagle Rare
EH Taylor Single Barrel
EH Taylor Small Batch
Fireball
Four Roses
Four Roses Single Barrel
Four Roses Small Batch
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Single Barrel
Jameson
Jefferson's Ocean
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Knob Creek Rye
Lamavady
Larceny Small Batch
Makers Mark
Makers Mark 46
Old Forrester 100 Proof
Old Forrester 100 Proof Rye
Old Forrester 1910
Old Forrester Statesman
Rams Peanut Butter Whiskey
Rare Breed
Rare Breed Rye
Rittenhouse Rye
Seagrams 7
Stagg
Templeton Rye
Tullamore Dew
Weller Special Reserve
Whistle Pig 10
Whistle Pig 12
Whistle Pig 15
Wild Turkey 101
Woodford Reserve Bourbon
Woodford Reserve Double Oak
Woodford Reserve Rye
Woodinville Bourbon
Woodinville Port Finish
Woodinville Rye
Jack Daniel's Sinatra 1.5oz
Pendleton
Rowwn's Creek
Tequila
1800 Cristalino
Casa Dragones Anejo
Casa Dragones Blanco
Casa Dragones Reposado
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Cristalino
Casamigos Reposado
Celaya Anejo
Celaya Blanco
Celaya Repo
Clase Azul Reposado
Corrido Anejo
Corrido Blanco
Corrido Reposado
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
El Mayor Blanco
El Tesoro Anejo
El Tesoro Blanco
El Tesoro Reposado
Epifania Anejo (Dia De Los Muertos)
Fortaleza Blanco
Fortaleza Reposado
Gran Centenario Anejo
Gran Centenario Plata
Gran Centenario Reposado
Herradura Ultra
Hornitos Plata
Lunazul Reposado
Maestro Dobel Diamante
Maestro Dobel Repo
Maestro Dobel Silver
Mandala Anejo
Mandala Blanco
Mandala Extra Anejo
Mandala Reposado
Milagro Anejo
Patron Anejo
Patron El Alto
Patron Reposado
Patron Silver
Siete Leguas Reposado
Siete Leguas Silver
Tres Generaciones Plata
Tres Generaciones Reposado
Well Tequila (Corazon Blanco)
Cordials
Baileys
Chambord
Chelly
Disaronno
Disaronno Velvet
Dom Benedictine
Drambuie
Fernet Branca
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Green Chartreuse (1.5oz)
Jagermeister
Montenegro
Poli Grappa
Rumple Minze
Sambuca
Sambuca Black
St Germain
Classic Cocktails
Scotch Whiskey
Mezcal
Bottled Beer
Craft
Gluten Free
Draft Beer
Import
Wine BTB
Red BTB
Austin Hope Cab Sauv
Charles Krug Cab Sauv
Erath Pinot Noir
Gaja Promis Red Blend
Highway 12 Cab Sauv
Honora Vera Merlot
Ink Blot Cab Franc
Juan Gill Red Blend
Justin Isoceles Red Blend
Leverage Trajectory Red Blend
McManis Caberet
Pessimist Red Blend
San Simeon Cabernet
Sassoregale Sangiovese
Send Nudes Pinot Noir
Sexual Chocolate Red Blend
Silver Oak
Trapiche Malbec
White BTB
A to Z Rose
Colle Stefano Verdicchio
Erath Pinot Gris
Kung Fu Girl Riesling
La Giana Pinot Grigio
Liquid Light Sauv Blanc
Maddalena Chardonnay
Peter Zemmer Pinot Grigio
Prost Riesling
Villa Maria Sauv Blanc
Vino Rose
Whoop Whoop Chardonnay
Wild Song Sauv Blanc
ZD Chardonnay
San Simeon Chardonnay
Sparkling BTB
Wine BTG
Red Wine BTG
White Wine BTG
GL Wildsong Sauv Blanc
GL Opolo Viogner
GL Whoop Whoop Chard
GL La Giana Pinot Grigio
GL A to Z Rose
GL Vino Rose
GL Liquid Light Sauv Blanc
GL Villa Maria Sauv Blanc
GL Kung Fu Girl Riesling
GL Prost Riesling
GL Erath Pinot Gris
GL Maddalena Chard
GL Peter Zemmer Pinot Grigio
Sparkling Wine BTG
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Comfy Cozy Italian Dining
