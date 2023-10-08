Dinner

Pizza

Old World Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

Pepperoni + Mozzarella + Pomodoro + Oregano + Olive Oil

Mushroom & Caramelized Onion Pizza

$17.00

Roasted Mushroom + Caramelized Onion + Mozzarella + Cream Sauce Confit Garlic + Parmesan

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

Confit Tomato & Garlic + Basil + Fresh Mozzarella

Meatball Smoked Provolone Pizza

$18.00

House Meatball + Pomodoro + Smoked Provolone + Mozzarella + Herbs

Potato & Ricotta Pizza

$16.00

Basil Pesto + Ricotta Cheese + Ricotta Salata + Pine-nuts Roasted Leek + Confit tomato & garlic

Calabrian & Prosciutto Pizza

$18.00

Thin Prosciutto + Pomodoro + Mozzarella + Truffle Arugula + Hot Honey + Chili Oil

Pasta

Bolognese Pasta

$23.00

Strozzapreti Pasta + Beef/Pork/Veal + Ricotta + Parmesan + Basil + Olive oil

Pomodoro Pasta

$20.00

Spaghetti Pasta + Tomato + Basil + Olive Oil + Parmesan

Chile Shrimp Pasta

$26.00

Tagliatelle Pasta + White wine Chile Sauce + Mint + Olive Oil

Fennel Sausage Pasta

$25.00

Cresta de Gallo Pasta + Fennel Sausage + Broccolini + Grape Tomato Confit Tomato & Garlic + Calabrian Chile oil + Parmesan

Chicken Primavera Pasta

$25.00

Campanella Pasta + Grilled Chicken + Pesto + Tomato + Basil + Sweet Pepper Broccolini + Asparagus + Pine nut + Parmesan

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$23.00

Tagliatelle Pasta + Blackened Grilled Chicken + Cream Sauce + Parmesan

Appetizer

Charcuterie Board

$26.00

Homemade Jams + Artisan Cheese + Cured Meats + Pickled Veggies + Olives Dry Fruit + Dry Nuts + Pickled Vegetables + House Bread

Arancini

$13.00

Arborio Rice + Sweet Pea + Mozzarella + Pomodoro + Parmesan Cheese

Charred Octopus

$18.00

Charred Octopus + Chard Lemon + Soppressata + Lemon oil Tangerine Olive + Potato coin + Romesco

Cheese Ravioli

$15.00

Confit Garlic + Parmesan Cheese + Herbs+ Lemon Aioli + Pomodoro

EVO Meatballs

$15.00

Veal/ Pork/ Beef + Pomodoro + Parmesan + House Bread

Foccacia Rustica

$16.00

Crème de Brie + Taleggio + Mascarpone + Local Honey + Olive oil + Maldon Salt

Frito Misto

$16.00

Calamari + Shrimp + Zucchini + Sweet Pepper+ Pomodoro Lemon Oil + Chili Aioli

Salt Spring Mussels

$23.00

White Wine + Confit Garlic + Fresno Chile + Fennel Sausage Herb Butter + House Bread

Shrimp Arrabiatta

$19.00

Butter + Confit Tomato & Garlic + Spicy Pomodoro Sauce + House Bread

Truffle Fries

$11.00

Parmesan Cheese + Herbs + Truffle Aioli

Whipped Feta Dip

$13.00

Smooth Fetta & Ricotta + Garlic herb Honey + Chile flake + Sesame Seed Za’atar + Ciabatta

Salad

EVO Salad

$15.00

Crispy Brussel Sprout + Kale + Balsamic Reduction + Pear + Pine-nuts Crispy Pancetta + Balsamic Dressing

Chopped Salad

$14.00

Kalamata Olive + Red Onion + Cucumber + Tomato + Shaved Charcuterie Roasted Sweet Peppers + Mozzarella/Parmesan/Asiago Cheese Red Wine Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$7.00+

Crisp Romaine + House Crouton + Parmesan + Traditional Cesar Dressing

Caprese Salad

$15.00

Crisp Romaine + House Crouton + Parmesan + Traditional Cesar Dressing

Entree

Baked Eggplant Parmesan

$23.00

Crispy Eggplant + Pomodoro Sauce + Mozzarella Cheese + Potato Mash

Branzino

$35.00

White Caponata + Potato leek puree + Tear drop pepper + Crispy Leek Broken Chive oil

Chicken Parmesan

$26.00

Mozzarella Cheese + Parmesan + Pomodoro Sauce + Crispy Gnocchi

Chicken Piccata

$28.00

Butter + Lemon + Caper + Sundried Tomato + Green Bean + Potato mash

Cioppino Frutti Di Mare

$29.00

Shrimp + Calamari + Black Mussels + Tomato + Fingerling Potato Pomodoro + Charred Lemon Butter

Crispy Lasagna

$24.00

Layered Pasta Sheets + Bolognese Sauce + Parmesan/Mozzarella/Ricotta Cheese Herbs + Confit Garlic

Filet au Poivre

$43.00

9oz Beef Filet + Pepper Cream Sauce + Glazed Carrot + Potato Mash

Lobster Gnocchi

$49.00

Butter Poached Lobster + Potato Gnocchi + Crispy Prosciutto + Lemon Oil + Herbs

Mafia Burger

$19.00

Shaved Prosciutto + Balsamic Onion + Smoked Mozzarella Spicy Peppers + Arugula + Truffles + Butter Bun

Pork Milanese

$36.00

Bone-In Pork Chop + Pomodoro + Mozzarella + Pettie Squash

Roasted Vegetable Gnocchi

$23.00

Sweet Pepper + Zucchini + Tomato + Green Pea + Calabrian Chile Parmesan Crunch

Dessert

Tiramisu

$12.00

Coffee Mascarpone + Espresso dipped Lady Fingers + Cocoa Dust

Lemon Olive Oil Cake

$13.00

Candy Lemon + Sicilian Pistachio Gelato

Butter Cake

$12.00

Pecan butter glaze + Anglaise + Vanilla gelato + Caramel Sugar

Sticky Toffee

$13.00Out of stock

Coffee Toffee + Anglaise + Vanilla gelato + Drunken Dates

Chocolate Tart

$12.00

Flourless rich Chocolate Cake + Chocolate Sauce + Cocoa nibs

Affogato & Lady Fingers

$11.00

Espresso + Vanilla Gelato + Cookie

Gelato/Sorbet

$9.00

Various Flavors

Bruschetta

Caprese Bruschetta

$15.00

Tomato + Mozzarella + Balsamic Glaze + Basil

Steak Bruschetta

$17.00

Shaved Beef Filet + Asparagus + Crème de Brie + Balsamic + Truffle oil + Maldon Salt

Apple & Prosciutto Bruschetta

$16.00

Apple + Fig jam + Double soft Brie + Chili Honey

Sides

All Sides

Side Grilled Bread

$3.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Salt & Pepper Seasoned Fries

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Bonus Bread

Side of Campanella Pasta

$7.00

Side of Pomo

$1.00

Side of Alfredo

$1.00

Side of Bolognese

$3.00

2 Meatballs

$6.00

Side Gnocchi

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids Food

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Ten Inch Cheese Pizza, choose toppings

Kids Burger

$11.00

Plain Burger, add toppings.

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Bowl of Pasta, choose sauce

Kids Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Kids Cotton Candy

Kids Cotton Candy

Non Alcoholic Beverage

N/A

Apple Juice

$3.00

Aqua Pana 1L

$6.00

BMO Ginger Beer

$4.50

BMO Proper Hibiscus

$4.50

BMO Proper Lemon

$4.50

BMO Tonic

$4.50

Coffee

$5.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$5.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

San Pelegrino 1L

$6.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Mocktails

NA Mule

$12.00

NA Margarita

$12.00

NA Daqiuiri

$12.00

NA Old Fashioned

$12.00

Liquor

Vodka

Well Vodka (Platinum 7x)

$8.00

Belvedere

$13.00

Belvedere Blackberry Lemon Grass

$13.00

Chopin

$13.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Shakespeare

$9.00

Stoli Citros

$9.00

Stoli Ohranj

$9.00

Stoli Vanilla

$9.00

Titos Vodka

$10.00

Rum

Well Rum (Don Q)

$8.00

Angostura 7

$15.00

Appleton

$12.00

Bacardi Coconut

$10.00

Bacardi Superior

$10.00

Don Q Reserva

$10.00

El Dorado 15

$13.00

Malibu

$10.00

Gin

Well Gin (Miles)

$8.00

Aviation American Gin

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$14.00

Drumshanbo Gunpowder

$13.00

Farmers Gin

$11.00

Fords Gin

$9.00

Forthave Blue Clover

$11.00

Gin Mare

$14.00

Hendricks

$12.00

McQueen UltraViolet

$13.00

Prairie Gin

$12.00

Roots of Ruin

$11.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

The Botanist

$12.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey (Benchmark)

$8.00

Basil Haydens

$15.00

Basil Haydens

$16.00

Blantons

$20.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Eagle Rare

$10.00

EH Taylor Single Barrel

$20.00

EH Taylor Small Batch

$15.00

Fireball

$8.00

Four Roses

$12.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$14.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jack Daniels Single Barrel

$18.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jefferson's Ocean

$35.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Knob Creek

$15.00

Knob Creek Rye

$15.00

Lamavady

$15.00

Larceny Small Batch

$13.00

Makers Mark

$13.00

Makers Mark 46

$15.00

Old Forrester 100 Proof

$12.00

Old Forrester 100 Proof Rye

$13.00

Old Forrester 1910

$15.00

Old Forrester Statesman

$14.00

Rams Peanut Butter Whiskey

$8.00

Rare Breed

$14.00

Rare Breed Rye

$14.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$9.00

Seagrams 7

$8.00

Stagg

$21.00

Templeton Rye

$16.00

Tullamore Dew

$12.00

Weller Special Reserve

$14.00

Whistle Pig 10

$22.00

Whistle Pig 12

$25.00

Whistle Pig 15

$30.00

Wild Turkey 101

$11.00

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$13.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oak

$17.00

Woodford Reserve Rye

$14.00

Woodinville Bourbon

$13.00

Woodinville Port Finish

$15.00

Woodinville Rye

$14.00

Jack Daniel's Sinatra 1.5oz

$47.00

Pendleton

$10.00

Rowwn's Creek

$15.00

Tequila

1800 Cristalino

$16.00

Casa Dragones Anejo

$35.00

Casa Dragones Blanco

$25.00

Casa Dragones Reposado

$35.00

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

Casamigos Cristalino

$25.00

Casamigos Reposado

$18.00

Celaya Anejo

$21.00

Celaya Blanco

$15.00

Celaya Repo

$18.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$42.00

Corrido Anejo

$18.00

Corrido Blanco

$14.00

Corrido Reposado

$16.00

Don Julio 1942

$42.00

Don Julio Blanco

$13.00

Don Julio Reposado

$15.00

El Mayor Blanco

$13.00

El Tesoro Anejo

$25.00

El Tesoro Blanco

$20.00

El Tesoro Reposado

$22.00

Epifania Anejo (Dia De Los Muertos)

$42.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$17.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$20.00

Gran Centenario Anejo

$16.00

Gran Centenario Plata

$12.00

Gran Centenario Reposado

$14.00

Herradura Ultra

$20.00Out of stock

Hornitos Plata

$13.00

Lunazul Reposado

$12.00

Maestro Dobel Diamante

$19.00

Maestro Dobel Repo

$17.00

Maestro Dobel Silver

$16.00

Mandala Anejo

$30.00

Mandala Blanco

$15.00

Mandala Extra Anejo

$42.00

Mandala Reposado

$17.00

Milagro Anejo

$15.00

Patron Anejo

$25.00

Patron El Alto

$42.00

Patron Reposado

$20.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

Siete Leguas Reposado

$23.00

Siete Leguas Silver

$18.00

Tres Generaciones Plata

$15.00

Tres Generaciones Reposado

$17.00

Well Tequila (Corazon Blanco)

$8.00

Cordials

Baileys

$11.00

Chambord

$12.00

Chelly

$10.00

Disaronno

$12.00

Disaronno Velvet

$10.00

Dom Benedictine

$12.00

Drambuie

$12.00

Fernet Branca

$12.00

Frangelico

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Green Chartreuse (1.5oz)

$25.00

Jagermeister

$10.00

Montenegro

$12.00

Poli Grappa

$14.00

Rumple Minze

$8.00

Sambuca

$10.00

Sambuca Black

$10.00

St Germain

$12.00

Classic Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Green Tea Shot

$9.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$9.00

Mezcal & Monte (M&M)

$12.00

Monte & Well Tequila (M&T)

$10.00

Washington Apple

$9.00

Scotch Whiskey

Auchentoshan

$12.00

Highland Park 12

$12.00

Johnny Walker Black

$11.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$30.00

Macallan 12 Double Oak

$15.00

Macallan 12 Sherry Cask

$15.00

The Balvenie 14

$21.00

The Glenlivet

$15.00

Dewers White

$12.00

Mezcal

400 Conejos

$11.00

Industry Card Specials

Jameson

$5.00

Montenegro

$5.00

Specialty Cocktails

Bourbon Basil Cosmo

$15.00

Cucumber Collins

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

EVO Belini

$12.00

Grapefruit Basil

$13.00

Il Pompelmo

$14.00

Red Moon Over Scottsdale

$16.00

Running Naked

$14.00

Sangria

$12.00

T.E.N.S.

$12.00

The Chapeltini

$14.00

The Don

$16.00

The Floor is Guava

$13.00

Bottled Beer

Domestic

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Import

Guiness Nitro Can

$7.00Out of stock

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Heineken 0.0

$6.00

Craft

Papago Orange Blossom Can

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00

VooDoo Ranger Juicy Can

$6.00

Kona Big Wave

$6.00

Montucky Cold Snacks

$5.00

Church Music IPA

$6.00

Seltzer

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

White Claw Watermelon

$6.00

White Claw Mango

$6.00

Gluten Free

New Grist Pilsner

$6.00

Draft Beer

Domestic

Coors Light

$5.00

Four Peaks WOW

$5.00

Pizza Port Swami IPA

$6.00

Import

Peroni

$6.00

Dos XX

$6.00

Wine BTB

Red BTB

Austin Hope Cab Sauv

$90.00

Charles Krug Cab Sauv

$100.00

Erath Pinot Noir

$50.00

Gaja Promis Red Blend

$120.00

Highway 12 Cab Sauv

$50.00Out of stock

Honora Vera Merlot

$38.00Out of stock

Ink Blot Cab Franc

$75.00

Juan Gill Red Blend

$50.00

Justin Isoceles Red Blend

$95.00

Leverage Trajectory Red Blend

$65.00

McManis Caberet

$50.00

Pessimist Red Blend

$58.00

San Simeon Cabernet

$85.00

Sassoregale Sangiovese

$38.00

Send Nudes Pinot Noir

$44.00

Sexual Chocolate Red Blend

$44.00

Silver Oak

$195.00

Trapiche Malbec

$46.00

White BTB

A to Z Rose

$60.00

Colle Stefano Verdicchio

$60.00

Erath Pinot Gris

$54.00

Kung Fu Girl Riesling

$38.00

La Giana Pinot Grigio

$46.00

Liquid Light Sauv Blanc

$50.00

Maddalena Chardonnay

$54.00

Peter Zemmer Pinot Grigio

$54.00

Prost Riesling

$46.00

Villa Maria Sauv Blanc

$54.00

Vino Rose

$38.00

Whoop Whoop Chardonnay

$46.00

Wild Song Sauv Blanc

$42.00

ZD Chardonnay

$125.00

San Simeon Chardonnay

$85.00

Sparkling BTB

Belstar Proseco

$38.00

Villa Sandi Rose Proseco

$42.00

Roderer Estate Brut

$85.00

Chandon Brut

$95.00

Guy Larmandier Grand Cru

$75.00

Veuve Cliquot

$125.00

Saracco Moscato

$14.00

Wine BTG

Red Wine BTG

GL Erath Pinot Noir

$13.00

GL Highway 12 Cab

$12.00Out of stock

GL Honora Vera Merlot

$10.00

GL Juan Gil Red Blend

$12.00

GL McManis Cab

$12.00

GL Pessimist Red Blend

$14.00

GL Sassoregale Sangiovese

$10.00

GL Send Nudes Pinot Noir

$14.00

GL Sexual Chocolate Red Blend

$14.00

GL Trapiche Malbec

$10.00

White Wine BTG

GL Wildsong Sauv Blanc

$11.00

GL Opolo Viogner

$14.00

GL Whoop Whoop Chard

$11.00

GL La Giana Pinot Grigio

$10.00

GL A to Z Rose

$12.00

GL Vino Rose

$10.00

GL Liquid Light Sauv Blanc

$13.00

GL Villa Maria Sauv Blanc

$14.00

GL Kung Fu Girl Riesling

$10.00

GL Prost Riesling

$12.00

GL Erath Pinot Gris

$14.00

GL Maddalena Chard

$14.00

GL Peter Zemmer Pinot Grigio

$14.00

Sparkling Wine BTG

GL Belstar Prosecco

$12.00

GL Villa Sandi Rose Prosecco

$12.00