Toka Cafe & Grill 7678 E Greenway Rd. Suite 104
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Elevated Southeastern European Cuisine!
Location
7678 E Greenway Rd. Suite 104, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
