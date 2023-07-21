FOOD

Snacks

Onion Rings

$12.00

Onion rings served with ketchup and our homemade chipotle ranch

Buffalo Wings

$12.00

Hot or mild Served with celery, carrots, and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Six mozzarella sticks served with homemade marinara sauce

Spinach, Artichoke & Brie Dip

$12.00

Spinach, artichoke & brie dip topped with bread crumbs and served hot with corn tortilla chips.

JoJo's Fries

$14.00

Waffle fries topped with mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, bacon, chives, and sour cream

Salads

The Health Nut

$12.00

Romaine, tomato, strawberry, avocado, sliced almonds, feta, dried cranberry, honey mustard vinaigrette

JoJo's Chopped

$12.00

Iceberg, tomato, cucumber, black olives, carrots, radish, red onion, mozzarella cheese, blue cheese, elbow pasta, bacon, ranch dressing

Like It Elote

$12.00

Romaine, grilled corn, cotija cheese, pickled red onion, avocado, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, chipotle ranch dressing

The Italian Stallion

$12.00

Iceberg, pepperoncini, mozzarella, black olives, pickled red onions, tomatoes, croutons, creamy Italian dressing

Soups

Chicken Noodle

$6.00

Homemade chicken noodle soup with chicken breast, fresh vegetables, and garlic

Sweet Heat Veggie Chili

$6.00

Served with cheddar, sour cream, and scallions

Roasted Tomato Bisque

$6.00

Slow roasted, thick, creamy, and garnished with a cheesy crouton

Sandwiches

The Clevelander

$14.00

Sliced turkey, provolone, avocado, banana peppers, and poppy seed dressing on challah bread

Honey Fried Chicken

$14.00

Fried chicken breast drizzled with our spicy honey, lettuce, pickles, and spicy honey mayo on a brioche bun

Uncle Reuben

$14.00

Turkey, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 Island dressing, marbled rye bread

Reuben

$14.00

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 Island, marbled rye bread

Charleston Wrap

$14.00

Grilled or crispy chicken, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and honey mustard vinaigrette wrapped in a tortilla

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Grilled or crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and ranch wrapped in a tortilla

The New Yorker

$14.00

Sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, homemade 1000 Island dressing on challah bread

Smokehouse

$14.00

Barbecued brisket, pickles, coleslaw, and bbq sauce on a brioche bun

Loaded Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Made with five cheeses, bacon, and roasted tomato on challah bread

The Codfather

$14.00

Beer battered cod, pickles, coleslaw, and homemade tartar sauce on a brioche bun

Smash Burger

$14.00

Two four-ounce beef patties, American cheese, zip sauce, lettuce, pickles, brioche bun

NADA Smash Burger

$18.00

Beyond burger, vegan cheese, vegan zip sauce, lettuce, pickle, vegan brioche bun

Windy City Smash Burger

$14.00

Two 4oz beef patties, American cheese, onion, tomato, relish, pickles, sport peppers, mustard, on a brioche bun

NADA Windy City Smash Burger

$18.00

Beyond patty, vegan cheese, onion, tomato, relish, pickles, sport peppers, mustard, on a vegan bun

Triple Dog Dare You

$14.00

Three Mini Chicago Style Hot Dogs with tomato, pickle, relish, sport peppers, onions, mustard, and celery salt

Sides

Coleslaw

$3.00

Homemade traditional coleslaw

Potato Salad

$3.00

Our homemade potato salad with mayo, mustard, pickle, celery, and hard-boiled egg

Side Salad

$4.00

Iceberg lettuce with tomato, carrots, red onion, and your choice of ranch, blue cheese, or creamy Italian dressing.

Waffle Fries

$4.00

Side of our crispy waffle fries

Side Sauce

$0.50

Supper

Pop's Pot Pie

$16.00

Chicken breast, potatoes, carrots, peas, puff pastry

Fish 'N' Chips

$16.00

Beer battered cod, homemade tartar sauce, and crispy waffle fries

Baked Mac 'N' Cheese

$16.00

Cavatappi pasta, five cheese blend, parmesan, panko breadcrumbs

Walking Taco

$16.00

You choice of protein with our sweet heat veggie chili, cheddar cheese, sour cream, lettuce, and scallions atop a large bag of Fritos

Momma's Lasagna

$16.00

Beef bolognese lasagna with spinach, mozzarella, ricotta, and parmesan cheese

Kids

KIDS Chicken Strips

$7.00

Crispy chicken strips served with ranch or bbq sauce

KIDS Smash Burger

$7.00

One 4-ounce beef patty, American cheese, brioche bun

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Classic grilled cheese on challah bread

KIDS Turkey Sandwich

$7.00

Turkey, provolone cheese, mayo, challah bread

KIDS Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Cavatappi pasta, five cheese blend

KIDS PB&J

$7.00

Creamy peanut butter and grape jelly on challah bread

KIDS Hot Dogs

$7.00

KIDS Side of Berries

$4.00

SHAKE BAR

Milkshake

Basic Milkshake

$10.00

Make It Your Own

Nada Basic Milkshake

$11.00

Oat milk based soft serve with your flavor choice

Monster Cookies

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Monster Cookie

$4.75

Giant cookie with Reese's Peanut Butter Cups throughout

Blueberry Lemon Monster Cookie

$4.75

Giant lemon and blueberry cookie

Oatmeal Walnut Chocolate Chunk Monster Cookie

$4.75Out of stock

Giant oatmeal cookie with walnuts and chocolate chunks throughout

S'mores Monster Cookie

$4.75

Giant chocolate cookie with graham cracker and marshmallow throughout

Assorted Monster Cookie 4-Pack

$19.00

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Monster Cookie 4-Pack

$19.00

Blueberry Lemon Monster Cookie 4-Pack

$19.00

Oatmeal Walnut Chocolate Chunk Monster Cookie 4-Pack

$19.00Out of stock

S'mores Monster Cookie 4-Pack

$19.00

Monster Cookie 30-Pack

$142.00

Classic Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75
Sugar Cookie

$2.75

Sugar Cookie with Rainbow Sprinkles

White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie

$2.75

White Chocolate Chip Cookie with Macadamia Nuts and Toffee

Double Chocolate Cookie

$2.75

Chocolate Cookie with Dark and White Chocolate Chips

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.75

Peanut Butter Cookie topped with Reese's Pieces

Cowboy Cookie (Vegan)

$2.75

Oatmeal Cookie with coconut

Sweets

Candy Mason Jar

$8.00

Assorted gummy candy in a JoJo's souvenir mason jar

Classic Pretzel Box

$12.00

M&Ms, Reese's, Oreo, and Chocolate Drizzle

Holiday Pretzel Box

$12.00Out of stock

House-made chocolate covered pretzels for the holiday season!