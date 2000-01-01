- Home
- Arboleda Restaurant - 15345 N Scottsdale Road - STE K1-100
Arboleda Restaurant 15345 N Scottsdale Road - STE K1-100
15345 North Scottsdale Road
Suite K1-100
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Food Menu
Little Bites
Warm Mixed Nuts
served with harissa honey
El Bulli Olive Sphere
orange zest, olive salt
Mediterranean Olives
fennel pollen, citrus zest, chili garlic
Crispy Vegetable Chips
served with yuzu aîoli, za’atar
Sourdough Tomato Toast
spanish olive oil, wild oregano
Nduja Ricotta Toast
served with marshall’s wild west honey
Croquetas De Jamón
iberian ham croquette, paprika aîoli
Whipped Foie Gras Cone
membrillo purée, toasted walnuts
Chorizo Spiked Pork Slider
spicy aioli, pickled onion, on house made bun
Crudos
Cured Meats
Jamon Iberico - Cinco Jotas
cinco jotas acorn fed ham, served with tomato toast
Jamon Iberico - Esencia Unica
traditional spanish ham, served with tomato toast
Jamon Iberico - Montaz Paleta
Iberico acorn fed ham
Prosciutto Di San Daniele
served with gnoccho fritto
Chorizo
spanish spiced smoked pork sausage, served with country grilled bread
Mortadella
pistachios, black peppercorns, served with country grilled bread
Loukanika
greek salami, cumin, garlic, orange zest, served with country grilled bread
Lomo
spanish cured pork loin, garlic, paprika, and crostini
Charcuterie Board
a selection of all hams & cured meats served with its accompaniments
Salads
Small Plates - Tapas
Cheese Fondue
Idiazabal, tetilla, taleggio - grilled baguette
Soft Cooked Egg
wild mushrooms, black truffle
Patatas Bravas
crispy kennebec potatoes, smoked pimentón espuma
Gambas Píl Píl
gulf shrimp, garlic, chili oil, parsley
Charred Portuguese Octopus
spicy pickled Persian cucumber
Lamb Meatball
herb creme fraiche, zhoug, mint & cilantro
Fritto Misto
Maitake mushrooms, brocolli, onion, squash, dipping sauces
Steamed Buns
Iberico pork, soy glaze, pickled vegetables, green onion
Whipped Feta & Roasted Red Peppers
Chickpea Hummus
Charred Eggplant Baba Ganoush
Crispy Iberico Pork
Pasta & Paella
Fish
Meat
Grilled Chicken Peri Peri
warm bread salad, raisins, pine nuts
Coffee Date Glazed Duck Breast
butternut squash purée, roasted pear, celery root
Iberico Pork ‘Pluma’
Orange confit & thyme crust, mixed chicories, farro, puffed grains
Grilled Lamb Chops
niçoise olive pernod sauce, garlic purée, crispy parmesan polenta, roasted peppers
Marbled Prime Fillet Mignon ‘8oz’
truffle pomme aligot, grilled maitake mushrooms, red wine jus
32oz Tomahawk ‘El Jorge’
butterfly potato chips, piquillo peppers, café de paris butter ~ serves two