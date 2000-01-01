  • Home
  • /
  • Scottsdale
  • /
  • Arboleda Restaurant - 15345 N Scottsdale Road - STE K1-100
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Arboleda Restaurant 15345 N Scottsdale Road - STE K1-100

review star

No reviews yet

15345 North Scottsdale Road

Suite K1-100

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food Menu

Little Bites

Warm Mixed Nuts

$8.00

served with harissa honey

El Bulli Olive Sphere

$6.00

orange zest, olive salt

Mediterranean Olives

$9.00

fennel pollen, citrus zest, chili garlic

Crispy Vegetable Chips

$7.00

served with yuzu aîoli, za’atar

Sourdough Tomato Toast

$8.00

spanish olive oil, wild oregano

Nduja Ricotta Toast

$11.00

served with marshall’s wild west honey

Croquetas De Jamón

$11.00

iberian ham croquette, paprika aîoli

Whipped Foie Gras Cone

$9.00

membrillo purée, toasted walnuts

Chorizo Spiked Pork Slider

$8.00

spicy aioli, pickled onion, on house made bun

Crudos

Tuna Tartar

$32.00Out of stock

uni custard, whipped creme fraiche, tzar nicholai caviar

Hamachi Crudo

$22.00

red kuri squash purée, chili garlic crunch, black vinegar, crispy kale

Halibut Crudo

$21.00

fermented fresno peppers, squid ink, chorizo, olive oil and lemon

Cured Meats

Jamon Iberico - Cinco Jotas

$39.00

cinco jotas acorn fed ham, served with tomato toast

Jamon Iberico - Esencia Unica

$26.00

traditional spanish ham, served with tomato toast

Jamon Iberico - Montaz Paleta

$21.00

Iberico acorn fed ham

Prosciutto Di San Daniele

$19.00Out of stock

served with gnoccho fritto

Chorizo

$14.00

spanish spiced smoked pork sausage, served with country grilled bread

Mortadella

$14.00

pistachios, black peppercorns, served with country grilled bread

Loukanika

$14.00

greek salami, cumin, garlic, orange zest, served with country grilled bread

Lomo

$13.00Out of stock

spanish cured pork loin, garlic, paprika, and crostini

Charcuterie Board

$49.00Out of stock

a selection of all hams & cured meats served with its accompaniments

Salads

Arugula Salad

$16.00

charred cherry tomato, castelvetrano olives, Marcona almonds, sherry vinaigrette

Little Gem & Radicchio Salad

$17.00

Feta yogurt dressing, lemon, dill, crunchies

Roasted Butternut Squash Salad

$18.00

quinoa, brown butter ver jus, asian pear, marcona almonds

Small Plates - Tapas

Cheese Fondue

$18.00Out of stock

Idiazabal, tetilla, taleggio - grilled baguette

Soft Cooked Egg

$21.00Out of stock

wild mushrooms, black truffle

Patatas Bravas

$14.00

crispy kennebec potatoes, smoked pimentón espuma

Gambas Píl Píl

$19.00

gulf shrimp, garlic, chili oil, parsley

Charred Portuguese Octopus

$23.00

spicy pickled Persian cucumber

Lamb Meatball

$18.00

herb creme fraiche, zhoug, mint & cilantro

Fritto Misto

$16.00

Maitake mushrooms, brocolli, onion, squash, dipping sauces

Steamed Buns

$17.00Out of stock

Iberico pork, soy glaze, pickled vegetables, green onion

Whipped Feta & Roasted Red Peppers

$12.00Out of stock

Chickpea Hummus

$12.00

Charred Eggplant Baba Ganoush

$12.00

Crispy Iberico Pork

$22.00Out of stock

Pasta & Paella

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$25.00

date purée, brown butter, pomegranates

Lobster Spaghetti

$47.00

toasted garlic, micro-basil

Squid Ink Fettuccine

$26.00

calamari, rock shrimp

Cavatelli

$32.00

braised duck, mushrooms, parmesan

Paella Of The Day

$62.00

Inquire with your server (40min)

Buttered Noodles

$12.00

Fish

California Halibut

$43.00

Brown butter beet purée, petit pea tendrils, blood orange agrumento

Cacciucco

$39.00

tuscan seafood stew, salmon, clams, shrimp, mussels, garlic toast

New Bedford Diver Scallops

$48.00

Carrot purée, vadouvan, brown butter, pork

Meat

Grilled Chicken Peri Peri

$34.00

warm bread salad, raisins, pine nuts

Coffee Date Glazed Duck Breast

$47.00

butternut squash purée, roasted pear, celery root

Iberico Pork ‘Pluma’

$58.00

Orange confit & thyme crust, mixed chicories, farro, puffed grains

Grilled Lamb Chops

$58.00Out of stock

niçoise olive pernod sauce, garlic purée, crispy parmesan polenta, roasted peppers

Marbled Prime Fillet Mignon ‘8oz’

$58.00

truffle pomme aligot, grilled maitake mushrooms, red wine jus

32oz Tomahawk ‘El Jorge’

$195.00

butterfly potato chips, piquillo peppers, café de paris butter ~ serves two

Sides

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Squash

$9.00

Side Fries

$7.00

Side Vegetables

$7.00

Side Toast

$4.00

Side Bread

$4.00

Broccoli & Cauliflower A La Plancha

$12.00

Aligot Truffled Potato Puree

$13.00

Fire Roasted Local Mushrooms

$14.00

Desserts

Arboleda Sundae

$14.00

Date Cake

$12.00

Cookie Plate

$12.00

Baked Arizona

$15.00

Birthday Dessert

$12.00

Liquor

Vodka

Well Vodka - Wheatley

$11.00

Belvedere

$13.00

Chopin

$13.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Grey Goose ‘Orange’

$11.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Purity Connoisseur Reserve

$11.00

Roxx

$12.00

St. George

$11.00

St. George ‘Citrus’

$12.00

Stoli 'Elite'

$14.00

Tito’s

$12.00

Van Gogh Double Espresso Vodka

$11.00

Russian Standard

$11.00

DBL Well Vodka - Wheatley

$22.00

DBL Belvedere

$26.00

DBL Chopin

$26.00

DBL Grey Goose

$26.00

DBL Grey Goose ‘Orange’

$22.00

DBL Ketel One

$24.00

DBL Purity Connoisseur Reserve

$22.00

DBL Roxx

$24.00

DBL St. George

$22.00

DBL St. George ‘Citrus’

$24.00

DBL Stoli ‘Elite

$28.00

DBL Tito’s

$24.00

DBL Van Gogh Espresso Vodka

$22.00

DBL Russian Standard

$22.00

Gin

Well Gin - Beefeater

$11.00

Aviation

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire

$13.00

Hendrick’s

$13.00

Ford’s

$11.00

Plymouth

$12.00

Ransom Old Tom

$11.00

St. George ‘Terroir’

$11.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Tanqueray ‘10’

$13.00

Malfy Rosa Gin

$11.00

O.P. Anderson Aquavit

$11.00

DBL Well Gin - Beefeater

$22.00

DBL Aviation

$22.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$26.00

DBL Hendrick’s

$26.00

DBL Ford’s

$22.00

DBL Plymouth

$24.00

DBL Ransom Old Tom

$22.00

DBL St. George ‘Terroir’

$22.00

DBL Tanqueray

$22.00

DBL Tanqueray ‘10’

$26.00

DBL Malfy Rosa Gin

$22.00

DBL O.P. Anderson Aquavit

$22.00

Rum/Cachaca

Well Rum - Bacardi White

$11.00

Bacardi ‘Añejo’

$13.00

Captain Morgan

$11.00

Gosling’s ‘Black Seal’

$11.00

Leblon Cachaça

$12.00Out of stock

Mount Gay

$11.00

Sailor Jerry

$11.00

Kasama

$11.00

DBL Well Rum - Bacardi White

$22.00

DBL Bacardi ‘Añejo’

$26.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$22.00

DBL Gosling’s ‘Black Seal’

$22.00