Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Burgers

Comicx Restaurant Bar & Store

review star

No reviews yet

21001 N Tatum Blvrd 95

Phoenix, AZ 85054

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizer & Salads

Rocket's Dirty Nacho's

$17.60

Wonder Wings

$17.60

Lantern's Avocado Fries

$12.60

Green Goddess

$13.60

Mozarella Tower

$14.60

Picante Corn Ribs

$12.60

Tiger Street Tacos

$14.60

Willy's Fries

$15.60

Buff Chix Salad

$16.60

Little Gem Caesar

$16.60

Burgers & Sandwich's

Bruce's BLT

$14.50

Captain's Grilled Cheese

$16.50

Croc Burger 2.0

$18.50

Hen Solo

$14.50

JC's Absolute Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.50

Nova's Classic

$15.50

Supreme Cheesesteak

$16.50

The Ultimate Meatball

$14.50

Veggienation

$14.50

Santiago Prime Dip

$18.50

Glaze BBQ Pork

$15.50

Jugger-Not Burger

$17.50

Infinity Challenge Burger

$24.50

Entree's

Steak Frites

$28.50

Wade's Chimichanga

$18.50

Fish N' Chips

$22.50

Chili Honey Glazed Salmon

$20.50

Sticky Icky Ribs

$24.50

Shawarma

$38.50

Mr Fettuccini Alfredo Carbonara

$18.50

Kid's

Chicken Tenders

$10.50

Lil Irons Grilled Cheesy

$10.50

Pocket Burgers

$10.50

Lil Pasta

$10.50

Free Birthday Sundae

$0.30

Lil Corn Dog

$10.50

Lil Mac & Cheese

$10.50

Sides

Cheesiest Mac of Macs

$9.50

Fries

$6.50

Garlic Parm Fries

$9.50

Grilled Veggies

$6.50

Burger Pattie

$5.50

Side of Mayo

$0.50

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side Salad

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.50

Egg

$2.50

Avocado

$2.49

Mushrooms

$2.49

Bacon

$2.49

Xtra Cheese

$2.49

Dont Make

Caramilezed onions

$2.49

Side Chicken

$5.50

Side Steak

$7.50

Side sour cream

$0.50

Side Garlic Bread

$2.50

French Onion Soup

$12.50

Tingly Onion Rings

$8.50

Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.50

Tomato Bisque

$7.45

Side Of Queso

$5.50

Desserts

Smores

$10.50

The Incredible Churro Bowl

$12.50

Manager Churro Bowl

Out of stock

Harry's Butter Beer

$8.50

Harry's Butter Beer w/ Alcohol

$12.50

Free B-day Sundae

Ice Cream Cart 2 guests

$12.50

Ice Cream Cart 3 guests

$15.50

Ice Cream Cart 4 guests

$18.50

Ice Cream Cart 5 guests

$21.50

Ice Cream Cart 6 guests

$24.50

BIRTHDAY CAKE ROUND

$28.00

BIRTHDAY CAKE 1/4 SHEET

$38.00

BIRTHDAY CAKE 1/2 SHEET

$48.00

BIRTHDAY CAKE FULL SHEET

$68.00

PUMPKIN CHURRO

$12.00

Vanilla Sundae

$4.00

Chocolate Sundae

$4.00

Strawberry Sundae

$4.00

Kitchen Notes

WARNING INCOMING BIG ORDER

Ranch Table

Side Of Ranch

Side Of Bbq

EMERGENCY REMAKE

NA Beverage

Apple Juice

$3.69

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.69

Coke

$3.79

Diet Coke

$3.79

Root Beer

$3.79

Orange Juice

$5.00

Dr Pepper

$3.79

Mango Iced Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.35

Razz Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.79

Cherry coke

$3.79

Shirley Temple

$3.79

Sprite

$3.79

Water

Cherry Lemonade

$3.69

Red Bull

$4.00

Milk

$3.69

Ginger Ale

$3.35

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.79

Root Beer Float

$8.00

Mango Lemonade

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.69

Fanta

$3.79

Coffee

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Kids Apple Juice

Kids Chocolate Milk

Kids Drinks

Kids Coke

Kids Root Beer

Kids Dr Pepper

Kids Lemonade

Kids Shirley Temple

Kids Strawberry Lemonade

Kids Diet Coke

Kids Fanta

Kids Sprite

Peach Lemonade

$4.00

Beer

Coors Light Draft

$8.00

Michelobe Ultra

$6.00

Sam Seasonal

$8.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Big Blue Van

$8.00

Blue moon

$8.00

Michelada

$9.00

Scottsdale blonde

$8.00

Double nix ipa

$8.00

Angry Orchard Cider

$6.00

Bud Light-BTL

$5.00

Budweiser Btl

$5.00

Coors Light Btl

$5.00

Lagunitas IPA Btl

$8.00

The Homer Beer

$3.00

BEER IN A BAG, BARTENDERS CHOICE

Michelob Ultra Btl

$5.50

White Claw

$6.00

Miller Light Btl

$5.50

High Noon

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$8.00

Stella Artois Btl

$7.00

Dos Equis Btl

$7.00

Heineken 0.0

$6.00

Corona Extra

$7.00

Four Peaks Kiltlifter Btl

$8.00

Towerstation

$7.00

Orange Blossom

$8.00

Cherry Blossom

$8.00

Ranch Water Lime

$8.00

Kilt Lifter Peach

$8.00

Wine

House Chardonnay

$6.00

House Pinot Grigio

$6.00

House Cab

$6.00

House Pinot Noir

$6.00

House Merlot

$8.00Out of stock

Bottomless Mimosa

$20.00Out of stock

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$12.00

Mauta Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00Out of stock

Ecco Domani Pino Grigio

$8.00

Elouan Pinot Noir

$12.00Out of stock

Lamarca Prosecco split

$8.00

Juggernaut Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Juggernaut Pinot Noir

$12.00

Locations Red Blend

$12.00

Sparkling La Marca Prosecco

$8.00

Prophecy

$10.00

Comicx Coctails

Groot Juice

$12.50

Big Blue Wave

$12.50

Homemade Smash

$12.50

Comicx Old Fashioned

$12.50

Kaffinated Kong

$12.50

S'more Power Martini

$12.50

The Stark

$12.50

Torched Margarita Strawberry Jalapeno

$12.50

Torched Margarita Mango Habanero

$12.50

Bloody Mary

$12.50

Long Island

$12.50

East Coast Island

$12.50

Beths Special

$12.50

Tequila Sunset

$12.50

Killer Punch

$12.50

Perfect Moscow Mule

$12.50

High Octane Iced Vanilla Latte

$12.50

Harley Quinn

$12.50

Superhero 40 Oz Coctail

$50.50

Comicx House Margarita

$12.50

Vampire Shots

$10.00

Liquor

Well Whisky

$7.00

Well Vodka

$6.00

Well Bacardi

$6.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Crown Royal Apple

$10.00

Fireball

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack Daniels Rye

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00Out of stock

Howler Head Whisky

$10.00

Lagavulin

$20.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Gran Coramino

$20.00

Tequila Herradura

$10.00

Tequila Patron

$10.00

Tanteo Chipotle

$8.00

Tanteo Habanero

$8.00

Tanteo Jalapeno

$10.00

Don Julio

$12.00

Well Tequlia

$9.00

Azunia Blanco

$14.00

Azunia Repo

$16.00

Azunia Anejo

$18.00

Milagro Blanco

$10.00

Milagro Reposado

$12.00

Milagro Anejo

$14.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Nosotros

$12.00

Goslings

$8.00

Kalhua

$8.00

Kalhua Vanilla

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Meyer's

$8.00

Rumchata

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Absolute Mandarin

$7.00

Absolute Peppar

$7.00

Godiva Chocolate Vodka

$7.00

Deep Eddy's Vodka

$8.00

Deep Eddy's Vodka Grapefruit

$7.00

Deep Eddy's Vodka Lemon

$7.00

Deep Eddy's Vodka Lime

$7.00

Tito's

$9.00

Stoli

$9.00Out of stock

Ketel one

$10.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Three Olives Raspberry

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Death's Door

$8.00

Empress

$8.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Botanist

$10.00

Melon Liquor

$8.00

Halo Helmets

Halo Helmet

$250.00

Halo Helmet + Iron Man

Iron Man + Helmet 10/10

$2,395.00

Iron Man + Helmet 10/13

$2,250.00

Joker bust

bust

$2,500.00

Joker FRAME

Joker Frame

$130.00

BB8

BP8

$2,400.00

Star Wars picture

Picture

$130.00

STAR WARS PICTURE

STARWARS

$130.00

Gears of War

The Lanter

$450.00

Baby groot

baby groot

$160.00

Batman frame

Batman frame

$90.00

Wolverine frame

Wolverine frame

$90.00

Captain America Shield

Capt America Shield

$350.00

Sub zero

Sub zero

$1,800.00

Wolverine bust

Wolverine

$2,100.00

Hellboy bust

Hellboy bust

$1,800.00

Green Lantern

green laturn

$4,900.00

Venom

Venom

$2,100.00

Silver Surfer

Silver Surfer

$4,500.00

Green Goblin bust

Green Goblin Bust

$2,100.00

Wonder Woman Accessories

Wonder Woman Accessories

$1,100.00

Captain America

Captain America

$4,900.00

Red Skull Bust

Red Skull Bust

$2,500.00

Captain America Jacket

Captain America Jacket

$1,500.00

Captain America Helmet

Captain America Helmet

$300.00

Captain America Belt

Captain America Belt

$600.00

Kryptonite Stone

Kryptonite Stone

$600.00

Superman Sculpture

Superman Sculpture

$1,100.00

Superman life size figure

Superman life size figure

$4,900.00

Joker Mask

Joker Mask

$200.00

Joker Pictures

Joker Pictures

$130.00

Joker framed movie

Joker framed movie

$150.00

Halo life size figure

Halo life size figure

$4,000.00

Yoda Life size

Yoda Life size

$1,500.00

Boba Fett Bust

Boba Fett Bust

$2,100.00

Jango Fett Bust

Jango Fett Bust

$2,100.00

Chewbacca Life Size Figure

Chewbacca Life Size Figure

$2,000.00

Woman Woman Life Size Figure

Woman Woman Life Size Figure

$2,800.00

Green Lantern Life Size figure

Green Lantern Life Size figure

$4,900.00

Captain America Life Size Figure

Captain America Life Size Figure

$4,900.00

Simpsons Life Size Family

Superman life size figure

$7,500.00

Terminator Life Size Figure

Terminator Life Size Figure

$4,900.00

The Beast Life Size Figure

The Beast Life Size Figure

$4,000.00

Joker Life Size Figure

Joker Life Size Figure

$4,500.00

Thor Life Size Figure

Thor Life Size Figure

$4,500.00

Rocket The Raccoon

Rocket The Raccoon

$4,500.00

Iron Man Life Size Figure

Iron Man Life Size Figure

$4,900.00

Catwoman Life Size Figure

Catwoman Life Size Figure

$4,500.00

Kratos Life Size Figure

Kratos Life Size Figure

$2,100.00

Hulk Life Size

Hulk Life Size

$10,950.00

Batman Classic Life Size Figure

Batman Classic Life Size Figure

$4,900.00

Spiderman Life Size Figure

Spiderman Life Size Figure

$5,000.00

JaJA Binks Life Size Figure

JaJA Binks Life Size Figure

$2,800.00

Watto Life Size Figure

Watto Life Size Figure

$2,000.00

Darth Vader Life Size Figure

Darth Vader Life Size Figure

$3,500.00

BB-8 Star Wars Robot

BB-8 Star Wars Robot

$2,400.00

R2-D2 Life Size

R2-D2 Life Size

$3,900.00

R2-D2 Cooler

R2-D2 Cooler

$900.00

Chewbacca Small Size Figure

Chewbacca Small Size Figure

$1,800.00

Darth Maul Small Figure

Darth Maul Small Figure

$800.00

Boba Fett Small Figure

Boba Fett Small Figure

$800.00

Luke Skywalker Small Figure

Luke Skywalker Small Figure

$1,800.00

Alice The Cat Trash Can

Alice The Cat Trash Can

$2,500.00

Frodos Sword

Frodos Sword

$250.00

Frodo Frame

Frodo Frame

$120.00

300 Shield

300 Shield

$350.00

300 Picture

300 Picture

$130.00

The Crow Bust

The Crow Bust

$900.00

Doctor Doom Bust

Doctor Doom Bust

$950.00

Hell Boy Hand

Hell Boy Hand

$950.00

The Chipmunks Life Size Figure

The Chipmunks Life Size Figure

$5,000.00

Retro Superman by Bathrooms

Retro Superman by Bathrooms

$300.00

Retro Golden Age Plastic Man By Bathrooms

Retro Golden Age By Bathrooms

$300.00

Movie Pictures In Boys Bathroom

Movie Pictures In Boys Bathroom

$130.00

Gears of War Guns

Gears of War Guns

$450.00

HOUSE ACCOUNT

HOUSE ACCOUNT

$50.00

Wing Platter

Wing Platter

$39.99

Nacho Platter

Nacho Platter

$39.99

Wills Fry Platter

$40.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

21001 N Tatum Blvrd 95, Phoenix, AZ 85054

Directions

Gallery
Comicx Restaurant Bar & Store image
Comicx Restaurant Bar & Store image

Similar restaurants in your area

Patio 54 Fusion Kitchen - 5415 E High St Suite 101
orange starNo Reviews
5415 E High St Suite 101 Phoenix, AZ 85054
View restaurantnext
Ling's Wok Shop - North Scottsdale
orange starNo Reviews
20511 N Hayden Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85255
View restaurantnext
Etta Scottsdale Food Truck - Etta Scottsdale
orange starNo Reviews
15301 North Scottsdale Road Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
The Living Room Room DC Ranch
orange starNo Reviews
20751 N. Pima Rd. Suite 120 Scottsdale, AZ 85255
View restaurantnext
Butters Pancakes & Cafe - Northsight
orange star4.5 • 874
14795 N Northsight Blvd Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
The Union Jack - Scottsdale
orange starNo Reviews
15689 N Hayden Rd Ste L125 Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Phoenix

Barrio Queen - Desert Ridge
orange star4.5 • 7,013
21001 N Tatum Blvd Ste. 98 Phoenix, AZ 85050
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Phoenix
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Roosevelt Row Arts District
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Deer Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
South Mountain
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Central City
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Alhambra
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Camelback East
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
North Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston