- Home
- /
- Phoenix
- /
- Desert Ridge
- /
- American
- /
- Comicx Restaurant Bar & Store
American
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Comicx Restaurant Bar & Store
No reviews yet
21001 N Tatum Blvrd 95
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizer & Salads
Burgers & Sandwich's
Bruce's BLT
$14.50
Captain's Grilled Cheese
$16.50
Croc Burger 2.0
$18.50
Hen Solo
$14.50
JC's Absolute Bacon Cheeseburger
$16.50
Nova's Classic
$15.50
Supreme Cheesesteak
$16.50
The Ultimate Meatball
$14.50
Veggienation
$14.50
Santiago Prime Dip
$18.50
Glaze BBQ Pork
$15.50
Jugger-Not Burger
$17.50
Infinity Challenge Burger
$24.50
Entree's
Kid's
Sides
Cheesiest Mac of Macs
$9.50
Fries
$6.50
Garlic Parm Fries
$9.50
Grilled Veggies
$6.50
Burger Pattie
$5.50
Side of Mayo
$0.50
Side of Ranch
$0.50
Side Salad
$3.50
Sweet Potato Fries
$7.50
Egg
$2.50
Avocado
$2.49
Mushrooms
$2.49
Bacon
$2.49
Xtra Cheese
$2.49
Dont Make
Caramilezed onions
$2.49
Side Chicken
$5.50
Side Steak
$7.50
Side sour cream
$0.50
Side Garlic Bread
$2.50
French Onion Soup
$12.50
Tingly Onion Rings
$8.50
Bacon Cheese Fries
$9.50
Tomato Bisque
$7.45
Side Of Queso
$5.50
Desserts
Smores
$10.50
The Incredible Churro Bowl
$12.50
Manager Churro Bowl
Out of stock
Harry's Butter Beer
$8.50
Harry's Butter Beer w/ Alcohol
$12.50
Free B-day Sundae
Ice Cream Cart 2 guests
$12.50
Ice Cream Cart 3 guests
$15.50
Ice Cream Cart 4 guests
$18.50
Ice Cream Cart 5 guests
$21.50
Ice Cream Cart 6 guests
$24.50
BIRTHDAY CAKE ROUND
$28.00
BIRTHDAY CAKE 1/4 SHEET
$38.00
BIRTHDAY CAKE 1/2 SHEET
$48.00
BIRTHDAY CAKE FULL SHEET
$68.00
PUMPKIN CHURRO
$12.00
Vanilla Sundae
$4.00
Chocolate Sundae
$4.00
Strawberry Sundae
$4.00
NA Beverage
Apple Juice
$3.69
Cranberry Juice
$5.00
Red Bull
$4.00
Arnold Palmer
$3.69
Coke
$3.79
Diet Coke
$3.79
Root Beer
$3.79
Orange Juice
$5.00
Dr Pepper
$3.79
Mango Iced Tea
$4.00
Iced Tea
$3.35
Razz Iced Tea
$4.00
Lemonade
$3.79
Cherry coke
$3.79
Shirley Temple
$3.79
Sprite
$3.79
Water
Cherry Lemonade
$3.69
Red Bull
$4.00
Milk
$3.69
Ginger Ale
$3.35
Strawberry Lemonade
$3.79
Root Beer Float
$8.00
Mango Lemonade
$4.00
Ginger Beer
$4.00
Chocolate Milk
$3.69
Fanta
$3.79
Coffee
$3.00
Pineapple Juice
$5.00
Kids Apple Juice
Kids Chocolate Milk
Kids Drinks
Kids Coke
Kids Root Beer
Kids Dr Pepper
Kids Lemonade
Kids Shirley Temple
Kids Strawberry Lemonade
Kids Diet Coke
Kids Fanta
Kids Sprite
Peach Lemonade
$4.00
Beer
Coors Light Draft
$8.00
Michelobe Ultra
$6.00
Sam Seasonal
$8.00
Bud Light
$6.00
Big Blue Van
$8.00
Blue moon
$8.00
Michelada
$9.00
Scottsdale blonde
$8.00
Double nix ipa
$8.00
Angry Orchard Cider
$6.00
Bud Light-BTL
$5.00
Budweiser Btl
$5.00
Coors Light Btl
$5.00
Lagunitas IPA Btl
$8.00
The Homer Beer
$3.00
BEER IN A BAG, BARTENDERS CHOICE
Michelob Ultra Btl
$5.50
White Claw
$6.00
Miller Light Btl
$5.50
High Noon
$7.00
Modelo Especial
$8.00
Stella Artois Btl
$7.00
Dos Equis Btl
$7.00
Heineken 0.0
$6.00
Corona Extra
$7.00
Four Peaks Kiltlifter Btl
$8.00
Towerstation
$7.00
Orange Blossom
$8.00
Cherry Blossom
$8.00
Ranch Water Lime
$8.00
Kilt Lifter Peach
$8.00
Wine
House Chardonnay
$6.00
House Pinot Grigio
$6.00
House Cab
$6.00
House Pinot Noir
$6.00
House Merlot
$8.00Out of stock
Bottomless Mimosa
$20.00Out of stock
Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay
$12.00
Mauta Sauvignon Blanc
$10.00Out of stock
Ecco Domani Pino Grigio
$8.00
Elouan Pinot Noir
$12.00Out of stock
Lamarca Prosecco split
$8.00
Juggernaut Cabernet Sauvignon
$12.00
Juggernaut Pinot Noir
$12.00
Locations Red Blend
$12.00
Sparkling La Marca Prosecco
$8.00
Prophecy
$10.00
Comicx Coctails
Groot Juice
$12.50
Big Blue Wave
$12.50
Homemade Smash
$12.50
Comicx Old Fashioned
$12.50
Kaffinated Kong
$12.50
S'more Power Martini
$12.50
The Stark
$12.50
Torched Margarita Strawberry Jalapeno
$12.50
Torched Margarita Mango Habanero
$12.50
Bloody Mary
$12.50
Long Island
$12.50
East Coast Island
$12.50
Beths Special
$12.50
Tequila Sunset
$12.50
Killer Punch
$12.50
Perfect Moscow Mule
$12.50
High Octane Iced Vanilla Latte
$12.50
Harley Quinn
$12.50
Superhero 40 Oz Coctail
$50.50
Comicx House Margarita
$12.50
Vampire Shots
$10.00
Liquor
Well Whisky
$7.00
Well Vodka
$6.00
Well Bacardi
$6.00
Well Tequila
$6.00
Well Gin
$6.00
Crown Royal
$10.00
Crown Royal Apple
$10.00
Fireball
$10.00
Jack Daniels
$8.00
Jack Daniels Rye
$10.00
Jameson
$10.00Out of stock
Howler Head Whisky
$10.00
Lagavulin
$20.00
Woodford Reserve
$10.00
Gran Coramino
$20.00
Tequila Herradura
$10.00
Tequila Patron
$10.00
Tanteo Chipotle
$8.00
Tanteo Habanero
$8.00
Tanteo Jalapeno
$10.00
Don Julio
$12.00
Well Tequlia
$9.00
Azunia Blanco
$14.00
Azunia Repo
$16.00
Azunia Anejo
$18.00
Milagro Blanco
$10.00
Milagro Reposado
$12.00
Milagro Anejo
$14.00
Casamigos Blanco
$12.00
Nosotros
$12.00
Goslings
$8.00
Kalhua
$8.00
Kalhua Vanilla
$8.00
Malibu
$8.00
Meyer's
$8.00
Rumchata
$8.00
Captain Morgan
$8.00
Absolute Mandarin
$7.00
Absolute Peppar
$7.00
Godiva Chocolate Vodka
$7.00
Deep Eddy's Vodka
$8.00
Deep Eddy's Vodka Grapefruit
$7.00
Deep Eddy's Vodka Lemon
$7.00
Deep Eddy's Vodka Lime
$7.00
Tito's
$9.00
Stoli
$9.00Out of stock
Ketel one
$10.00
Belvedere
$10.00
Three Olives Raspberry
$10.00
Grey Goose
$10.00
Death's Door
$8.00
Empress
$8.00
Tanqueray
$10.00
Botanist
$10.00
Melon Liquor
$8.00
Halo Helmets
Halo Helmet + Iron Man
Joker bust
Joker FRAME
BB8
Star Wars picture
STAR WARS PICTURE
Gears of War
Baby groot
Batman frame
Wolverine frame
Captain America Shield
Sub zero
Wolverine bust
Hellboy bust
Green Lantern
Venom
Silver Surfer
Green Goblin bust
Wonder Woman Accessories
Captain America
Red Skull Bust
Captain America Jacket
Captain America Helmet
Captain America Belt
Kryptonite Stone
Superman Sculpture
Superman life size figure
Joker Mask
Joker Pictures
Joker framed movie
Halo life size figure
Yoda Life size
Boba Fett Bust
Jango Fett Bust
Chewbacca Life Size Figure
Woman Woman Life Size Figure
Green Lantern Life Size figure
Captain America Life Size Figure
Simpsons Life Size Family
Terminator Life Size Figure
The Beast Life Size Figure
Joker Life Size Figure
Thor Life Size Figure
Rocket The Raccoon
Iron Man Life Size Figure
Catwoman Life Size Figure
Kratos Life Size Figure
Hulk Life Size
Batman Classic Life Size Figure
Spiderman Life Size Figure
JaJA Binks Life Size Figure
Watto Life Size Figure
Darth Vader Life Size Figure
BB-8 Star Wars Robot
R2-D2 Life Size
R2-D2 Cooler
Chewbacca Small Size Figure
Darth Maul Small Figure
Boba Fett Small Figure
Luke Skywalker Small Figure
Alice The Cat Trash Can
Frodos Sword
Frodo Frame
300 Shield
300 Picture
The Crow Bust
Doctor Doom Bust
Hell Boy Hand
The Chipmunks Life Size Figure
Retro Superman by Bathrooms
Retro Golden Age Plastic Man By Bathrooms
Movie Pictures In Boys Bathroom
Gears of War Guns
Wing Platter
Nacho Platter
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
21001 N Tatum Blvrd 95, Phoenix, AZ 85054
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Patio 54 Fusion Kitchen - 5415 E High St Suite 101
No Reviews
5415 E High St Suite 101 Phoenix, AZ 85054
View restaurant
Etta Scottsdale Food Truck - Etta Scottsdale
No Reviews
15301 North Scottsdale Road Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurant
The Living Room Room DC Ranch
No Reviews
20751 N. Pima Rd. Suite 120 Scottsdale, AZ 85255
View restaurant
Butters Pancakes & Cafe - Northsight
4.5 • 874
14795 N Northsight Blvd Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurant
More near Phoenix
Midtown
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Roosevelt Row Arts District
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Deer Valley
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
South Mountain
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Central City
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Alhambra
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Camelback East
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
North Mountain
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.