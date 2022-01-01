Go
The People's Last Stand image
Bars & Lounges
American

The People's Last Stand

Open today 4:00 PM - 2:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

5319 E Mockingbird Ln, Suite 210

Dallas, TX 75206

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Trail Blazed$10.00
Shaken: Vodka + Lime Juice + Ginger & Apple Simple Syrups + Topo Chico + CBD Tincture
1L 1 In A Melon$45.00
Shaken: Watermelon Infused Tequila + Watermelon Puree + Fresh Lime Juice + Vanilla Simple Syrup
(serves 6-7)
Bay of Pigs$10.00
Stirred: Tobacco Smoke Bourbon + Spiced Pear Liqueur + Maple + Black Walnut Bitters
Guava Island$10.00
Shaken: White & Coconut Rums + Guava Nectar + Fresh Pineapple & Lime Juices + Organic Blue Agave
.75L Barrel Aged Old Fashioned$60.00
Stirred: Rye, Maple, Orange Oils, & Angostura Bitters | Finished: Cherries For Garnish (serves 6-7)
Ocean's $11 Cocktail$11.00
Shaken: White Rum, Coconut Rum, Blue Curacao, Lime Juice, Lychee Syrup | Finished: With Topo Chico, Lime Wedge, And Mint Sprig
1L Trail Blazed$45.00
Shaken: Vodka, Lime Juice, Ginger & Apple Syrup, CBD Tincture | Finished: A Topo Chico And Lime Wheels For Garnish
Smashin' Passion$11.00
Shaken: Bourbon, Passion Fruit Liqueur, Lemon & Orange Juice, Mint Syrup | Finished: With A Lemon Wedge And Mint Sprig
The People's Old Fashioned$10.00
Stirred: Rye, Maple, & Angostura Bitters: | Finished: With Orange Oils & Flame
Sex on the Border$10.00
Shaken: Blueberry-Infused Tequila + Violet Liqueur + Lime Juice + Blue Agave Nectar + Lavender Bitters
See full menu

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am

Location

5319 E Mockingbird Ln, Suite 210, Dallas TX 75206

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Cafe 43

No reviews yet

Cafe 43 features a "local first, Texas second" menu. We feature locally-sourced dishes that change seasonally, with complex interpretations of Texas-influenced dishes and classic favorites.

Hyena Comedy Night Club

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Shug's Bagels

No reviews yet

Open 7 days a week - Come in and enjoy!

Urban Taco Dallas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

The People's Last Stand

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston