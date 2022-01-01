Bars & Lounges
American
The People's Last Stand
Open today 4:00 PM - 2:00 AM
No reviews yet
5319 E Mockingbird Ln, Suite 210
Dallas, TX 75206
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Location
5319 E Mockingbird Ln, Suite 210, Dallas TX 75206
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Cafe 43
Cafe 43 features a "local first, Texas second" menu. We feature locally-sourced dishes that change seasonally, with complex interpretations of Texas-influenced dishes and classic favorites.
Hyena Comedy Night Club
Come in and enjoy!
Shug's Bagels
Open 7 days a week - Come in and enjoy!
Urban Taco Dallas
Come in and enjoy!