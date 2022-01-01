Go
The Scoop N Scootery Allston

Welcome to the online ordering hub for PICK UP ORDERS. We encourage you to explore our signature sundae menu and customizable options with confidence. Whatever you choose, we'll make it big, beautiful and ready for pickup in 5-10 minutes. Please notify us of any food allergies. Thank you!

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

75 Linden St • $

Avg 4.8 (1107 reviews)

Popular Items

MINI COMBO$15.99
Choose any two mini signature sundae from our whole menu!
CUSTOM SHAKE$9.39
Design your milkshake from the ground up. Choose your flavors, mixins and a garnish if you want to mix toppings as you go. Enjoy!
MINI$5.29
TASTY$6.39
*NEW* STRAWBERRY BLONDE$9.99
Strawberry cheesecake ice cream with a red velvet core, topped with fresh strawberries, graham crackers and cream cheese frosting
A LA MODE$9.89
Vanilla ice cream topped with freshly baked apple pie with extra thick crust, topped with a drizzle of caramel and homemade whipped cream
HUNGRY$8.49
*NEW* BUTTERCREAM DREAM$9.99
Peanut Butter Oreo ice cream topped with peanut butter cookies, peanut butter sauce, chocolate chips and chocolate buttercream frosting
FOUR HORSEMEN$9.99
Peanut butter oreo ice cream with a brownie core, topped with doughy sugar cookie bites, chocolate chip cookie bites, crushed oreos and fudge
DEMOGORGON$9.89
Chocolate ice cream with a brownie core, topped with oreos, chocolate fudge and chocolate flakes
Location

75 Linden St

Allston MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
