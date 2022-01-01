Go
The Shota

The Shota offers an Edomae-style omakase sushi and a Kaiseki-inspired dishes. Using seasonal seafood items sourced and jet-flown from the well known, Tsukiji Fish Market in Tokyo, Japan to maintain the highest quality. Our chefs ensure authenticity using a traditional-Edomae technique such as aging, curing, and marinating. Guests will also delight in small Kaiseki-inspired dishes which are made using fresh and local ingredients.

SUSHI

115 Sansome St • $$$$

Avg 4.8 (224 reviews)
115 Sansome St

San Francisco CA

Sunday12:30 pm - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:30 pm - 2:00 pm
Friday12:30 pm - 2:00 pm
Saturday12:30 pm - 2:00 pm
Perbacco

Papalote Food Truck

Palio

Serving Italian food with love since 1990.

In Situ

No reviews yet

As an exhibition restaurant at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, we bring together a revolving collection of culinary influencers, innovators, and icons to make their contributions accessible for greater public engagement. This collaborative project reimagines the traditional model of a restaurant to offer a unique cultural experience within the museum.

