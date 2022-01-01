The Station Cafe
Homemade bread in a variety of amazing sauces make our restaurant unique!
108 King William
San Antonio TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
House of Má
The Esquire Tavern
The Esquire Tavern opened in 1933 to celebrate the end of Prohibition and has been a beloved San Antonio watering hole ever since, with a short hiatus from 2006 to 2011. The Esquire is back as the quintessential downtown bar: dark, cool, redolent with history, and serving cold, cold beer, swanky cocktails, and excellent food.
Casa Rio Mexican Restaurant
Azuca Nuevo Latino
