The Station Cafe

Homemade bread in a variety of amazing sauces make our restaurant unique!

108 King William

Popular Items

32 oz Fountain or Tea$2.25
Do not order for Delivery. Pick up orders only.
Garlic Roast Beef$7.99
Roast beef, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato & Super Duper Garlic Sauce
Pesto Turkey Sandwich$7.50
Turkey, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato & Pesto Sauce
Miss Vickey Jalapeno$1.50
Greek Salad$4.00
Feta Cheese, Greek Olives, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion on Baby Greens
Turkey Chupacabra$7.50
Turkey, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato & Chupacabra Sauce
Habanero Turkey$7.50
Turkey, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato & Habanero Aioli (Very Spicy!)
Miss Vickey Vinegar$1.50
Station Club Sandwich$7.75
Turkey, Ham, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
Colossal Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.75
It's BIG!
Location

108 King William

San Antonio TX

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
House of Má

The Esquire Tavern

Casa Rio Mexican Restaurant

Azuca Nuevo Latino

