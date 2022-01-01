Go
Toast

The Walrus and the Carpenter

Opened in 2010, The Walrus and The Carpenter marries restaurant to fishing pub. Tallboys, muscadet, piles of chubby oysters and smart plates are served in a lively, approachable space in Old Ballard.

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • GRILL

4743 Ballard Ave Nw • $$$

Avg 4.4 (3189 reviews)

Popular Items

Scallop Crudo$18.00
Wild Nettle Salsa Verde
Roasted Medjool Dates$10.00
Vanilla infused olive oil, salt
*Vegan
Pea Vine Salad$16.00
Pickled Shallots, Feta, Olives, Sunflower seed Za'atar, Tahini vinaigrette, Anchovy Croutons
Steak Tartare$18.00
Egg yolk, ben’s rye toast
*Raw, Alliums & Gluten
Grilled Sardines$15.00
Walnut, parsley, shallot, red wine vinegar
*Nuts & Alliums
Bread & Butter$6.00
Halibut Ceviche$18.00
Charred tomato water, cucumber, zhoug
*Raw, Finned Fish & Nightsades
Fried Oysters$17.00
Cilantro aioli *gluten *corn *shellfish
Shuckers Choice Oysters, 1 doz - You Shuck$25.00
Cold Smoked Salmon$18.00
Wild Steelhead trout, Caper aioli, Marble potatoes, Fresh Herbs
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

4743 Ballard Ave Nw

Seattle WA

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mean Sandwich

No reviews yet

Brother owned, bare-bones counter in Ballard delivering something rare: sandwich combinations that feel truly new or unexpected, not just an ever-more-outrageous pileup of various meats. - Seattle Met

Staple & Fancy

No reviews yet

Staple & Fancy is back with our Fancy Tasting Menu you know and love! Your dinner will include seven appetizer bites, a pasta to share, an entree to share, and a dessert for each guest. Menus have limited capacity for substitutions, but will rotate monthly.

Marine Hardware

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ballard Pizza Company

No reviews yet

Whole Pies
Salads
Snacks
Beer

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston