The Walrus and the Carpenter
Opened in 2010, The Walrus and The Carpenter marries restaurant to fishing pub. Tallboys, muscadet, piles of chubby oysters and smart plates are served in a lively, approachable space in Old Ballard.
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • GRILL
4743 Ballard Ave Nw • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4743 Ballard Ave Nw
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mean Sandwich
Brother owned, bare-bones counter in Ballard delivering something rare: sandwich combinations that feel truly new or unexpected, not just an ever-more-outrageous pileup of various meats. - Seattle Met
Staple & Fancy
Staple & Fancy is back with our Fancy Tasting Menu you know and love! Your dinner will include seven appetizer bites, a pasta to share, an entree to share, and a dessert for each guest. Menus have limited capacity for substitutions, but will rotate monthly.
Marine Hardware
Come in and enjoy!
Ballard Pizza Company
Whole Pies
Salads
Snacks
Beer