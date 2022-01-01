Chef Chester Gerl's vision for Gracia is founded on his deep admiration and reverence for Mexican culture and cuisine. Sourcing pure and honest ingredients, he preserves and honors the history and techniques of traditional Mexican cuisine. Gerl imports non-GMO, heirloom corn varieties from Oaxaca, Mexico, then nixtamalizes the kernels in house; the result, fresh masa. Masa, the foundation and heart of his menu, produces distinctly nuanced, earthy flavors that are reflective of season, variety, geography and craft.

