Go
Toast

Gracia

Chef Chester Gerl's vision for Gracia is founded on his deep admiration and reverence for Mexican culture and cuisine. Sourcing pure and honest ingredients, he preserves and honors the history and techniques of traditional Mexican cuisine. Gerl imports non-GMO, heirloom corn varieties from Oaxaca, Mexico, then nixtamalizes the kernels in house; the result, fresh masa. Masa, the foundation and heart of his menu, produces distinctly nuanced, earthy flavors that are reflective of season, variety, geography and craft.
*Please note that our online menu is available for immediate pick-up or delivery only! (No scheduled orders available)*

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

5313 Ballard Ave NW • $$

Avg 4.4 (1240 reviews)

Popular Items

Enchilada Suizas$19.00
Poached organic chicken, rajas and green chiles rolled into two Oaxacan corn tortillas, topped with tomatillo cream, chihuahua & cotija cheese; garnished with iceberg lettuce, pickled onions & cilantro
Arroz Blanco$3.00
White rice with garlic & chicken stock
Taco Kit - Deconstructed$25.00
A deconstructed taco kit that feeds two! Includes everything you need to make 4-6 tacos. Choice of ONE type of taco.
Cup of Salsa$4.00
Your choice of one cup of house made salsa
Bag of Chips$1.00
House fried corn tortilla chips
Burrito Bowl$17.00
Your choice of taco meat/veggies with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, crema, cotija, cilantro, radish
Bag of Totopos$1.00
House made Oaxacan corn masa chips
Big C Burrito$14.00
A nearly two-pound burrito made with two flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat or veggies, rice, beans, lettuce, crema, chihuahua cheese, & pico de gallo
Cup of Guacamole$7.50
Handmade with avocado, lime, onion, serrano chiles & cilantro
Vegetarian Arroz Rojo$3.00
Rice marinated with tomato, garlic, onion, adobo
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
QR Codes
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5313 Ballard Ave NW

Seattle WA

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sawyer

No reviews yet

Sawyer’s menu is inspired by food that people crave, with a focus on technique, whimsy, and comfort. Ballard was a prominent hub of early Seattle’s lumber industry and the name “Sawyer” alludes to the building’s history as a sawmill. It conveys an approachable and homey style evident in our food and service.

Sabine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Please remember to pick up your coffee and non-alcoholic beverages at the counter after ordering!

The Matador

No reviews yet

Come to The Matador in Ballard, WA. for fresh, gourmet Mexican cuisine, hand-crafted specialty cocktails and 130+ varieties of tequila!

Crackle Mi - Ballard

No reviews yet

Authentic Vietnamese cuisine.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston