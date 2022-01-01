Gracia
Chef Chester Gerl's vision for Gracia is founded on his deep admiration and reverence for Mexican culture and cuisine. Sourcing pure and honest ingredients, he preserves and honors the history and techniques of traditional Mexican cuisine. Gerl imports non-GMO, heirloom corn varieties from Oaxaca, Mexico, then nixtamalizes the kernels in house; the result, fresh masa. Masa, the foundation and heart of his menu, produces distinctly nuanced, earthy flavors that are reflective of season, variety, geography and craft.
*Please note that our online menu is available for immediate pick-up or delivery only! (No scheduled orders available)*
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
5313 Ballard Ave NW • $$
5313 Ballard Ave NW
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 11:00 pm
