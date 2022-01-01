Go
Inspired by iconic Texas beer halls, this indoor-outdoor space allows for counter service and communal tables where kids and adults can play games and enjoy the coldest beers and Texas staples from Gulf Coast oysters to chicken fried steak all with a classic Austin ease.
Flip flops or heels, wing tips or western wear. All y'all'r welcome.

1100 South Lamar Blvd, Ste 1150

Popular Items

Classic Mac & Cheese$9.00
Add Slab Bacon!
Christmas Dinner Package$299.00
Pickup starting at noon on Thursday, Dec 23rd
**Feeds 8 to 10 People***
-Nueskes applewood smoked bone-in Ham (6-7lb)
-Rosemary fingerling potatoes
-Country green beans
-Honey Glazed Carrots
-Chocolate Pecan Pie
-White Chocolate-Peppermint Bark
-Hot Cocoa Kit
-Cookies for Santa (We bake the cookies, you decorate)
-Carrots (For Santa's Reindeer)
-2021 TLC Holiday Ornament
Chicken & Avocado Salad$18.00
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Bibb & Romaine Lettuce, Tortilla Strips, Cilantro, Cashews, Citrus-Peanut Vinaigrette
The Bubba$13.00
Sauteed BBQ Shrimp, Romaine, Avocado, Pickled Onion, Garlic Sauce
*We proudly serve Philly Seafood Wild Texas Gulf Shrimp
French Fries$7.00
Lightly Seasoned with Salt and Pepper
Build Your Own Boil
*Gulf of St Lawrence Snow Crab Pictured*
Our Boils are Served with Texas Corn and Red Potatoes. Mix and Match Your Proteins, Then Choose a Spice and a Dipping Sauce. TLC Tip: We recommend at least a half pound of protein per person!
***Be aware due to limited supply market pricing on King Crab and Snow Crab has risen substantially***
Texas Chili Bowl$12.00
Brisket and Ground Beef, Chili Spice and Peppers. Served with Cheese and Sour Cream.
Andouille & Cheddar Hushpuppies$8.00
Fried Cornmeal with Andouille Sausage, Cheddar Cheese, Bell Pepper and Corn. Served with Remoulade
Seafood Gumbo Bowl$12.00
14oz - 2 Shrimp, 1 Oyster, Crab and Crawfish
Caesar Salad*$10.00
Fresh Romaine, Parmesan, Cashews, Croutons, Cream Caesar Dressing with Horseradish
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have a medical condition.
1100 South Lamar Blvd, Ste 1150

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
