TLC
Inspired by iconic Texas beer halls, this indoor-outdoor space allows for counter service and communal tables where kids and adults can play games and enjoy the coldest beers and Texas staples from Gulf Coast oysters to chicken fried steak all with a classic Austin ease.
Flip flops or heels, wing tips or western wear. All y'all'r welcome.
1100 South Lamar Blvd, Ste 1150
Location
1100 South Lamar Blvd, Ste 1150
Austin TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
