Toast Cafe

Fresh Ingredients, Gourmet Food
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

11455 El Camino Real • $$

Avg 4.9 (102 reviews)

Popular Items

Roasted Turkey Sandwich$10.00
Provolone, arugula, tomato, mayo, sun dried tomato spread, sourdough
Seasonal Salad: Spring$13.00
AVOCADO + JICAMA
Aleppo Lime Vinaigrette, Jicama, Avocado, Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Queso Fresco, Crushed Pepita, Mint, and Cilantro.
Tuna Melt$10.50
house poached albacore, arugula, white cheddar, romesco sauce, artisan rye bread
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.50
arugula, tomato, smashed avocado, white cheddar, chipotle mayo, rosemary ciabatta
Breakfast Sandwich$8.00
Scrambled cage free eggs, cheddar, arugula, chipotle aioli, brioche buns
Cobb Salad$14.00
Gluten-Free -
Romaine, tomato, avocado, bacon, blue cheese, 7-minute egg, chicken, buttermilk dill dressing
Beyond Meat Burger$11.00
Vegetarian - arugula, tomato, avocado, garlic aioli, white cheddar, brioche bun.
(Chef's recommendation: Add blue cheese and caramelized onions)
Brussel Sprouts$5.00
Truffle Oil, Balsamic Reduction, Parmesan
All American Breakfast Plate$8.00
Two cage free eggs any style, breakfast potatoes, artisan multigrain bread, Jam & Butter
Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.00
pickles, creamy dill coleslaw
Groups
Delivery
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

11455 El Camino Real

San Diego CA

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
