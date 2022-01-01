Tortillerias La Reyna #6

Common Bond Bakery - Brasserie - Bistro

No reviews yet

In every city, village and town the “common bond” that everyone shares is the love of good food. It bridges together all ages, cultures and beliefs. From this idea Common Bond Bistro & Bakery was opened in May 2014 in the Montrose area of Houston, TX. Now at 5 locations total, Common Bond is a neighborhood favorite where the community gathers to dine and bond over good food and extraordinary pastries.

