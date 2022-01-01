Go
Tortillerias La Reyna #6

5710 Fondren Rd Suite C

Popular Items

Salsa Roja 8oz$3.25
Roasted Red Chili Peppers Salsa
Salsa Molcajete 8oz$3.25
Roasted Jalapeno & Tomato Salsa
Frijoles Chico$4.89
16oz Charro Beans
1/2Lb Tortilla Maiz$0.75
Approx 7 Corn Tortillas per Pound
Platillo 1/2 Pollo$8.50
1 Meat Plate, Rice, Beans, Corn Tortillas
Salsa Verde 8oz$3.25
Jalapeno Salsa Verde
Arroz Grande$7.79
32oz Mexican Rice
Lb Tortilla Maiz$1.50
Approx 14 Corn Tortillas per Pound
Taco Barbacoa$2.50
1lb Carnitas$10.50
1lb Pork Carnitas
5710 Fondren Rd Suite C

Houston TX

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
