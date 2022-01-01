Go
Toast

Toscana Northern Italian Grill

Come in and enjoy!

76 Chestnut St

No reviews yet

Location

76 Chestnut St

Oneonta NY

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ommegang Brewery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

O'Neill's Shire Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Quarter Moon Cafe

No reviews yet

WE WILL CALL YOU WHEN YOUR ORDER IS READY. DO NOT CALL US. IT JUST WASTES TIME AND MEANS IT TAKES LONGER TO GET TO YOUR ORDER. KEEP IN MIND THAT IF 40 PEOPLE ASK FOR AN 11:00 PICK UP WHEN THE STORE OPENS, THE CHANCES ARE THAT YOUR ORDER WILL NOT BE READY. AFTERNOON PICK UP TIMES ARE EASIER TO MAKE HAPPEN. At Good Cheap Foods, cash is not your only payment option. Once we have assembled your order, we will call you with the actual total. You can then opt to pay with cash, credit, or check.

Bluestone

No reviews yet

-

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston