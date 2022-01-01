Go
Tumble 22 Hot Chicken

Tumble 22 Hot Chicken is blazing a new trail in Austin! Inspired by Nashville hot chicken, Harold Marmulstein, Salty Sow Chef and Owner is expanding his portfolio bringing his chef-inspired knack to the newest venture Tumble 22 Hot Chicken, changing the way Austin experiences chicken.
The chicken is fried and coated in Chef Marmulstein’s own secret blend of spices, getting its heat from the cayenne and spice dip. The basic components of the dish are chicken, a combination of spices, and careful cooking in hot oil. MSG is not used in the preparation of any of Tumble 22 chicken or products.
So how hot is it? Tumble 22’s four heat levels don’t mess around ranging from “wimpy” to “Cluck’n Hot.” But, before you delve into this culinary adventure be forewarned, you’ve got to be ready to take a little heat. For those who don’t like it hot, the menu includes other flavor options and sauces like Comeback .

Popular Items

SIDE Fries$5.00
Hot shoestring fries.
1/4 Dark$8.75
Your Choice of 1 Heat Level and Choice of Side (Additional Fees May Apply)
Lil' Chicken Sandwich$6.75
Lil' version of our Famous O.G. Chicken Sandwich.
O.G. Chicken Sandwich$9.50
All Natural Chicken Breast topped with Coleslaw, Bread-N-Butter Pickles, and Duke's Mayo
Ranch$0.50
Comeback Sauce$0.50
SIDE Mac-N-Cheese$4.00
Creamy Baked Mac-N-Cheese.
1/2 Mixed$14.95
Your Choice of 1 Heat Level and Choice of Side (Additional Fees May Apply)
3 Piece Tender$9.50
Your Choice of 1 Heat Level, Choice of 2 Dipping Sauce and Choice of Side (Additional Fees May Apply)
Hot Chicken Cobb Salad$10.95
Hot Chicken Tenders, Romaine, Deviled Eggs, Avocado, Tomato, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Hard Boiled egg and Ranch.
Location

7211 Burnet Road

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
