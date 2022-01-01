Go
Umai Savory Hot Dogs image
Burgers

Umai Savory Hot Dogs

Open today 11:00 AM - 3:59 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

158 Reviews

$$

845 Market Street FC-7

San Francisco, CA 94103

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Garlic Parmesan Noodle$6.75
Noodles tossed in garlic butter, fresh garlic, parmesan cheese & parsley.
Chili Cheese Fries
Chili con carne & cheddar cheese loaded crispy fries!
Cheesecake Eggroll$5.00
Seasoned Fries$4.50
Crispy fries seasoned with a garlic salt blend.
Plain Baga$8.50
Umai Corn Dog$3.50
All beef hot dog with a layer of cheese covered in cornbread & bread crumb. Choice of Marinara dipping sauce or Korean Style (sprinkled with sugar, with siracacha ketchup & honey mustard drizzle).
Umai Sliders$8.50
Three beef sliders, topped with American cheese, caramelized onions, Umai teriyaki, and Dynamite sauce on three brioche buns.
BAG PLEASE
Tori Wings - 8 pieces$8.50
8 pieces of crispy chicken wings with choice of two flavors.
Bulgogi Dog$8.50
100% Angus beef hot dog, topped with kimchi relish, sliced marinated Korean beef, teriyaki mayo, Korean chili sauce, green onions, sprinkled with black and white sesame seeds on a brioche bun.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

845 Market Street FC-7, San Francisco CA 94103

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Folsom Street Foundry

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Azucar Lounge

No reviews yet

Azucar Lounge features fresh Mexican inspired street food, cocktails with an amazing selection of agave spirits.
You can find us on the corner of 9th Street and Folsom Street, a few blocks off the 101 or off the Civic Center BART station.
We are open Tuesday thru Saturday starting at 11am

Bellota

No reviews yet

Bellota (bay-YO-ta) serves food and drink inspired by Spanish regions.

Saap Ver

No reviews yet

ABOUT OUR RESTAURANT
Under the direction of Chef Kobe (Nutnawat Aukcarrapasutanun), Saap Ver is an ingredient-focused restaurant introducing lesser-known regional Thai dishes. Chef Nutnawat Aukcarapasutanun (‘Kobe’), seeks to expand San Franciscans’ knowledge of country-style Thai street food. Attention to sourcing and in-house technique means quality ingredients without flavor-reducing short-cuts. The vibrant ambience and interior design take its inspiration from the riotous color and excitement of Thai countryside street markets and 1970’s era outdoor film showings. Core dishes include: variations of som tum (papaya salad), num tok (beef larb), grilled cat fish, and nam kao tod (Thai sausage/crispy rice salad). A beverage program includes a curated wine and beer program and a full bar.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Umai Savory Hot Dogs

orange star4.6 • 158 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston