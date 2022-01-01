Go
Velvet Taco - Atlanta

Velvet Taco is a temple to the liberated taco. We’re a one-of-a-kind taco concept serving premium food in a unique & funky fast-casual setting. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Velvet Taco is where “anything goes meets the art of the possible.”

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Blanco Queso$4.95
Velvet Taco heat sauce, salsa verde, charred tomato salsa, cilantro
#1 Buffalo Chicken$4.50
crisp tenders, house buffalo sauce, Danish bleu cheese, ranch crema, carrots, micro celery, flour tortilla
#18 Chicken & Waffle$4.95
Crisp tenders, peppercorn gravy, green apple slaw, maple syrup, peppered bacon, red chili aioli, chives, waffle tortilla
#17 Mexi-Cali Shrimp$5.25
blackened shrimp, napa slaw, citrus lime crema, sriracha, avocado corn pico, micro cilantro, flour tortilla
LG Frozen Rita$10.75
Location

1115 Howell Mill Rd, Bldg 300

Atlanta GA

Sunday12:00 am - 4:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 4:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
